Miami’s Mayor Suarez Enters Crowded GOP Field

And then, at least technically, there were three Republican presidential candidates from Florida: Francis X. Suarez, the Republican mayor of Miami, announced his candidacy Thursday with little national name identification, a nascent political operation, and next to zero standing in the national opinion polls.

“I'd rather be unknown and exciting than known and unexciting,” a cheerful Suarez said in an interview with RealClearPolitics, describing his own candidacy at this point as that of an “unknown underdog.”

Suarez, just 45 years old and the son of Cuban immigrants, now joins a crowded field dominated by fellow Florida residents Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis. If he has any hope of catching up to either, he and his campaign will have to get “exciting” in a hurry. Current and historical odds are very much against him because, in America, successful presidential campaigns do not start from city hall.

“I think the only chance you have to change the narrative and change the dynamic is to be inspirational and to provide a positive vision for the future,” he said, pitching himself not as an individual candidate but as a standard bearer of “generational change.”

Suarez was elected mayor of Florida’s second largest city in 2017 with 86% of the vote. He lost ground during his 2021 reelection campaign, finishing with 79% of the vote, a percentage unimaginable at the national level and unthinkable for a Republican Party that hasn’t won the national popular vote since 2004.

But the scale, and that stage, was smaller. Much, much smaller.

Two years ago, the mayor won 21,479 votes. Just to qualify for the first GOP presidential primary debate in August, at a bare minimum Suarez will have to nearly double that number of individual donors. And even if the mayor can cash checks from 40,000 national contributors, he would still have to poll consistently above 1% in three national polls to make the debate stage, a tall order in itself for someone utterly unknown outside his hometown.

In Miami, Suarez still seems to believe he has a story to export. “What we're seeing in our city is law and order, happiness, low crime, prosperity,” he said. “And that is a formula for success for our country.” As numerous national and local outlets have noted, however, in Miami, being mayor is a part-time job with mostly ceremonial duties.

As the only Hispanic candidate in the race, he pitched himself as a fresh, younger face for the Republican Party and criticized Democrats for being “incredibly deficient” in their approach to that community. “Calling them ‘Latinx,’” he said of the gender-neutral term for Latinos popular in progressive circles, “or saying they are as ‘unique as San Antonio tacos,” he added in reference to the infamous flub by first lady Jill Biden, “does not resonate with Hispanics.”

What’s needed for the GOP to win the Hispanic vote, Suarez said, is “a candidate that can connect with them, that can speak their language and that can have a real basis for solving big problems.”

The Miami Herald was less than sympathetic to news that their mayor was running for president. “Suarez does not have the gravitas or experience of his counterparts in the 2024 primary,” the paper wrote in a Thursday editorial. But they continued, he could “win without actually winning. If he raises enough money and gets a couple of viral soundbites at a presidential debate, Suarez might line up his next job.”

Kellyanne Conway has reportedly told Trump that Suarez should be “on the short, short list for VP” if the former president wins the GOP nomination. There were also rumors that Nikki Haley, who polls at 3.6% in the RealClearPolitics Average, was also considering whether to add him to the ticket. Suarez replied that such consideration “was humbling.”

“But that's not why I'm running for president. I'm not running for president to parlay my run,” he said of the route that another recent mayor, Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, took to become a member of President Biden’s cabinet. “I'm running for president because I have a concrete vision for the future of this country.”

That vision includes lower taxes, increased funding for police, more resources for mental health, and expanded school choice, priorities that Suarez outlined during a speech at the Reagan Library Thursday evening, quipping that the organizers of that forum for candidates had “saved the best for last.”

Ronald Reagan, however, was not the Republican president whom Suarez was asked most about during his campaign kick-off. He announced his candidacy during an interview on Good Morning America where host George Stephanopoulos repeatedly grilled him about Trump’s recent indictment. ABC News, Suarez later told RCP, erred when they reported he was inside the Miami courtroom when Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials.

“I was outside the courtroom,” the mayor said, “making sure that my city was safe, making sure that the event was uneventful.”

And while he noted that Trump “hasn’t been found guilty of a crime,” Suarez held out the possibility of a pardon: “I think when you're the president, you use the pardon as a way to heal the country. And certainly, if I became the president, that’d be something that I would look to do with the pardon power.”

He is the rare Republican who did not support Trump in either election. He wrote in Sen. Marco Rubio in 2016, he said, and then former Vice President Mike Pence in 2020. And contrary to reports in the Miami Herald, the mayor said that he did not, in fact, vote for Democrat Andrew Gillum over Ron DeSantis in the 2018 gubernatorial campaign.

“Unfortunately, he didn't continue to reach out,” Suarez said of DeSantis. “He didn't continue to engage, which is an issue that he has, and then there became a disconnection, which is why he lost my city by 20 points.”

Suarez reserved his sharpest criticism for the current president Thursday. While he accepted an invitation to sit down with Biden in the Oval Office in 2021 and praised the president’s interest in bipartisan solutions at the time, the new candidate slammed the current president’s administration as one “of ideology over facts, rhetoric over reality, lies over truth.”

“Joe Biden's America is not the kind of America that I want my kids to grow up in,” he said. “I don't want them to grow up in a country that gets weaker, that invites aggression from its enemies.”

“I don’t want my kids to grow up in a country that doesn't recognize a competitive threat, like China, that’s posturing to put a spy base just 90 miles away from us,” he continued, referencing reports that Cuba has invited the CCP to set up such a facility on the island.

“That is a very, very scary America,” he concluded.