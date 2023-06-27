Is It Really ‘All Trump All the Time’ on Cable News?

For much of the past decade Donald Trump has loomed large over the media landscape, his name and face an omnipresent fixture of television news. Yet how much truth is there to the perception of “All Trump all the time” across the American media?

Since 2009, Donald Trump’s name has been spoken on MSNBC 1.5 million times, followed by 1.2 million on CNN and just over 1 million on Fox News. In total, he has been mentioned more than 3.8 million times over the past decade and a half. Since announcing his candidacy in June 2015, Trump has maintained a steady presence that has been steadily increasing this year. On MSNBC, his mentions are now greater than his last few months in office and roughly equal to the steady state of his presidency.

Mentions of a president are an important barometer of their media attention, but an even more powerful measure of their stature is how often their face appears on screen. Facial recognition software was used to scan the entirety of CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News’ coverage from June 2009 to June 2023 via the Internet Archive’s TV News Archive. In all, more than 1.2 billion seconds of airtime across the three channels was examined, yielding a total of 315 million appearances of human faces that were scanned for a match for Donald Trump. For comparison, appearances of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Ron DeSantis were also catalogued.

The chart below shows the total number of hours each of the four men’s faces were visible from June 2009 to present across the three channels. In total, Donald Trump’s face has appeared across the three channels over more than 4,298 hours. To put that into perspective, that is 179 days of 24/7 Trump if all those clips were played back-to-back. In contrast to the image of television news being “The Trump Show,” Trump received only 1.7 times as much facetime as Biden over the past nearly decade and a half. Biden received slightly more facetime than Obama, who had 2,435 hours. As a presidential campaign newcomer, DeSantis has amassed just 160 hours of facetime to date, though this still represents 6.7 days’ worth of facetime.

The timeline below shows the total seconds of airtime each day in which each of the four were visible, capturing how Obama gave way to Trump who gave way to Biden, with DeSantis a distant fourth, though picking up over the last few months. Interestingly, there is a nearly year-long overlap of the incumbent and the next president in 2015-2016 and 2019-2020, showing just how early the campaign season begins.

The vertical surge in Biden appearances on November 4, 5, 6, and 7, 2020, represents the days of uncertainty after the Nov. 3 election in which the winner had yet to be declared. Both Trump’s and Biden’s faces appeared heavily as part of election updates across the three channels, but Biden received around 2.7 as much airtime, as media outlets emphasized the potential change his administration would bring over rehashing the impact of a potential incumbent reelection.

To make the underlying trends easier to see, the timeline below shows the same results, but instead of showing the raw seconds of airtime they apeared, it shows the total percentage of their combined airtime that went to each man. Here the near-vertical transition from Obama to Trump occurs in June 2015, while the transition from Trump to Biden begins in early 2019 and is a more gradual process. (The gap in mid-2010 is due to missing data.)

The timeline below breaks out DeSantis’ appearances, showing an early burst of coverage from 2017-2018 and a steady building from mid-2020, with his facetime picking up noticeably in February of this year and remaining elevated since, with a one-day burst on May 24 when he formally announced his candidacy.

While prevailing beltway wisdom is that Trump dominates the airwaves, the results here show that he is not such an outlier from his predecessor or successor, receiving less than twice as much attention as either of them. While this does compare Trump’s single term to Obama’s two terms, Trump has remained far more of a media fixture in his post-presidency, while Biden’s totals include his eight years as vice president and the four days of uncertainty after the 2020 election. In the end, however, it is clear that Trump doesn’t loom quite as large over the media landscape as popularly believed.