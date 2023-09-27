Hutchinson Won’t Be at the Debate. But His New AI Clone Can Go Anywhere

While Asa Hutchinson will not be on the debate stage at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California, the former Arkansas governor will instead be wherever there is an internet connection.

Or, at least an AI clone of the governor can be.

The Hutchinson campaign will soon launch an artificial intelligence chatbot to answer questions about the candidate and his platform, RealClearPolitics is first to report, marking another development in the exponential acceleration of generative AI in politics.

The campaign spent months preparing the AI clone for this moment. The landing page for the chatbot now encourages voters to “Ask Asa Hutchinson Anything!” And it does have answers. But not for everything.

Ask the Asa bot whether he would support Donald Trump if the former president were convicted of a felony, and the AI will answer much like the flesh-and-blood candidate did during the first GOP debate by saying that “it is premature to make a definitive statement about supporting a nominee who may pledge to pardon a convicted felon.”

Other policy questions on topics like abortion, immigration, and national security lead to answers that roughly track with what Hutchinson has already said publicly.

To prepare for the universe of queries, the campaign took a version of ChatGPT and fed it almost every speech, op-ed, and interview that Hutchinson has ever given. They built the bot in-house with a team of programmers, a spokesman said, and they keep control in order “to maintain the credibility of what the AI produces” and ensure that answers “align with the real Asa.”

“AI should never be an attributable source, but it can be used as a library of sorts or a resource for voters to go and get specific questions answered,” they added.

And that library is fairly comprehensive. The AI knows that the real Hutchinson went to the University of Arkansas for law school, took both COVID-19 vaccines, and has seven grandchildren. The clone also speculates that if the former governor could have dinner with any leader from history, living or deceased, he would choose Teddy Roosevelt.

The technology presents as a good-government exercise wrapped up in a fun parlor trick. The campaign also knows that, in all likelihood, trolls will do their best to tie the clone up in embarrassing knots. They’ve established guardrails to keep the bot on topic. The AI version of the governor, for instance, “understands that celebrity relationships can be intriguing” but will not comment further on news that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and global superstar Taylor Swift are reportedly dating.

It isn’t all fun and games, though. The campaign hopes the tool will drive dollars and data, two things the longshot candidate desperately needs to compete.

The first few queries are free. Ask a few more, and the AI will request some basic information from the user, such as their name and zip code. Eventually, the robot candidate will ask for a donation to the real campaign. The Hutchinson team said they can look behind the curtain and use the tool to gauge voter interest. For instance, data could reveal whether voters are asking more questions about the border or the economy, or perhaps they’re more focused on Trump than President Biden.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg recently predicted that AI will soon become “every bit as important as the PC or the internet” and “go across everything.” It made first contact with presidential politics earlier this year when the DeSantis campaign released video of AI-generated images of Trump hugging former chief COVID medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci. A Miami-based company called Delphi already made unauthorized AI clones of each of the 2024 candidates, and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez released his own chatbot before dropping out of the race.

Congress hasn’t enacted meaningful AI regulation even as the technology accelerates, leading some experts to worry that tools in the wrong hands could proliferate disinformation among the electorate and tip the election. “We are knee deep in the campaign already,” Darrell West, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution’s Center for Technology Innovation, told RCP. “And unless Congress passes something right away, there basically will be no guardrails in place for this election.”

That is one of the reasons the Hutchinson campaign insisted on building their AI tool in-house and keeping the keys to themselves. They hope the bot can generate a competitive advantage, but they also say they wanted to demonstrate a larger point about how technology intersects with the world’s longest-running experiment in democracy.

A spokesman said the goal is to demonstrate “how prevalent AI is becoming in our society, and the importance of the next commander in chief having a full comprehension and grasp of what it is and how it works.”