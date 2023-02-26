Following is Carl Cannon’s Q&A with Tim Goeglein, author of the newly published “Toward a More Perfect Union: The Moral and Cultural Case for Teaching the Great American Story,” a defense of teaching the “first principles” of American history vs. “wokeism,” cancel culture, etc.

Q: Tim, I believe you and I first met when you worked for George W. Bush and were helping Karl Rove set up the White House Office of Faith Based Initiatives. What have you been doing since?

A: I now serve as the vice president of external and government relations for Focus on the Family. I am Focus’ representative in Washington, D.C. Before that, I spent nearly a decade working in the United States Senate working for Senator Dan Coats of Indiana.

Q: In “Toward a More Perfect Union,” you are branching out into the more secular topic of civic education. What prompted you to write it?

A: Like the esteemed historian David McCullough, whom I discuss in the first chapter, I became increasingly alarmed about the historical, constitutional, and civic ignorance which has become too prevalent in our remarkable country. History and civics are simply not being taught with excellence in most of our schools, and if they are taught, it is done from a largely progressive viewpoint that distorts and defames the motives of those who fought to create our country and to defend its principles for nearly 250 years.

Q: That reminds me of the old aphorism about people who don’t know very much and what they think they know is wrong. Let’s take these concerns one at a time. First, are Americans really clueless about our nation’s past?

A: Sadly, yes. We live in a country that is now measurably ignorant of the most basic historical and civic knowledge essential for an informed citizenry. For instance, a 2018 survey done by the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation surveyed people in 50 states and found that slightly over half were able to earn a passing grade in U.S. history for a basic U.S. citizenry test. Some of the alarming findings included 37% believing Benjamin Franklin invented the light bulb (it was Thomas Edison). Some of this stuff would be funny if it wasn’t so worrisome – like the 12% of respondents who think that Dwight Eisenhower led the U.S. military in the Civil War.

Other polls have shown that only one in four Americans know that the First Amendment guarantees freedom of speech. We live in a country that too often no longer knows what it stands for or why it exists.

Q: So, explain how this lack of shared historical knowledge correlates with “cancel culture.”

A: Well, I think that so much of the cultural chaos we are experiencing today – incivility towards others, violence in our inner cities, misconceptions about the role of government – can be tied to two things: (1) Americans don’t know their history or how their government works; and (2) The history they do know is distorted and has created a victim mentality among our populace. Instead of history bringing us together under a collective narrative, it is now taught in a way that divides us and pits people and groups against each other.

When you do not know basic U.S. history, you have no context for understanding historical figures from the past, their motives, and the culture in which they operated. So instead, people apply their 21st century standards to figures who lived in an entirely different culture hundreds of years ago, and then “cancel” them if they do not live up to what they perceive to be “correct” or “woke” in 2023. Also, when you have no idea of what the First Amendment guarantees, such as freedom of speech and freedom of religion, then it is easy to call for the censorship of ideas that don’t align with your own.

Q: How would you sum up what you call “the great American story”?

A: Its essence is that, while we are far from perfect (because no one and no country is perfect), our founders created the greatest and freest nation on earth – the “shining city on a hill” Ronald Reagan spoke so eloquently about. Yes, we need to be open and honest about some of the grave errors, missteps, and yes sins our nation and our leaders have made along the way – and I am definitive and candid about those in the book. But overall the great American story is one of a nation that people from around the world long for – a place for personal freedom, economic prosperity, and respect for our fellow man. If we lose that story, we will have lost what so many have sacrificed for to make possible – a nation that believes in the inherent dignity of all individuals – regardless of race, creed, or religion.

What I did not set out to do in “Toward a More Perfect Union” was to write an ideological screed to balance the bad ideological histories that are too prevalent. The late, great historian Paul Johnson, someone I venerate deeply, wisely observed that history is an antidote to arrogance, and that we ought not ever conflate history with ideology.

Q: Are there any current figures in American public life who embody our nation’s traditional virtues?

A: Oh yes. I believe Justice Clarence Thomas is one of the most consequential jurists ever to serve on the United States Supreme Court. I mentioned former U.S. Senator Dan Coats earlier. He was a member of the House, a member of the Senate, our ambassador to Germany, and the former director of national intelligence. In each of those roles, he served with great honor, humility, and distinction. Like Justice Thomas, he embodies America’s great and timeless values and principles. And there are a number of others, too, who deserve our thanks and goodwill. Also, I believe and underscore in the book that we as a nation ought to know much more about Father Serra and Chief Seattle, who have been erased, and to have greater veneration for Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass who were great Americans by any objective measure.

Q: Another historian you quote in your book is Arthur Schlesinger Jr., a liberal who mainly wrote about Democrats and who worked for Democrats, most notably John F. Kennedy. Would Schlesinger even be considered a liberal today? For that matter, would JFK?

A: I think there is a distinction that needs to be made. A traditional liberal was a person who may have had a different viewpoint on certain issues with conservatives, but loved our country, agreed with our ideals, and thought their views were the best way to promote the general welfare. Unfortunately, we now have ideological leftists who seem to want to tear down our country and build a whole new nation that is nothing like what our Founding Fathers intended. So, under the traditional understanding of a liberal, Schlesinger and JFK would fit indeed, but in the new paradigm of the woke left, they would likely be considered to be on the political right.

This is why when you talk to traditional liberals, as I do regularly, they are often privately put off by what the far left is doing. They are as offended, for instance, as I am by this era of iconoclasm, erasure, and cancel culture. By the way, I spent a very memorable day with Arthur Schlesinger at his home in Sutton Place, in New York City, and I conveyed to him how his acclaimed book “The Age of Jackson” had impacted my own thinking about that era of American history, and it was gratifying to exchange stories of our mutual service as special assistants to the president of the United States in such different eras.

