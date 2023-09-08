Drawing Contrast With Trump, DeSantis Gives It the Ol’ Tea Party Try

Do Republican primary voters still like to Tea Party? Ron DeSantis certainly hopes so.

Best known for culture wars and opposition to pandemic protocols, the Florida governor has started reemphasizing his original reputation as a fiscal hawk.

Deficits have ballooned during the Biden administration, and the DeSantis campaign told RealClearPolitics that a renewed focus on budget fundamentals gives the founding member of the Freedom Caucus another opportunity to draw a contrast with former President Trump.

“This government is spending way too much money. They've locked in the COVID-era levels of spending, which are totally unsustainable,” DeSantis said Friday during a Fox News interview when asked about the looming budget battle between congressional Republicans and President Biden. “They should absolutely have a big fight over righting that ship.”

DeSantis tried to expand the scope of that fight beyond just dollars and cents, arguing that conservatives can’t defeat the kind of big government policies they loathe without first starving the federal leviathan. “Part of the reason our bureaucracy is so out of control, and this deep state has developed like this,” he told Dana Perino, who will moderate the second GOP primary debate this month, “is because Congress has not been willing to use the power of the purse to discipline these agencies.”

This is comfortable ground for DeSantis.

He gave former House Speaker Paul Ryan fits over spending while in Congress, and he bucked Trump by voting against trillion-dollar budget deals. This could create a winning contrast between the governor, who has a record that fiscal conservatives like the Club for Growth adores, and the former president, who once described himself as “the king of debt” and who left behind a nearly $8 trillion tab for taxpayers.

Right out of the gate, DeSantis first described Trump as the candidate of amnesty and omnibuses, recalling spending fights over keeping the government open and securing the border.

“He wanted omnibus. I opposed omnibus,” he told RCP the night he declared. “He wanted amnesty. I opposed amnesty,” he said of one of those spending fights that would’ve compromised a pathway to citizenship for some wall funding.

But those battles were long ago, and the legislative maneuvering, largely forgotten. Brandishing fiscal credentials also presupposes that the current Republican primary electorate looks like the limited conservatives of the Obama era who dressed up in tri-corner hats and railed about tax brackets.

Trump certainly didn’t care about balanced budgets.

His first budget director, Mick Mulvaney, was a bare-knuckled fiscal hawk who helped DeSantis found the Freedom Caucus. Under Mulvaney, Trump’s OMB churned out conservative budget proposals full of cuts and attempts to balance federal ledgers. They went nowhere in Congress, leaving Mulvaney to privately complain to colleagues that “in Washington, budgets are either paperweights for the desk or doorjambs for the floor.”

“Trump just doesn’t care about spending,” the leader of a prominent grassroots organization explained on condition of anonymity. “There were moments when it seemed like he might, but he just lacked follow-through.”

Asked about the fiscal situation during a meeting with congressional conservatives in 2020, Trump told lawmakers, “We’re going to handle that in ‘year five.’” A source present for the conversation recounted how the president at the time had predicted that in his second term he would “cut so much spending that you are going to call me and say, ‘Please stop cutting, Mr. President, please stop the cutting.’”

The cuts that didn’t materialize in his first four years didn’t follow in a second term that never came. Either way, Trump never faced the wrath of the right for his budget-busting spending. In short, he spent big, and it hasn’t stopped him from racing out to a commanding lead for the nomination of a GOP that once liked to describe itself as the party of fiscal responsibility.

Again, Mulvaney, who later served as White House chief of staff, explained the hypocrisy. “The worst thing in the whole world is deficits when Barack Obama was the president,” Mulvaney explained in audio obtained by the Washington Post. “Then Donald Trump became president, and we’re a lot less interested as a party.”

That analysis balances: Once-dormant fiscal hawks on the right awoke as soon as Biden took the Oath of Office to condemn record spending. Despite their opportunism, however, there is evidence that as the deficit nearly triples and inflation persists, voters would like to see the federal government cut back.

A May survey by Pew Research found that 57% of the public say that reducing the budget deficit should be a top priority, compared with 45% in 2022. Other Republicans, like Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence who stood by his side during deficit spending, may have a hard time appealing to those voters on fiscal grounds.

DeSantis, meanwhile, can credibly wash his hands of that deficit spending. He opposed it while in Congress and then left for Florida. Earlier this summer, the governor signed a budget that included $2.7 billion in tax cuts. They were fully funded. Under DeSantis, the state had a $20 billion surplus.