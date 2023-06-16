Enough Is Enough: Why I’m Going To Replace Mitt Romney

So-called progressives are driving our country off the cliff. In recent years, Americans have seen their savings wiped out by needlessly high gas prices, record-high inflation, and a cratering stock market. Many are still carrying the psychological and economic scars of the lockdowns.

Schools have gone from centers of education to woke indoctrination centers for our children. Once-great cities have become crime-ridden fiefdoms, our military’s standing has been diminished, our border is under siege, and our treasury is $32 trillion in debt.

So-called progressives are driving our country off the cliff. And Mitt Romney has either been asleep at the wheel or helping them steer.

When Mitt Romney moved to Utah to run for an open Senate seat, he promised he would “fight for us.” He committed to put us on a pathway to a balanced budget, end illegal immigration, stop federal overreach, and appoint conservative judges.

His promises don’t exactly match his record of the last five years.

Romney has fought President Trump’s efforts to protect our borders, even voting to support Biden’s incompetent DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Romney has supported trillions in additional spending, and refused to join Sen. Mike Lee’s effort to enact substantial spending and budget reforms in May. When Democrats nominated radical Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, Romney was one of just three Republican defectors to vote for her.

And that’s not all.

While he was happy to accept Trump’s endorsement in 2018, Romney undercut him at every chance, and even supported the Democrats’ kangaroo court impeachment. He created a fake Twitter account, where he took aim at conservatives. Romney votes with the Democrats nearly 60% of the time, marched with BLM terrorists while they were destroying our cities, and even called us “morons” if we didn’t trust Big Pharma with endless vaccines.

No surprise that Biden wanted Romney to take our Senate seat!

Enough is enough.

If the leaders who’ve put America on this course are not replaced, the only conceivable destination is ruin. So in May, I announced my candidacy for the U.S. Senate, replacing Romney with a true conservative.

Utahns have realized Romney doesn’t represent them. Whereas he had a 52% approval rating in March, it’s dropped to 41% since I announced, while his disapproval rating has jumped to 49%, according to the latest Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll – a poll which included Democrats!

I’m not a career politician. I’m a lifelong Utahn, having attended elementary school to business school here. I was raised in a middle-class family of 10 children by great parents who taught me hard work and self-reliance. My wife and I have been blessed to raise our two children here. Utah is home.

My folks taught me that if I wanted something, I’d have to work for it. And I’ve done just that, experiencing my own share of successes and challenges. I’ve worked for Fortune 500 companies, as an entrepreneur and small business owner, led several companies in Utah, and helped take a company public on the NASDAQ in 2022.

And because I was raised to be conservative with money, I’ve taken the same approach to government.

While in elected office these past 10 years, I have fought on behalf of Riverton citizens. My team and I have cut millions in taxes while increasing services for residents. We’ve fought against county and state-wide agencies that want more taxes. We fought for transportation equality from UTA service routes that neglect the south side of the valley. We’ve driven economic growth, protected the rights of the unborn, and rebuked the cult of wokeness – even fighting to remove its filth from schools.

And in 2020 when we were told to shut down businesses, schools, and churches, I said no. We stayed open because we were not going to be controlled by the pandemic of fear.

I’ve fought big government and I’m ready to take that fight to Washington. To clean up a city as broken as Washington, D.C., it’s time to send a mayor to the Senate.

If our children are going to grow up with the same opportunities we had, we need leaders who are committed to the conservative principles of smaller government, safer families, and stronger economy. If we want to get out of this catastrophe, we need a senator who will actually fight for conservative principles.