Sen. Joni Ernst: Agnostic 2024 Apostle of Iowa on a Motorcycle

DES MOINES—Motorcycles, as far as political gimmicks go, are risky.

Dump the clutch, stall the bike, and a candidate gives beat reporters an ugly little metaphor for a flailing campaign. Even worse: A politician dropping a motorcycle will find that photographers have sent an image of their embarrassment to the wires, meaning around the world, before they leave the parking lot. A sharp corner, meanwhile, with the throttle screwed on too far, guarantees the worst kind of breaking news, perhaps even a final headline.

No, the overpaid Washington Beltway operative tells the overeager politician with only a learner’s permit, that for anyone with White House ambitions the motorcycle is unsafe at any speed.

So, it was unsurprising that only one candidate joined Sen. Joni Ernst on the road for her eighth annual “Roast and Ride.” And it was just as unsurprising that all but one of the declared candidates seeking the GOP nomination were waiting for her motorcycle parade to finish at the state fair.

Iowa’s junior senator has become an essential first call for many presidential hopefuls. She won't endorse during the primary. She will make introductions to voters for anyone who asks her help. To the 2024 field, Ernst serves as a purposely agnostic apostle of Iowa. Occasionally on a Harley.

The first weekend of June, she rolls out her Softail Deluxe. Friendly and approachable even on that big machine, no one will mistake her for a stereotypical biker, and the more than 200 riders she leads on a loop from Big Barn Harley Davidson to the state fairgrounds seem more Weekend Warriors at their age than Wild Ones. But once they reach their final destination, that’s when Ernst unleashes.

She scorches Democrats for “thinking this is flyover country,” mocking them for abandoning their own Iowa caucuses and retreating to “the coasts.” That move reeks of elitism, she tells a crowd that’s swelled to around a thousand people. By making South Carolina their first in the nation primary, she bellows, President Biden’s party has “given Middle America a middle finger!” With this, inside the Animal Learning Center at the Iowa State Fair, Ernst kicks off the Republican presidential primary.

The senator likes to say that “all roads to 2024 go through the Roast and Ride.” And by all accounts, the campaigns believe her. Each declared candidate, with the exception of former President Trump, parachuted into Iowa for the event. It’s the closest thing to a starting line, said one senior campaign official who summed up the event as “the biggest, most-important cattle call yet.”

The official mascot, a cartoon piglet holding handlebars, indicates the run-of-show: They roast a pig, and they ride motorcycles, and they watch candidates audition to be leader of the free world over heaping plates of pulled pork. Every candidate was coming to Iowa anyway. So, with the most pure-hearted kind of political redirect and, Ernst, herself a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army reserves, has gathered them in one place for charity.

Ticket proceeds go directly to veterans. Candidates get exposure. And a learning opportunity. They all watch what works as Ernst riles up the crowd with talk about how Biden has been “a disaster abroad,” a green ideologue at home, who wants “our armed forces to go all electric by 2030,” and a social justice warrior in the White House hell bent on having “biological males to compete against biological females.”

One by one, Ernst introduces every politician who would be president. Behind the scenes, she chitchats with each before sending them on stage. Usually, they talk about kids and grandkids. Occasionally, she teases the ones who wouldn’t ride a motorcycle. Others, like Vivek Ramaswamy ask point blank what she thinks a good point of emphasis should be in their speech.

The evergreen advice Ernst offers each candidate starts with a general condemnation of the Beltway. Turn off cable news, she tells them, and talk to people who clock in to work for their living. “They are not the laptop class,” the senator tells RealClearPolitics of the electorate that will choose the next president. “They’re shift workers.”

Cynical minds will dismiss this as boilerplate, happy talk typed up by a political aide that stared wistfully at too much Norman Rockwell. But Iowa goes first, and Ernst knows that people in her state are more likely to admire a Harley than a Tesla.

“The liberal elitist class has forgotten about the people who are literally at where the rubber meets the road,” she says of the factory workers and farmers, the teachers and union truck drivers, who pick presidential candidates before the rest of the country. “They just feel like Democrats left them behind.”

As they audition for the top political job in America, the thought occurs that Ernst may know the 2024 field better than just about anyone else in the country. “Maybe,” she says with an easy laugh when RealClearPolitics makes that suggestion. Then more earnestly, she adds, “probably.”

An audience with Ernst makes sense for the field. During the last Republican primary, she took herself out of consideration for the vice presidency, something she now says she isn’t actively pursuing. Focused on Capitol Hill, Ernst has become the highest-ranking female Republican in the Senate. Her vision for the GOP future focuses, she told Politico, on WMDs. That is “women, millennials, and dudes with beards and tattoos.” There are plenty of the latter at Roast and Ride, and Ernst represents their interest.