Q: But Schlesinger himself, like Andrew Jackson, was from another age.

A: True, but James Carville isn’t. Speaking as a Democrat, he said: “Wokeness is a problem and everyone knows it. It’s hard to talk to anybody today – and I talk to lots of people in the Democratic Party – who doesn't say this. But they don’t want to say it out loud … because they’ll get clobbered or canceled.”

Q: Over the years, I’ve seen several books with the same title as yours – or very similar. What’s so enduring about this phrase that those writing about the United States keep returning to it?

A: As you know, Carl, the words “towards a more perfect union” come directly from the Preamble of the U.S. Constitution, a document that promises to “establish justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and posterity.” That is the America we all want to live in. It also ties into our national motto: “E Pluribus Unum” (“out of many, one”). We are a diverse country, made up of people of different nationalities, traditions, races, religions, and creeds. But the great American story is our collective national story.

When I, and many other Americans, think of the words “towards a more perfect union,” we think of a common goal for us all to strive for. Without that common goal, we end up in a morass of divisiveness and selfishness. Unfortunately, it’s precisely where we have found ourselves. I believe many of us keep returning to that phrase because it presents an ideal we want.

Q: When did we start to lose our shared national narrative, and who do you blame the most?

A: We started to go wrong in the teaching of American history in our K-12 educational system in the late 1960s, starting in liberal enclaves such as the San Francisco Bay Area and then spreading across the country over time. However, the seeds were planted in our institutions of higher education in the 1950s through the teachings of individuals such as Howard Zinn, who started his academic career teaching at Spelman College in 1956.

Zinn singlehandedly transformed the study of history in American public education from the discipline of surveying facts and events to “reframing” and “reimaging” facts to fit a particular narrative – and his narrative was the destruction of Western civilization, and America was built on corruption, genocide, and racism. His teaching transformed the cultural narrative from America being about our collective good and responsibility to one of selfish demands and victimization.

Zinn was also building upon the foundation laid by progressives starting in the early 20th century, such as Roger Baldwin of the ACLU and John Dewey, who played a formative role in transforming our public education system into a means to implement progressive agendas that taught children a different version of America. I believe these individuals all played a role in the loss of a shared national narrative.

Q: Are you being nostalgic here for a nation that has always had internal dissent from critics who were understandably critical of the American dream? I mean, 48 years before pro football player Colin Kaepernick began kneeling for the national anthem, two U.S. sprinters raised gloved fists in a black power salute during an Olympics medal ceremony.

A: We have always been a nation that has engaged in great internal debates and dissent – and in many cases, those debates resulted in positive changes such as the end of slavery, the women’s suffrage movement, and the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s. However, despite these differences, we emerged as a united country.

I remember back to those two Olympians and how many people from across the political spectrum were upset over what they perceived as disrespect to our country. However, when Colin Kaepernick started his protests, he was treated as a hero, and those who disagreed with his kneeling were called “extremists” and “unpatriotic” for not agreeing with him. That is how the cultural narrative has flipped over the past 50 years. Yes, as a free nation, we need to always allow for debate and dissent, but we also need to respect, rather than demonize, those with whom we disagree. We need to address issues that might keep people from participating in the American Dream, but we will not be able to address those issues if we attack and disrespect the values upon which our nation was founded – the values that made that dream possible in the first place.

Q: But each new generation does its part to shape our national character – and define what means to be an American. The American identity isn’t fixed in stone.

A: It’s true that each generation is different and brings their own perspectives. However, I believe there are some aspects of the American identity that are fixed in stone – such as the words from the Declaration of Independence that all men are created equal, that we are endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights, such as life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. I believe those words sum up what it means to be an American and if we forsake those principles, we will lose our collective identity as a nation.

Q: I don’t mean to be flip here, but does it seem to you that we’ve become a nation of whiners? Instead of celebrating what used to be called “mental toughness,” Americans now compete for the distinction of being “oppressed” or “marginalized.”

A: As President Eisenhower said prophetically in his first inaugural address, “A people that values its privileges over its principles soon loses both.” The current teaching of American history values privileges over principles, and as a result, unless corrected, we will continue to go down that road, as Eisenhower said, of losing both.

Q: Okay, but is there any hope?

A: By all means, yes, and the narrative of my book embodies hope. I am a genuine optimist, and believe great days are ahead for our nation. I believe if we start teaching history and civics again in an accurate and ideologically balanced manner, it will result in an appreciation of our shared heritage and beliefs, and a more unified and civil America. And, to return to your first question, that is why I decided to write the book – to help get future generations back on track with the great American story of freedom and opportunity.

It is worth asking: What kind of a country do we want 50 years from now? I am steadfast in my hope for the next chapter of the United States of America. “We the People” is not a slogan. It is our foundation and our strength. Abraham Lincoln was echoing the Holy Bible when he warned that “a house divided cannot stand.” Knowing and understanding the great American story is a fundamental part of the way forward for our country. I posit in the book that national gratitude is good for the soul.

Timothy S. Goeglein was special assistant to President George W. Bush and deputy director of the White House Office of Public Liaison from 2001 to 2008. Since January 2009, Goeglein has served as vice president of external and government relations for Focus on the Family. He is most recently the author of “Toward a More Perfect Union: The Moral and Cultural Case for Teaching the Great American Story.”

Carl M. Cannon is the Washington bureau chief for RealClearPolitics and executive editor of RealClearMedia Group. Reach him on Twitter @CarlCannon.

