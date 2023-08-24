The Remarkable Life and Faith of William Wilberforce

Today is the birthday of William Wilberforce. Abraham Lincoln once said that Wilberforce’s name is one every schoolboy should know. Yet I suspect that many of you will not recognize him.

Born in 1759, Wilberforce was a member of the British Parliament for nearly three decades in the late 1700s and early 1800s. Over his long career in Parliament he enjoyed many accomplishments. But he is best remembered as the person most responsible for the slave trade being outlawed in the British Empire, which proved to be the beginning of the end of legalized slavery throughout the world.

Wilberforce was an unlikely political hero. He was born to a wealthy merchant family and gained admission to St. John’s College at Cambridge through his family connections. While he was brilliant, he was more of a bon vivant than a serious student throughout his college career. After school, he was elected as one of the youngest members of Parliament.

However, in his mid-20s Wilberforce experienced a religious conversion. After his conversion, he devoted himself to a series of humanitarian causes, with abolition being his principal passion. He also founded the Bible Society and what we now know as the SPCA, and he was an early advocate of women’s suffrage and patron of dozens of other charities and causes.

Wilberforce suffered from poor health for most of his life. His health problems were complicated by addiction to opium which was an ingredient of laudanum, a medication commonly prescribed by the physicians of his day. His various afflictions only add to the wonderment at all he accomplished during his life.

Wilberforce was mentored by an Anglican priest named John Newton. Newton was the son of the captain of a slave ship and followed his father into that occupation. By his own accounting, Newton was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Africans on the passage to the Americas. However, he also experienced a religious conversion and foreswore the slave trade. He wrote the hymn “Amazing Grace” about his conversion and devoted the balance of his life to the abolition movement. At several critical junctures, Newton provided Wilberforce the encouragement and inspiration to continue the fight for abolition.

There are many lessons to be learned from Wilberforce’s life, but perhaps the most salient in today’s political climate is about the role of faith in politics. As I am sure you do, I find politicians who wear their faith on their sleeve for political advantage disgusting. It is something for which I believe they will one day be severely judged.

But Wilberforce’s faith was authentic. It drove his passion for justice and sustained him through many personal and political trials, including his frequent illnesses and overcoming his addiction. His life stands as a sharp rebuttal to those who argue that political leaders must check their faith, and the values it represents, before entering the halls of government. But his life stands in equally stark contrast to politicians who showboat their faith while not standing for its values.

In 2007, Michael Apted directed a film entitled “Amazing Grace,” dramatizing Wilberforce’s life and his role in the abolition movement. The movie marked the 200th anniversary of the passage of Wilberforce’s 1807 bill outlawing the slave trade in the British Empire. Watching “Amazing Grace” over the next few days would be a well-deserved tribute to Wilberforce’s remarkable and heroic life, reminding us of the difference that a single committed, faithful life can make to the rest of the world.