When Gov. Ron DeSantis sat down with her in March for lunch, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis brushed past formal introductions: “I know you from your commercials,” she smiled referencing the now famous campaign spot from almost a decade ago when Ernst promise to slash government pork and make Washington “squeal.” At the fairgrounds in June, the DeSantis kids, ages 6, 5, and 3, also skip past introductions and climb on her parked Harley Davidson like it’s an impromptu jungle gym.

This kind of familiarity isn’t unusual for Ernst. She grabs drinks with Nikki Haley. “We’re dear friends,” the former United Nations ambassador says in an interview with RCP, “I always look to her for advice.” Ernst encouraged Mike Pence to start riding again after the vice presidency. She was so “disappointed” when the rest of the field wouldn’t ride motorcycles that Ernst offered to let South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott “ride on the back of mine.” Her Senate colleague politely declined.

Ernst always hopes that candidates will take the risk and ride the bike. Pence is the only candidate brave enough to throw a leg over a motorcycle this year, and she is delighted. He talked Secret Service into letting him ride five years ago as vice president, but because of security concerns he told RCP, “They only let me ride a mile!” There are no restrictions now, and Pence arrived in Des Moines with a leather cut and his own Harley to do the full rally.

“One of the reporters just asked me if we’re showing up more in Iowa, what our lane would be. I said I'm more worried about the lane we’re going to be staying in today,” Pence joked in the Big Barn Harley Davidson parking lot on the eve of his own announcement. He resembles every dad who bought a motorcycle after age 50, but Pence has been riding for years and he pulls off low and high-speed maneuvers with ease. The most important one comes in the parking lot.

“The Bible says a prophet is not without honor except in their native place,” Pence says standing in the back of a pickup before the ride, “but I can see the people of Iowa appreciate and honor Joni Ernst for her leadership in uniform and also for her incredible leadership in the United States Senate.” He earns healthy applause. This doesn’t surprise Jeff Kaufman.

“In Iowa, they call her Joni,” the chairman of the Iowa GOP says of Ernst. The senator has credibility with voters, a real familiarity he says, which makes her an obvious choice to help lead “the welcome wagon.” Yes, some candidates are quietly frustrated that she won’t make an endorsement, but by staying neutral, Kaufman told RCP, Ernst can welcome each candidate, answer every question, and advocate for the interest of the state without alienating the next president: “You can have your cake and eat it too.”

Kaufman sees another, more parochial element to Ernst’s work. She is bending the ear of the GOP nominee, but at the same time she is working on a deeply conservative mission to preserve Iowa’s place in the nation. “Everything we're doing now certainly has our eye on a successful 2024,” he said, “but 2028 is in the back of all of our minds.” To make sure Middle America goes first, they have to pull off the Iowa caucuses without a hitch. “No doubt about it,” he said. "We got to earn this thing.”

This requires a fine touch. Ernst told every candidate they would be welcome at Roast and Ride. She will join individual campaigns on the trail too between now and next year too. But the senator can only offer the invitation.

She called Trump, who sent word that he no longer does multi-candidate events. Organizers hoped for at least a video from the former president and bought huge screens to put on either side of the stage. Nothing came through. The Trump campaign did not return request for comment, but the screens didn’t go to waste: The eight other candidates who showed up were projected to the crowd in crystal clear quality.

When reporters swarm Ernst after the event, more than one asks about the front runner’s absence. She feathers the clutch, stays off the throttle, and avoids offending the infamously sensitive candidate.

“President Trump has a great base,” Ernst says slowing for the obvious obstacle.

“But at the same time folks don’t want to hear about what has happened in the past because we have had two years of Joe Biden’s administration that’s destroying our nation,” she adds, looking through the corner.

“They want to know what are the future decisions that will turn our country around,” the senator says pressing in the direction she wants to go.

“So, whether that is President Trump, or one of the candidates we heard from today, they are hungry to hear about the future,” the senator concludes rolling back onto the throttle.

Voters on motorcycles and candidates in buses have rolled away from the fairground when Ernst invites RCP backstage. The event has ended, and the race is on. Exhausted after a long day but optimistic, the senator has pulled off the capstone of her outreach effort. She will keep huddling with each campaign, joining them here and there between now and next February. “We're grateful for the bounty that we have been given,” she says of the field, “because we know whoever we put up is going to be an exceptional candidate.”

Whoever that ends up being, Ernst knows them already. She will make sure Iowa knows them first.