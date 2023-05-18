Democrats Beware: Victory Would Endow Trump With a Strength Only Adversity Can Create

The appearance of Donald Trump on CNN on Thursday, May 11, was a turning point of modern American political history. The dream-world of dirty tricks and self-delusion in which the Democrats and other Trump-haters prevalent in the national political media and in the putrefying corpse of the Bush-McCain-Romney-McConnell Republicans, was blown up and sunk like the outer ships on Battleship Row at Pearl Harbor on the Day of Infamy. The questioner, Kaitlan Collins, elegant, articulate, and argumentative, with impeccable anti-Trump credentials going back to rude dust-ups at Trump presidential press conferences, was rolled over by her guest as if by an Abrams tank liberating the Donbas.

Peggy Noonan, who had already been writing about Trump as if her hair were on fire, almost gave up in the Wall Street Journal on Saturday, May 13. She and other fully paid-up industrial league Trump-haters could acknowledge his talents as a comedic performer and his ability to be the evocator and the voice of a vast swath of the American lower middle and working classes who felt left out of the last generation of American material progress, and practically unrepresented in the White House since Ronald Reagan. But she and others, cowering in fear of Trump's forensic and histrionic talents, are effectively advocating a boycott of him.

“Once again, (CNN) has made Trump real.” She reproached the network for giving him ”this solo boost, to reenact so showily all the careful respect they showed them in 2016,” (which CNN never did), and complained that “He was addressed as Mr. President,” even “after January 6.” Every president, past and present, receives and deserves that courtesy, but this reveals the Trump-hate theory that he is the Elephant Man of presidents, always to be tormented, spuriously investigated and falsely charged, because of his indifferent manners. American politics is not a social cotillion and presidents are not chosen by typecasting studios. She objected that the New Hampshire audience “wasn't Gov. Sununu’s broad GOP.” I suspect that many people are tired of hearing from Sununu, who trails Trump by 30 points in presidential polls in his own state, pronounce that Trump can't win.

Peggy Noonan also made the point that Trump “lied… over and over. It's what he does. Dogs bark, bears relieve themselves in the woods.” In fact, he rarely lies; he does engage in what he himself calls “constructive hyperbole.” This is New York real estate developer-tycoon exaggeration. In Trump's first big deal he raised up a sheaf of papers and told a press conference “I have a signed agreement” to redevelop the Commodore Hotel. He did; he just didn't tell them that it been signed by him alone at that point. Four critical facts are left out of this and other anti-Trump critiques of what was conceded to have been a triumph for him that reestablishes him as the most likely next president. (Even the Democrats seem to concede that more phony indictments will just backfire like the Stormy Daniels nonsense.)

Trump’s oft-repeated complaint about the 2020 election has not “been probed and adjudicated,” (Noonan). The real issue is the tens of millions of unverifiable harvested ballots. No one really knows who filled them out and who cast them and an improbably heavy majority of Biden votes arrived in drop boxes after the polls officially closed. Rudy Giuliani's trick-or-treat operation unfortunately gave Trump's opponents the ability to claim that his grievances had been judged in court. The courts at every level refused to hear and judge the merits of all 19 lawsuits taken to challenge the constitutionality of the voting and vote-counting changes adopted in the swing states supposedly to facilitate voting during Covid. To some extent Trump has himself to blame for not challenging these changes in the states as they were made. But it remains a legitimate complaint and the Noonan view of it propagated with locked arms and sealed ears by the entire media is, in Napoleon's phrase “lies agreed upon.”

That was why he called for a large gathering of his supporters in Washington on January 6, 2021. The ship had already sailed as the courts don’t alter the apparent result of a presidential election, just as, until now ex-presidents were not indicted. He called for peaceful demonstrations and there seems little doubt that he had cautioned Speaker Pelosi and the mayor of Washington that hooligans could be present masquerading as his supporters and that he would provide National Guard reinforcement if asked. He was not asked. FBI director Wray has confirmed the absence of any connection between the trespassers and vandals and the Trump campaign. These are the relevant facts. Trump does have an authentic complaint about 2020 and no frequency of denials will erase it, even with scatological references to bears (or the comparable activities of the homeless masses in Democrat-governed American cities).

The Trump-haters also fail to recognize that the principal offenders in matters of political ethics are those who gave us the Steele Dossier and presented it as the authentic findings of the intelligence agencies, and the high officials who signed false affidavits seeking illegal F.I.S.A. telephone intercepts of the Trump campaign and transition office; those who lied under oath, and unlawfully removed and leaked confidential information while conducting an improper investigation of an incumbent president. Former FBI director James Comey said 245 times of these matters only a few months after they occurred that he did not recall them. Trump's enemies fabricated a Russian collusion story that they knew to be false. And they frivolously impeached him twice, the first time over an expression of curiosity about the Bidens’ financial activities in Ukraine which we now know to have been justified. Nothing that Trump has done or said remotely approaches in its evil implications the enthusiastic Democratic recourse to the false criminalization of politics and corruption of non-political government agencies.

The Trump-haters also duck their responsibility for inflicting this horrifyingly incompetent administration on America and the world. Trump effectively ended oil imports, unemployment, and illegal migration, with minimal inflation. Now, Illegal crossings of the southern border have risen to 10,000 day. The antlike movements of China all over the world show how quickly American weakness is exploited. The administration deserves credit for supporting Ukraine and insisting that it will defend Taiwan if necessary, but the Afghanistan debacle emboldened China and has shaken the Western Alliance. High inflation, skyrocketing urban crime, and the green terror in pursuit of John Kerry's infantilistic vision of America as a rainforest punctuated by windmills are all disasters. The Trump-haters never stopped for a moment to consider how much better off America would be if Trump's reelection had not been stolen. And none of them seems to have the least self-consciousness about the fervor with which they sold Biden as an “adult in the room with a steady pair of hands.” The scale of that misrepresentation requires no elaboration.

The last great failing of the Trump-hate perspective is that it fails to recognize how much stronger a candidate Trump now is. No seeker of that office has been more beset by such a campaign profoundly illegal harassment and obstruction, and, unlike his earlier practice, he rarely says or puts out anything his enemies can sink their teeth into--those berating CNN for giving him their shrunken audience are really not complaining about the exposure, but that he made such good use of it. If he returns as president, he will do so with the strength that adversity alone can give. His opponents are not his peers.

Conrad Black is a Contributing Editor of the New York Sun.