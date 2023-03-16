Put the People Back in the People’s House

The Social Security Administration’s latest report confirms that retirement benefits will have to be cut in 12 years. Far more money is going out of Social Security than is coming in. Over the next three decades, benefits will outstrip revenues by $21 trillion. Congress needs to do something or retirees will face a 23% cut in benefits in 2035.

Yet, in Washington, D.C., the byword is “Man the barricades!” We mostly hear noise. Interest groups, advocates, and politicians are yelling talking points past one another: “Hands off Social Security,” “No new taxes,” and the like. Magical thinking abounds. Both parties disavow the idea of extending the life of the trust fund by reducing benefits by a little bit.

If ever there was a case of counterproductive bickering, this is it. Doing nothing ensures an even bigger benefit cut later. This is a typical political standoff these days. It also appears when we talk about the coming budget crisis or the flawed immigration system or so many of the other major challenges facing the nation.

This is not what the Founding Fathers envisioned. They believed that elected officials should be stewards of the public trust. They should listen to the public, of course, but then work out compromises based on deep analysis of the issues and debate with their fellow elected officials. Legislators, James Madison wrote, are supposed to “refine and enlarge the public views” and “discern the true interest of the country.”

Too little of this happens today. The factors that have contributed to policy gridlock are well-known. Partisan primaries tend to produce candidates whose first loyalty is to the far left or the far right. Parties themselves tend to align their policy stances with their loudest and deepest-pocketed activists, and they show more interest in fundraising on contentious issues than solving them.

Then there are the thousands of interest groups that have set up shop within easy proximity of the U.S. Capitol. They besiege lawmakers with niche demands that trip up the policymaking process. Meanwhile, campaign consultants and dark money operatives pounce with attack ads every time a legislator dares to do something bipartisan.

In short, the problem is that members of the legislative branch hear elite and extreme voices too much and regular Americans’ views too little. The great mass of Americans do not want to score points against the other side. They want solutions. They want government to work. And they are disenfranchised.

A good example of this occurred last year with an exercise that tasked average citizens with finding bipartisan solutions to the impending Social Security crisis. Fixing Social Security is a straightforward arithmetic problem. Revenues need to cover the outlays. The tricky part is to decide who pays more or gets less.

To see if a mutually acceptable solution was possible, the University of Maryland’s Program for Public Consultation surveyed 2,500 Americans. These women and men received a battery of facts, figures, and policy options. And, lo, a consensus emerged that touched on both the revenue side of the equation and the outlay side.

Strong majorities favored lifting the level of income subject to Social Security taxes, which is currently capped at $160,200. They also favored lifting the payroll tax rate from 6.2 to 6.5 percent. John and Jane Q. Public also thought benefits should be trimmed a little by raising the retirement age from 67 to 68 years.

These solutions would keep Social Security solvent for 75 more years.

“Many politicians think that addressing the problems of Social Security is a ‘third rail’ so they have persistently avoided taking action,” notes Professor Steven Kull, who headed the survey. “But large bipartisan majorities say they are ready to take tough steps to secure the Social Security program for future generations.”

The flexibility of the public – compared to the divisive, rigid rhetoric of politicians – is present when it comes to other issues besides Social Security. Kull’s research group has found a majority of Americans, right and left, agree on policy reforms that advance clean energy, ameliorate poverty, and shore up the deficit-riddled U.S. Postal Service.

Despite being a diverse nation of 330 million, most Americans are not rigidly ideological. They do not hold uniformly conservative or liberal views; nor do they hold strong opinions on many topics. Even on tough questions like abortion, there is room to maneuver. As with most issues, the policy choices with abortion are not binary. Although a majority of Americans favor abortion, they differ on specifics.

All of which leads to the conclusion that policy debates in Washington need to be recentered. This can be achieved by congressional committees, which have jurisdiction over policymaking, bringing average voters into their deliberations.

This is easy to justify on the basis of democratic principles. It is one thing to inveigh against the other side of the aisle, and quite another for individuals on the fringes to argue excluding the great mass of Americans from the political process.

One way to organize such an approach is for legislators to partner with nonpartisan research outfits like Professor Kull’s or Ohio State University’s Connecting to Congress initiative. They can convene cross-sections of Americans to deliberate with members about public problems. These meetings would not be anarchic public townhalls that, as often happens, feature cranks shouting nonsense. Nor would they be like the typical congressional hearings, which are adversarial proceedings that encourage acrimony and showboating. These panels would have legislators and citizens having a structured conversation to better understand a public problem and to come up with solutions.

The two of us, who often write together, do not always agree on policy. We occupy opposite sides of the aisle. What unites us, apart from a love of fishing, is a belief in listening to the other side and privileging democratic processes leading to solutions.

We think most Americans want that same sort of partnership with their government. They do not want to sit in the bleachers watching endless quarrels or relish turning off their televisions to avoid endless reports of political dysfunction. They want to be heard.

John Maxwell Hamilton, the Hopkins P. Breazeale Professor of Journalism at Louisiana State University, is an RCP coumnist. His most recent book, “Manipulating the Masses: Woodrow Wilson and the Birth of American Propaganda,” won the Goldsmith Book Prize.