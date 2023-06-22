Chris Christie Intends To Be the X-Factor in 2024

It is hard to find any political observer who believes Chris Christie can topple Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, let alone former President Donald Trump, and go on to win the GOP presidential primary next year.

But a critical mass of donors has supplied the money to help him try. While the former New Jersey governor has insisted he is “not on a kamikaze mission,” these funders believe there is a role for Christie, slashing Trump, in this party and this field right now.

Most Republican voters don’t see it, and he polls at the bottom of the list. A New Hampshire Journal/coefficient poll just found that of all the GOP presidential contenders, Christie was the least popular, and topped the list of candidates Republicans primary voters said they would never support. Still, in another New Hampshire poll, Christie shot up to 9% after his June 6 announcement, a bump DeSantis would have loved to see after his rollout – so pick your perspective.

Christie’s splash back onto the main stage after more than a decade of angering and disappointing fellow Republicans is stunning. First, he decided to (not) hug (but backslap while handshaking) President Obama after Hurricane Sandy – just weeks before the 2012 election, and then came Bridgegate in 2013. In 2016, Christie turned on the establishment that was then trying to fend off Trump by taking down Sen. Marco Rubio in a debate during a critical stretch of the primary battle that, coupled with Christie’s endorsement, helped Trump wrap up the nomination.

During the Trump years, Christie was a tag-along, never hired for an official post but happy to hang around and help Trump prep for debates against Joe Biden. He was originally selected to run Trump’s transition but was then dumped from the team, passed over for attorney general, and was ultimately infected with COVID by Trump himself, ending up in intensive care for a week. When Trump called Christie in the hospital to ask – not how he was – but whether he planned to out the president for giving him the virus during debate prep, it was the last time the two spoke.

Financially it all worked out well for Christie, despite the humiliation. He made millions in the Trump years, benefiting from his ties to the administration, working with the pharmaceutical and sports betting industries, among others.

After Trump lied about the 2020 election being stolen from him, Christie gave up on Trump. He knows that we know that he always understood who Trump was, and that no one who supported him in 2016 was going to change him. And Christie supported Trump for reelection in 2020 after every illiberal, criminal, nepotistic, hypocritical, dishonest, and cruel thing Trump did in those four years.

But now Christie says he will never vote for Trump again. He calls the former president, and his former friend, a “loser,” a “child,” and a “failed leader” who never kept his promises and doesn’t “give a damn about the American people.” And he has laughed off the pressure GOP candidates are under to sign a pledge – if they debate with the field – to support the nominee next year, even if it’s a twice-or-more-indicted, twice-impeached Trump. Since Trump blew such a pledge off in 2016 and is now saying “There are people that I wouldn’t be very happy about endorsing that are running, so we’ll see,” Christie has said, “I’ll be on the debate stage, and I will take the pledge that the RNC puts in front of me just as seriously as Donald Trump did eight years ago.”

Christie is not only blasting away at Trump, but calling out the other candidates he says are either running for vice president – that’s you two, Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott – or as “imitators,” like DeSantis is. And he relished using the federal indictment against Trump as a way to contrast himself against the other candidates as they mostly equivocated in response to the charges.

Calling the conduct outlined in the indictment “inexcusable,” Christie told the Republican audience at the CNN town hall to “blame him, he did it,” and that by Trump “voluntarily putting our country through this,” the former president is essentially saying “I’m more important than the country.” The other candidates, Christie said, are “playing political games” with the voters – wanting Trump to implode but fearing his supporters and refusing to be honest.

Those candidates are surely dreading the confrontation Christie will force on stage at the first debate, whether Trump shows up or not. Anyone who watched him announce his candidacy, without notes or a teleprompter, and has witnessed his interaction with voters at his kickoff event and in a CNN town hall can see a happy, focused, and unflappable Christie is coming to Milwaukee on Aug. 23, prepared to shake up the race.

He doesn’t act like a man who has been counted out completely, though he knows he has. Unfortunately for the other candidates, Christie has nothing left to lose and he will likely be more fun to watch. Who else was fun to watch in 2016? Trump. DeSantis, who seems crabby and sullen, will be forced to up his game. He is running as a Trump-lite fighter, while Christie is running as a Trump-fighter. And it’s likely any new favorability Christie earns comes at a cost to the Florida governor.

So Christie can dent DeSantis, which in the primary only helps Trump. But this time he’s not taking out Trump’s rivals to help the former president out. Christie is working to take Trump down.

In the process of not winning the nomination, Christie will likely redeem himself, he will enjoy himself, and he will be noticed and heard. And if he weakens Trump enough – even if Trump is the nominee – that the former president can’t win another general election, Christie will likely consider that a success.