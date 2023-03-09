What the Oscars Can Teach Us About Ranked Choice Voting

This Sunday, March 12, millions of Americans will tune into the 95th Academy Awards. They may be watching for the red carpet fashion, or host Jimmy Kimmel’s stand-up, or to see whether “Everything Everywhere All at Once” or “Top Gun: Maverick” will be crowned Best Picture. They’ll also be getting a lesson in better elections.

That’s because the Oscars have used ranked choice voting (RCV) – often called the “preferential ballot” in awards show circles – to select their Best Picture winner since 2009, and to select nominees in almost all major categories for years before that. This voting method is growing quickly across the nation, from four cities in 2009 to over 60 cities, counties, and states – from Maine to Alaska, and small-town Utah to statewide Virginia GOP primaries – today.

The Oscars offer a non-political example of how RCV can help find a consensus winner in crowded fields and lead to better representation in multi-winner races. They’re also a reminder that criticisms of RCV as “untested” ring hollow – it’s long been used by private organizations like the Academy and in public elections in Australia and Ireland. RCV is even included in Robert’s Rules of Order.

The story of RCV at the Oscars begins the way few other election reform tales do – with Batman. After outrage that Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” wasn’t nominated for Best Picture in 2009, the Academy decided to expand the category to ten nominees. This allowed box-office hits like “Up,” “Avatar,” and “Toy Story 3” to make it into the Best Picture contest, but also created a new problem.

In a 10-nominee field, a film could win with just over 10% of the vote. If a majority of Academy members split their vote between two or three similar films, another movie with a very narrow but passionate base of support could sneak to a victory. This may sound familiar to political junkies who follow Democratic and Republican primaries, where nominees routinely win contests with well under a majority of the vote (and often turn out to be not-so-good nominees).

RCV finds the most representative winner – a candidate with both broad and deep support – in a crowded field.

Voters rank their candidates in order of preference: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and so on. If no candidate has a majority of 1st choices, the contest goes to an “instant runoff” that identifies a majority winner.

The candidate in last place is eliminated, and voters who ranked that candidate first have their votes count for their next choice. This process continues until a candidate wins with a majority. For voters, it boils down to this: If your first choice doesn’t have a chance at winning, your ballot instead counts for your highest-ranked choice who does.

The “easiest” way to win is to get a majority of first choices, but that may be difficult in a crowded contest. So it’s also beneficial to have broad appeal, racking up second- and third-choice preferences to propel you to a majority of the vote. In other words, RCV offers the best of both worlds, or perhaps more aptly, avoids the worst. If you’re a mushy middle snooze-fest, you won’t get enough first choices to win. But if you’re incredibly polarizing, you won’t get enough backup choices to win.

In the decade-plus that it’s been used to select the Best Picture winner, RCV has delivered on its promise – selecting a consensus winner that represents the majority of Academy voters. That’s varied depending on the year and the evolving composition of Academy voters, from groundbreaking choices like “Parasite,” “Moonlight,” and “Nomadland,” to crowd-pleasing but less artistically challenging movies like “CODA” and “Green Book.”

This is another lesson for politicos, particularly some conservatives who may be frustrated after Sarah Palin lost a high-profile RCV contest last year – RCV doesn’t disproportionately benefit one type of movie (or one party). It just makes the results more reflective of what that year’s voters want.

While Best Picture is the only Oscar winner chosen using RCV, a “multi-winner” form of RCV is used to identify nominees in almost all categories – including other marquee fields like Best Actor, Actress, and Director. Nominees are selected proportionally – if 60% of Academy voters like a certain type of performance (let’s say Type A) and 40% like another type (let’s say Type B), then there will be three Type A nominees and two Type B nominees. The use of RCV ballots prevents “vote-splitting” and the “spoiler effect,” just as it does in selecting the Best Picture winner. It also means nearly every Academy voter has a direct stake in Oscar night.

Look at this year’s ten Best Picture nominees to see a proportional system in action – which almost perfectly represent the swath of Academy voters, as noted on “The Big Picture” podcast: two blockbusters, two “traditional visions of moviemaking,” two arthouse films, two international films, one film from a directing master, and one film focused on a feminist message. This is a diverse, balanced, and representative group – John Adams might call it a portrait of 2022’s films in miniature.

This type of RCV hasn’t caught on as widely as the “single-winner” used for elections in New York, Maine, and Alaska, but Portland, Ore., just became the largest city to adopt it for public elections – and it’s long been used abroad. This gold standard for representation has also been embraced by political scientists, with 200 scholars recently suggesting that proportional, multi-member districts should be used for U.S. House elections to increase diversity of representation and reduce gridlock and toxicity.

But, at least for this Sunday, the state of our congressional elections can wait. Grab your popcorn, turn on the TV, and enjoy the show – brought to you by ABC, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and ranked choice voting.