2024 Field Drawing Abortion Red Line for Trump: A 15-Week Ban

Early in the morning, Sen. Lindsey Graham drew a red line.

“If you’re going to represent our party,” he told the Faith and Freedom Coalition of those vying for the Republican nomination, “the first thing you need to look in the camera and say is, ‘I will fight with everything in my being to make sure America doesn’t become China when it comes to abortion.’”

For the evangelical Christians and social conservatives packed into the ballroom of the Washington Hilton on Friday, it was a welcome message. And lest there be any confusion among the press or the presidential candidates, the South Carolina Republican was explicit about his expectations.

Graham wants a 15-week federal abortion ban. On the eve of the one-year anniversary of the repeal of Roe v. Wade, the Republican field now coalesces around similar calls for a federal ban. Except, that is, for Donald Trump.

“He attacks the Democratic position very well,” Graham said of the former president and current front-runner during an interview with RealClearPolitics after his remarks wrapped. He argued that the United States ought to have a policy more in line with Europe, where abortion is restricted after 12 to 15 weeks. He insisted the evangelicals and social conservatives “will let him get to where he needs to go.”

His rivals for the nomination, however, are less than patient. Many of the sharpest remarks on abortion, a topline priority for the key GOP constituency, were aimed directly at Trump.

Mike Pence went first, calling “the cause of life the calling of our time” and, like Graham, who has already endorsed Trump, demanded that “every Republican candidate for president should support a ban on abortion before 15 weeks as a minimum nationwide standard.”

A favorite of social conservatives and long an opponent of abortion, the former vice president has urged the GOP to adopt this position and first called for a federal ban in an interview with RCP before last year’s midterm elections. And on Friday, he spoke in the same language as Graham. “Today, abortion law in the United States,” Pence said Friday, “is more aligned with China and North Korea than with Western nations in Europe.”

The last candidate to speak Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, book-ended that message. He pointed to his track record in that state promoting a “culture of life” and said, “That means signing into law a bill that protects unborn children when there’s a detectable heartbeat.”

The message from Trump’s closest competition in the polls was unmistakable: He was willing to do the difficult thing when he banned abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. “It was the right thing to do,” he added as he wound up a jab. “Don’t let anyone tell you it wasn’t.”

In an interview with The Messenger in May, Trump said the Florida ban was “too harsh.”

As the leading contender, Trump will soon have his chance to address that kind of criticism when he speaks to the premier gathering of nearly 3,000 pro-faith and pro-family Republicans Saturday night. He snagged an enviable spot headlining the confab’s big Saturday night dinner.

While Trump supporters such as Alveda King, niece of Martin Luther King Jr, praised him as “the most pro-life president ever,” doubt begins to grow in the minds of some social conservatives. In private, he reportedly blamed GOP losses in the 2022 midterms on the reversal of Roe v. Wade, and in public, he earned a rare rebuke from the Susan B. Anthony List, the most powerful front in the anti-abortion lobby, for suggesting that the issue be left entirely to the states. The SBA List called that “morally indefensible.”

Trump has an opportunity to calm nervous social conservatives who believe that a federal role in limiting abortion still exists. The timing, however, could be tricky. Saturday is the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court decision overturning federal protections for abortion access. He must now navigate the issue as it has become a central theme of the 2024 presidential campaign.

“Look, I don’t give him advice,” Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley told RCP of Trump, before adding that a 15-week ban like the one in legislation introduced by Graham “is an easy national threshold.” This is quickly approaching party orthodoxy.

“I am 100% pro-life,” South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott told voters at the event Friday. “When I am president of the United States, I will sign the most pro-life legislation the House and Senate can put on my desk. We should begin with a 15-week national limit.”

The presidential hopeful found fertile ground on the issue, opening his remarks by crediting God for the high court’s decision overturning federal protections for abortion access. “We have to start with tomorrow’s anniversary and thank God Almighty for the Dobbs decision,” he said. “We are creating a culture of life in America, and that’s a really good thing.”

And while Republicans are prepared to rally to the issue in a presidential primary, Scott said that Democrats are turning in the opposite direction. Underscoring his points, he recounted a recent Senate hearing in which he said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testified that poor black women should have abortions to improve their labor force participation. “The Radical Left has lost so much faith in America,” he argued. “They’ve lost faith in life itself.”

Many evangelicals agree with that tenor and that policy. The voting bloc that helped propel Trump to the White House in 2016 is keeping a close eye on where the former president comes down. So are Democrats, whom each of the 2024 candidates argued want abortion legalized without any meaningful restrictions.

“As we’ve repeatedly said, MAGA Republicans will not stop until they ban abortion nationwide,” a spokesman for the Democratic National Convention told RCP after the Republican candidates had walked off stage. “Overturning Roe was only the beginning for these anti-choice extremists, and every day they double down on ripping away freedoms only raises the stakes for the 2024 election.”

As Democrats take Trump both seriously and literally, Ralph Reed, founder of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, addressed the criticism from the right.

The former president is saying and will likely continue to say, Reed told reporters incredulously, “‘I’m not pro-life enough? I'm being attacked by people who signed pro-life bills, and the only reason why they got to sign those pro-life bills was because of the justices I appointed and the decision that resulted in?’”

“I don’t know if it gives him a buffer zone,” Reed said of whether his previous anti-abortion record would save him from future criticism. But he added, “It is true.”

Not every candidate is eager for a detailed conversation about abortion policy. Vivek Ramaswamy notably avoided making any substantial claims on the abortion topic.

Asked about the red line laid out by Graham, Pence, and others, he replied, “We need to talk about the issue in a way that doesn’t make it as divisive and is true to our commitments. So, I think I’m the only candidate in this race that says, ‘Hey, let’s actually be open to a discussion in this country about policy on contraception, about policy on adoption, even childcare.’”

“We share the basic instincts,” Ramaswamy said, “and we just need to find our common ground around the actual true pro-life policies.”

Instincts are one thing. Actions are another. At least that’s what Asa Hutchinson, the former governor of Arkansas, argued in an interview with RCP. The longshot candidate didn’t shy away from taking shots at Trump’s view that abortion is a losing issue for Republicans.

“My response to Donald Trump is to get some convictions,” he told RealClearPolitics. “We’re talking about how you handle an important issue of life. He’s not speaking from conviction. He’s not speaking from principle – that’s not what America expects out of a leader.”

Once a confidant of Trump, former Gov. Chris Christie drew boos, not for clinging to anti-abortion orthodoxy but for questioning the front-runner’s character. “You can boo all you want,” he said over the crowd’s jeers. “But here’s the thing, our faith teaches us that people have to take responsibility for what they do.” Abortion, Thursday morning, was safer ground.

One of only three Republicans in 30 years to unseat a sitting Democratic governor in New Jersey, Christie said analysts had predicted he couldn’t win because he was an “unabashedly pro-life Republican.” He won anyway, and during his eight years in office, he recalled his successful effort to cut state funding for Planned Parenthood using his veto pen to reject bills funding the abortion group eight different times.

Why pick that fight? Because, Christie told the crowd, “I was taught that every child is a precious gift from God.”

The Trump campaign will review these criticisms as they prepare for his Saturday remarks. He speaks in prime time. He has an opportunity to short-circuit all the criticism once and for all if he lays out a concrete position. For some like Hutchinson, though, it doesn’t matter what the former president will say. “I don’t believe his commitments are reliable,” the governor concluded.

Jonathan Draeger and Noelle Worley contributed to this report.