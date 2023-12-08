Lawmakers to UN: Suspend China for Repatriating North Korean Defectors

Human rights defenders on Capitol Hill are imploring the United Nations to suspend China from its human rights council after Beijing has repeatedly broken international agreements by repatriating hundreds of North Korean defectors back to their home country to face torture, forced labor, sex trafficking, and possible execution.

The call for action from Washington comes the same week a human rights group based in Seoul reported that up to 600 North Koreans have “vanished” after China sent them back to the isolated communist country in October, in what activists regard as the largest mass repatriation of its kind in years. Concerns about forced returns have grown since the North Korean government announced the reopening of its borders in August. They had been closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the identities of the repatriated North Koreans are largely unknown, an estimated 70% are women. Both China and North Korea have a well-documented and growing sex-trafficking trade, in which women are often subjected to sexual violence, forced abortion, and imprisonment in concentration camps, according to the Transitional Justice Working Group, or TJWG, based in Seoul, South Korea.

On Thursday, a bicameral group of members of Congress led by Rep. Michelle Steel, a California Republican and which includes Sens. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, and Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat, sent a letter to United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk and High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, pressing them to take bold action against China. They want to see a more forceful response aimed at stopping President Xi Jinping from continuing to repatriate an estimated 2,000 North Koreans that Chinese law enforcement authorities detained and held during COVID lockdowns and travel bans.

The group expressed deep concern that the United Nations is not holding China accountable for violating its commitment to the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees, which prohibits signatories from expelling or returning refugees to their home countries. The repatriations also signal closer cooperation between the Chinese Communist Party and the North Korean regime.

“The U.N. must take bold steps to hold the CCP accountable for their failure to uphold any human rights standards and for their heartless refoulement of refugees to North Korea – where a refouler will be subjected to life-threatening penalties, severe dangers, loss of freedom and torture,” the members of Congress stated in the letter obtained by RealClearPolitics. “This starts with explicitly condemning the CCP and the [People’s Republic of China] for its crimes against North Korean refugees.”

Pyongyang views those who flee the country as treacherous traitors, a crime punishable by death or detention in abusive forced labor camps. Human Rights Watch reported it has confirmed that Chinese authorities forcibly repatriated 80 North Koreans on Aug. 29, 40 others on Sept. 18, and nearly 50 in July 2021.

“The U.N. must call out this blatant violation of the CCP’s own commitments to respect the principle of non-refoulement,” the members added. Others who signed the letter include Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Republican Rep. Young Kim of California, Rep. Jennifer Wexton, a Democrat from Virginia, and several others. All said they have constituents who have fled North Korea for a better life or had family members who have done so.

The members of Congress also pressed the United Nations to suspend China’s seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council until it complies with internationally recognized human rights obligations.

Many of the defectors are leaving because they are prohibited from practicing the religion of their choice in North Korea. A recent Human Rights Watch report quoted Stephen Kim, an underground missionary from South Korea, reporting that on Oct. 9, the Chinese government transported 500 North Koreans in vehicle convoys over five separate border crossings. Kim said some of the detainees had managed to persuade the Chinese guards to allow them to call family members in South Korea to inform them that they were being returned to North Korea.

The Congressional-Executive Commission on China, co-chaired by Rep. Chris Smith, a New Jersey Republican, and Sen. Jeff Merkley, an Oregon Democrat, held a hearing on China’s mass repatriation of North Koreans in June. It also has sent numerous letters to the United Nations seeking answers and action. Last week, Smith also had what he characterizes as a “productive” conversation with Grandi on the topic. Meanwhile, there has been a lack of engagement between Capitol Hill and Turk beyond a letter Turk sent stating that he “urges all states to refrain from forcible repatriation.” He also responded to reports that North Korean defectors may have been repatriated from China by saying that his office “remains committed to continuing its monitoring and reporting on this critical issue.”

Smith told RCP he’s encouraged by the bicameral letter to the two United Nations high commissioners with direct jurisdiction.

“The more attention given to the issue, the better,” he said. A source close to the congressman said it’s gratifying that the CECC hearing spurred additional attention from the United Nations and Congress.

Kevin Keen, a spokesman for the UNHCR’s Washington office, acknowledged receiving the letter and said that the commission responds to these types of requests bilaterally with the inquirers in confidence. He noted that he would follow up with his colleagues to see if he could provide any other response.

Yet, the United Nations has had weeks to take action. In late October, the U.S. government accused China of human rights violations. Ambassador Julie Turner, the U.S. special envoy for North Korean Human Rights Issues, expressed grave concern about the credible reports that China returned “large numbers of North Koreans” to their home country that month.

“The U.S. government has a long history of raising this issue with the PRC government,” Turner said in October. “We have, of course, raised the most recent cases, including last week.”

Despite the dangers of potential refoulement, North Koreans are continuing to flee the isolated communist country and oppressive conditions under leader Kim Jong Un’s regime. South Korean authorities say they are providing sanctuary for approximately 30,000 North Korean citizens, with more fleeing this fall. Most of those who have successfully escaped have traveled through China and Southeast Asia to South Korea.

The Chinese government considers undocumented North Koreans as illegal “economic migrants” and bars them from legally seeking asylum and resettlement. Instead, it deports them to North Korea under a 1986 bilateral border protocol. That agreement violates several other international pacts. China is a party to the United Nations Refugee Convention and Convention Against Torture, which bars the forced return of anyone at serious risk of persecution or torture.

A decade ago, a U.N. Commission of Inquiry on Human Rights in the People’s Republic of Korea warned the Chinese government that officials involved in refoulement were at risk of criminal liability for abetting crimes against humanity.