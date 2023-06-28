How Much Longer Will Democrats Support the PRO Act?

When your sink backs up at home, you call a local plumbing business to help you. When you need your chimney swept, you also call a local business. And when you need tutoring for your child, boarding for your pet, or health care for your elderly loved one, you will likely call a local business for help with those important needs, too. Many of these Main Street businesses are franchises.

Most politicians tell you they care about local businesses. While I was serving in Congress in 2015, Bernie Sanders ran for president in the Democratic primary. On the debate stage, even far-left Bernie Sanders called small and medium-sized businesses “the backbone of our economy” and the core of our “entrepreneurial nation.”

Now, as chair of the HELP (Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions) Committee, Sen. Sanders is using his position to push the most anti-small business legislation in congressional history: the PRO Act (Protecting the Right to Organize).

The PRO Act’s more than 30 provisions are meant to privilege liberal activist organizations against businesses of all sizes. As the HELP committee recently advanced the bill entirely on party lines, lawmakers should be aware of the extreme and damaging terms the act will place on entrepreneurs –especially franchise owners.

The legislation wrongly attacks local business owners who own chain stores and other franchises, lumping them in with the large corporations whose brands they carry. For entrepreneurs like my dad, who opened his own McDonald’s location after working many years as an employee for another franchisee, owning a franchise was his best way to achieve the American Dream. I worked there as a kid and watched Dad in action. He never had an antagonistic relationship with his employees, because he had recently been one.

This is true for so many franchisees across the country, which the U.S. Census Bureau has found make up more than a tenth of the nation’s businesses. Franchising is a bright spot for entrepreneurs in a tough market: Enabling them to operate a business under the umbrella of a larger brand is a faster way to growth and local job creation. This is the type of business that the PRO Act will attempt to stamp out.

How would the act hurt franchisees? For one, it would enact the “joint employer” rule as federal law, which would hold parent brands responsible for the anything a franchisee does. This would result in fewer companies being willing to take the risk of franchising. People like my dad, or anyone wishing to start a bookstore, gas station, or sandwich shop under a well-known brand would see their opportunities drastically reduced.

Additionally, the PRO Act would change the process by which individuals are determined independent contractors. The new process, called an “ABC test,” uses excessively broad language meant to lump in as many workers as possible under the classification of direct employees, as opposed to contractors. The goal is to make it easier for unions like the SEIU to organize employees, but the result for franchisees would be to counter-intuitively define them as employees of a national corporation, rather than what they are, which is small business owners.

Why do some lawmakers support the PRO Act? Because some labor activists tell them to. The leader of the SEIU, Mary Kay Henry, recently wrote about why she is trying to legislate away the franchise model. She said, “It’s clear who the franchise relationship is designed to benefit – and it’s not the workers or even the franchisees.” Okay, Mary Kay. There are roughly 250,000 franchise owners nationwide, including my dad, who have achieved the American Dream of business ownership through the franchise format, and research firm Franchise Business Review reports that 9 out of 10 franchisees rate their franchise opportunity as above average.

Ms. Henry also wrote about the need to crack down on “wage theft” and other “exploitation.” In fact, publicly available data show conclusively that quick service restaurants are actually the gold standard for wage and hour compliance, and have far fewer wage claims as compared to other industries.

We must not let franchisees and other small businesses become collateral damage in an ill-advised war between some labor unions and corporations. Entrepreneurs like my dad who purchase a franchise are often pillars of their local economy. I say this as a former member of Congress who fostered very good relationships with union leaders during my time on the Hill. But as a congressman, it was always clear to me that the PRO Act would not benefit the blue-collar workers that were my neighbors.

When the act was introduced in 2019 and 2021, I voted against it both times. Members should not be fooled by the so-called pro-worker rhetoric that has accompanied the PRO Act. You can be pro-worker without hitching your wagon to a poisonous bill that advances an ideological attack on small business owners. So next time your sink backs up or your chimney needs sweeping, think of the PRO Act and those who are pushing it.