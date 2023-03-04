While Attractive to Many, Age Limits for Politicians Are a Bad Idea

Recently declared presidential candidate Nikki Haley last month called for cognitive mental tests for political candidates over the age of 75. President Joe Biden is already the first octogenarian president at 80 years old and would be 82 if he were to be sworn in for a second term. Former President Donald Trump is not far behind at 76. Haley, who is 51, knows that the possibility of such a requirement is remote, but she clearly wants to bring attention to an issue that many Americans already recognize – that many of the nation’s leaders are well past retirement age.

The average age of United States senators in the current Congress is 64. The average age among current House members is 57, which is generally higher than the average in the workforce. Sens. Chuck Grassley (89), Diane Feinstein (89), Bernie Sanders (81), and Mitch McConnell (80) are among the oldest. Notably, Feinstein recently announced that she will not seek another term, but Grassley earned reelection just this past November, meaning he will be 95 at the conclusion of his term.

It turns out that there is broad support for Haley’s proposal to have mental competency tests for older candidates. Nearly 8 in 10 Americans support such tests for politicians over the age of 75. Similarly, the idea of maximum age limits for politicians also enjoys wide support among Americans. A CBS News poll found that 73% of Americans support a maximum age limit for public officials, with 70 serving as the optimal age limit.

Indeed, there are few issues where Democrats and Republicans share similar views, and yet large majorities from both parties agree that public offices need younger blood elected to those positions. Contrary to these sentiments, we believe competency tests conditioned by age or maximum age limits would be bad ideas to pursue.

Given the many demands of elected office, we grant that it is reasonable to raise concerns over a candidate's fitness for office – both cognitively and physically. Likewise, it is fair to question the extent to which those who were born in the 1940s can relate to the concerns of those born in the 1980s, 1990s, or 2000s. There is a reason why calling someone a “boomer” is seen as such an insult. Still, there are important reasons we should not seriously consider electoral requirements based upon a candidate’s advanced age.

Having a maximum age limit would act like a quasi-term limit. While many Americans support term limits, research suggests they do not lead to the types of results that most wish. For instance, term limits can limit the expertise of policymakers and increase the reliance upon lobbyists and party officials. Former lawmakers often make powerful advocates for lobbying groups. It is not as if officials who are term limited (or age limited) magically disappear. They end up in many other roles, most of which are still involved in government policymaking. Their experience and access make these former lawmakers quite valuable in a variety of roles.

Additionally, maximum age limits would take power away from voters. Giving the boot to experienced and oftentimes popular lawmakers on the basis of age alone can remove skilled politicians whom voters would prefer to be in office. Moreover, one’s age has become increasingly relative based upon a number of factors. There is a wide variety in the mental and physical abilities of older Americans that voters should discern for themselves. To impose an arbitrary maximum age limit for public office would eliminate potentially highly qualified candidates who have the experience to lead effectively.

Ronald Reagan's advanced age was a major concern among many during his candidacy. At the time, he was the oldest president to win elected office at almost 70. Today, Reagan is considered to have been a very successful president and is even ranked among the top 10 presidents of all time.

The Framers did set minimum ages for federal elected officials – 25 for the House, 30 for the Senate, and 35 for the president. James Madison explained the need for “senatorial trust,” which he related to a “greater extent of information and stability of character, that the senator should have reached a period of life most likely to supply these advantages.” Notably, while the Framers set minimum age requirements, they did not institute maximum age limits.

President Biden has acknowledged that his age is a concern for many Americans. However, he has dismissed the idea that his age hurts his ability to perform his job as president. Instead, he has implored voters to “watch me.” These concerns over his age demonstrate that citizens already take one’s age into account when they cast their vote. Public opinion polling suggests that’s the case, and Haley’s proposal to conduct cognitive tests on older candidates aligns with the thoughts of a large majority of Americans.

Yet, arbitrarily tying requirements of elected office to actors such as age will inevitably lead us down a dangerous path that will politicize a host of poll-tested issues designed to score political points. This is precisely the nature of Haley’s suggestion – to attack the age of both Joe Biden and Donald Trump for her own benefit. Such proposals have no chance of being enacted and only serve to drive more wedges in an already divided country. Moreover, they make for bad policy.

Robert Alexander is the director of the Institute for Civics and Public Policy at Ohio Northern University and is the author of "Representation and the Electoral College,” published by Oxford University Press. Follow him on Twitter: @onuprof