Must 'Back to Work' Mean Back to the Office?

We are three and a half years in to a world re-configured by a global pandemic in ways we could never have imagined as recently as 2019. No other experience in our lifetime was ever so collective or worked so quickly to tie 7.8 billion souls together as did COVID-19.

The effects were, of course, much more expansive than just the health-related concerns. One of the most pervasive, and some would say one of the most stubborn, effects was the move toward remote work, colloquially referred to in job listings and resumes as “WFH” (work from home). At first simply a temporary solution meant to keep workers and the public at large safe from a deadly, unpredictable virus, it was soon clear that the option was an attractive one for reasons other than public safety.

And some things can never be walked back.

Though hybrid work arrangements are nothing new and have in fact been on an upward trend for several years, the sudden mandatory closing of most offices in March of 2020 may have created a permanent paradigm shift.

Why? A sizeable percentage of those who were told to stay home decided they liked it. For many, WFH was a better fit for their lifestyle, made parenting easier, reduced stressful and expensive commutes, and allowed them to spread out their work hours over a longer period of the day if they desired. It reduced the overhead of work clothes and dry cleaning and lunches out and bus fares and parking passes. And it made possible a far greater choice of residential options – perhaps a move to the suburbs or across the country.

Employers, politicians, and social scientists continue to weigh in on the transition to, and then away from, the “work from home” economy. There’s currently a loud chorus calling for a complete (or at least three- or four-day-a-week) return to the office, with some employers refusing to hire workers who won’t commit to in-office presence. But just as many potential hires are making the ability to work from home a deal-breaker, even stating as much on their resumes.

But there’s an irony here: Many of the conservative voices who bellowed that lockdowns were a thinly veiled method of control are now demanding a return to “the way we were,” ignoring the fact that their insistence on a return to the office is just another form of the control they claim to despise. True, the lockdowns were driven by federal, state, and local governments, whereas the current decrees emanate from the private sector. But why not address the concerns by harnessing the market forces they normally champion?

Here are a few of the current objections to the remote work economy and some ways in which a free market can serve as arbiter:

Employees are less productive, less efficient, and less disciplined when working from home. No doubt this is sometimes true. But it is just as true that many workers have found the opposite. They discover that stripping away some of the headaches associated with commuting and office hours makes them more focused and more motivated. Though some “goofing off” may happen from time to time, a worker’s productivity – or lack of it – cannot be hidden forever. Let that be the standard by which CEOs and supervisors judge the value of WFH, making it clear that a reduction in productivity or availability will result in layoffs or other consequences.

Corporate culture is harmed when in-person interaction is diminished. Much space has been given to speculation that laminate cubicles and the proverbial water cooler are essential to maintaining camaraderie, a rich exchange of ideas, and effective networking. Again, there may be some truth here, and those who have spent countless hours on Zoom calls might agree that they leave a lot to be desired. But the fact that they are even possible speaks volumes about the creativity, flexibility, and determination exhibited by companies that didn’t want to rely on email or Slack to conduct business. “Corporate culture” need not be static, and neither do the solutions needed to forge new culture, one more responsive to the lives of those who comprise its human capital.

Office buildings are sitting empty, doing damage to the economy of inner cities and the commercial real estate market. This seems to be one of the most visible and defining effects of the shift to remote work. There is potential that many inner cities, office parks, and government buildings will never recover. Adjustments will have to be made and new uses found for empty offices, even entire structures. But why should it be the responsibility of individual workers who find themselves in a changing economy to bear the burden of propping up a business model that is no longer sustainable? Yes, buildings are decaying and losing value downtown, but should that obligate employees to surrender their preferred work environment so that companies will renew their leases in now-empty buildings?

The small businesses around office buildings suffer when workers stay home. It’s always sad to see Joe’s Deli on Main close down when its years-long clientele switches to fixing their pastrami sandwiches at home. But contrary to the popular narrative, the closing of downtown businesses does not “damage the economy.” People are still going to eat. They may spend more of their income in the grocery store or at a burger franchise in their neighborhood or by ordering dinner in. The distribution of the market will surely change, and individual businesses that once relied on buildings full of corporate employees may be forced to scale back or even close. But the dollars will still be spent somewhere. Again, it should not be the responsibility of today’s worker to sustain last century’s economic models.

There will always be sectors of the economy, namely the service and hospitality industries, that will never fully or even partially move to remote work. But given today’s rich and ever-expanding options for a large sector of the workforce, combined with a new appreciation for what WFH can mean for work-life balance, we have likely seen a shift that is permanent – and all because of a virus.