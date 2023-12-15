When I talk about the role of RealClearPolitics (RCP) in America’s media, I like to use an expression attributed to all-star right fielder Reggie Jackson: “The straw that stirs the drink.” Most news organizations today cater to partisan audiences—feeding them perspectives they are already likely to agree with.

This is not the RealClear way.

Nowhere else online can you regularly find the voices you agree with paired with voices saying the opposite thing about the same issue.

This makes RCP and its sister channels the straw that stirs the drink of American media. (For that matter, speaking of Reggie, RCP could also be the Mr. October of American media, given the go-to nature of the RCP Polling Average.)

Our country is healthier when citizens and policymakers have the capacity to think outside of their political tribe. This helps public debate become a bit more rational. A bit less heated. And much more constructive.

I always thought RCP’s business model was the cure to polarization and hyper-partisanship.

But as it turns out, viewpoint diversity is increasingly difficult to sustain through advertising alone. Especially when viewpoint diversity is maligned as a so-called “disinformation” risk.

It’s crazy: Earlier this year, RCP learned that it was one of many news sites that appeared on an advertising blacklist put out by a group called Global Disinformation Index (GDI), a British NGO that advises advertisers and search engine companies. GDI labeled RealClearPolitics as a high-risk news site for disinformation. All because we include voices they don’t like. That we pair such voices with those they agree with doesn’t seem to matter to them.

This is where RealClear Media Fund comes in. A nonprofit organization that seeks to promote nonpartisan news aggregation and serious journalism, RealClear Media Fund works with RealClearPolitics, the only prominent news platform aggregating all serious sides.

If you’re reading this, you are among the most discerning consumers of news in America. You appreciate the chance to see all sides represented, every day—including those you disagree with.

Your support of RealClear Media Fund at year-end can help advance viewpoint diversity in the news.

The future of the news aggregation and reporting you find at RCP is increasingly with readers like you—which is the best place it could be.

As we approach the end of the year, we've been asking readers to make a charitable donation to RealClear Media Fund (EIN: 20-1382746)—and help power the vital work of informing the public.

I wish you and yours a happy holiday season.

David DesRosiers

President,

RealClear Media Fund