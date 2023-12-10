The Death of Wokeism

As I was watching the presidents of three elite universities testify before Congress on Tuesday, I wondered whether I was watching the beginning of Wokeism’s death throes.

To be clear, I’m not referring to the original use of the word “woke” by African American parents to encourage their children to be aware of their surroundings in an oftentimes dangerous nation for black youth. I’m referring to the blend of rules and expectations for modern behavior that’s more complicated than croquet and which has proliferated online, on college campuses, and with many of our institutions.

Wokeism is made even more troubling by the inconsistent application of its ever-changing rules. Leaders who boldly proclaimed that marriage “is the union between a man and a woman” as Barack Obama did when running for president, or who opposed desegregation on the basis that he didn’t want his kids growing up in a “racial jungle” as Joe Biden did, are apparently acceptable in the world of woke.

The latter even led the charge to discredit Anita Hill when she raised allegations of sexual harassment by Clarence Thomas. Still, he gets a pass. Others are canceled for lesser offenses – and it’s happened on the very campuses the three presidents who came to Capitol Hill this week are supposed to lead.

Presumably, those past statements are tolerated because we recognize that even recent history, in some ways, is a foreign country – distant and unfamiliar. Or maybe it’s simply politically expedient for the keepers of the evolving woke code to forgive some words or actions and not others.

Which brings us back to Tuesday’s hearings. None of the university presidents in that room – Harvard president Claudine Gay, University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology president Sally Kornbluth to testify – gets to defend their shameful equivocations as made at a different time under different cultural norms. Nor can they hide behind their disingenuous claims of protecting free speech. In fact, Harvard was recently ranked by The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) dead last when it comes to protecting speech on college campuses. What constitutes acceptable speech on their campuses appears to be whatever appeals to their sensibilities. This makes their inability to condemn calls for genocide against Jews a choice, and a deplorable one at that.

America’s elite universities have subjected students and professors to censure or disciplinary action for purposefully misgendering or committing a “micro-aggression” as banal as asking someone where they are from. (If Vivek Ramaswamy had fat-shamed Chris Christie when he was a Harvard student instead of on the debate stage Wednesday night, he would have run afoul of Harvard’s written codes of conduct). To not apply a more forceful response to calls for mass murder effectively exposes their embrace of wokeism for what it is – hypocrisy.

One would like to think that Claudine Gay, Liz Magill, and Sally Kornbluth are atypical. Based on reports from around the country, however, they clearly aren’t the only college administrators in America who would fail the same moral test.

I understand the role of the university in encouraging intellectual conflict and being open to multiple viewpoints on a subject. But there’s a difference between calling for an end to hostilities in Gaza and calling for the elimination of millions of people. Anyone who doesn’t recognize this lacks moral clarity and is unfit to lead any organization that purports to mold young minds.

In the coming weeks, members of these university boards are going to reveal whether they are simply padding their own resumes or taking their responsibilities seriously as stewards of three of our nation’s leading institutions. Over the weekend, the University of Pennsylvania, prompted by the threatened loss of a $100 million contribution and strong condemnation from the state’s governor, took a step in that direction by ousting Liz Magill. Real leadership, however, not only means addressing their morally bankrupt administrators but also redefining what constitutes acceptable behavior into something that is understandable, transparent, consistently applied, and treats everyone with dignity.

Never again should we hear that the decision to condemn calls for genocide is subject to “context.”