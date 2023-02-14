The West is unprepared for everything all at once.

Cruise missiles explode sleeping American servicemen in Guam, Japan, and the Mariana Islands. Fifth generation fighter jets shoot scrambling American pilots from the sky, competing meaningfully for air superiority for the first time in a century. American submarines are sunk as they struggle to slow, then fail to stop, a naval armada that is as big or bigger than the one that liberated Europe.

The invasion of Taiwan has started, and the eyes of the world are less upon the United States than upon a suddenly terrifying China. To keep it that way, and to show they really mean business, as if the hypersonic missile strikes on Alaska and Hawaii were not enough, Beijing conducts “a nuclear test” somewhere over the Eastern Pacific. The mushroom cloud can be seen from California.

Assault amphibious vehicles are deployed during a military drill in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Ceng)

Well, at least that is what Rep. Mike Gallagher along with a team of academics and generals had to imagine when they poured over what looked like the most complicated “Risk” board ever assembled. It was only a war game, an exercise hosted last May by the Center for a New American Security.

Americans have become more “accustomed to low intensity conflict over the last two decades” than the global war Gallagher simulated with 16-sided dice. If the U.S. and China go to war, the Wisconsin Republican said in a “Meet the Press” interview, “a lot of people are going to lose their lives.” The lesson: “We want deterrence to actually work.”

That is also the mission statement, in so many words, of the House Select Committee on China which Gallagher now chairs, a mammoth undertaking to examine not just the military risk but also the ideological and economic threats presented by the Chinese Communist Party.

It is serious business. And Gallagher, a 38-year-old former U.S. Marine, is a serious man. Everyone says so.

There is a feeling in Congress that the effort might just rise above the normal self-importance of Capitol Hill. “The word ‘serious’ has been tossed around about this committee because that’s the desire,” said Rep. Mikie Sherrill. Confronting an existential threat, the New Jersey Democrat told RealClearPolitics, shouldn’t be something members “do for personal edification or partisan means.”

And that’s what had Gallagher “worried” when he pulled her aside. The two have served on committees together, and they teamed up in the CNAS war game. A U.S. Navy pilot before entering politics, Sherrill said during that exercise she appreciated the Marine’s “knowledge of ground operations.” His question on the House floor, between votes earlier this year, didn’t have to do with tactics or grand strategy. Who would the Democrats seat on his committee?

Rep. Mikie Sherrill speaks to members of the media during a news conference on Capitol Hill. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries had already promised Sherrill that “only serious members” were being considered, an assurance she relayed to Gallagher. “He was really pleased,” recalled Sherrill, who is one of 11 Democrats on the committee, “that everyone was in fact like-minded.”

It wasn’t like this in the previous Congress. Partisans couldn’t come to terms, even when it came to confronting a geopolitical rival. But emerging consensus on the China threat has changed things.

That, plus new leadership. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy picked Gallagher for the job, explaining to RCP that it was because he “possesses the right skills, vision, and knowledge to ensure Congress stays ahead of the threats from the Chinese Communist Party.” The first order of business: welcoming Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois as the ranking Democratic member. “What the CCP fears most,” Gallagher said in announcing the news, “is Democrats and Republicans working together to combat their malign influence.”

All that is needed now, said Florida Republican Rep. Mike Waltz, a friend of Gallagher and former Green Beret who served on the previous committee, is “a Sputnik-like wake-up call.” Chinese spy balloons the size of three city buses floating across the continental United States might just do the trick.

Gallagher and Krishnamoorthi released a joint-statement, a rarity in today’s Washington, condemning the blimp from Beijing as “a violation of American sovereignty.” Then they cheered when a Sidewinder missile from an F-22 fighter jet sent the balloon plunging into the Atlantic Ocean. Great power conflicts aren’t resolved with bipartisan talking points, but the episode illustrated the early promise for the China committee. It also underscored Gallagher’s constant warning: “What happens in Beijing, won’t stay in Beijing.”

In interviews with RCP, he sounds more like an academic than a politician. The struggle with the Soviet Union, he calls the “first Cold War.” The second has already started, and the West, he insists, is not the aggressor. “This is not something we chose,” Gallagher said, “the CCP, with their junior partner Russia, have been waging a new cold war against us for the better part of a decade.” That conflict will remake the world, he warns, “and we are just waking up to that now.”

“We’re not trying to take territory. We’re not trying to reshape a foreign country in our own image. We’re trying to defend the free world from communist, totalitarian aggression,” he said summarizing the emerging power conflict that will define the next century and the mission of his new committee. “That’s what it’s all about.”

For most of his life though, his focus was elsewhere. Like the rest of the country in the early 2000s, he was shaped by the global War on Terror. At Princeton, he changed majors to learn Arabic before joining the Marine Corps to fight jihadists insurgents, not communists. When he served as a counterintelligence officer, the congressman admits, he “wanted to be T.E. Lawrence,” not a modern Gen. Douglas McArthur. But now he studies China, working feverishly on how to keep a “new cold war” from turning hot. A human example of the U.S. pivot from the Middle East to Asia, the education of Mike Gallagher began in Anbar Province. He met a Marine fluent in Mandarin.

Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, left, participates in an awards ceremony with Gen. David Petraeus at the U.S. State Dept. in Washington, Monday, Oct. 6, 2008. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson)

In November of 2007, Gallagher deployed to Iraq to lead a counterintelligence and human intelligence team. The next year, during a back-to-back deployment, he would take over another intel team, this one previously led by an officer named Matt Pottinger.

“He was about to get on a helicopter to get out of there,” Gallagher recalled of their first meeting, “but on the last day of his deployment he’s still poring over his laptop editing a report.” A former Reuters and Wall Street Journal reporter who was once roughed up by a state security guard in Beijing, Pottinger left journalism to join the Marines. Like Gallagher, his immediate mission was countering the Iraqi insurgency. But his bigger fear was in the East. “Why did he waste his time studying Mandarin and learning about the CCP,” Gallagher remembers thinking, “because clearly China is a backwater.”

The two would become close, but the warnings about Beijing seemed distant. They were foreign to the work Gallagher was doing at the height of the insurgency. By the end of his deployment, he’d personally conduct over 100 of what his team calls “tactical interrogations.” Business school was the plan after the military. Then he met then-U.S. Army Col. H.R. McMaster.

“Why don’t you come work for me?” asked McMaster. A West Point man with a doctorate degree in history, McMaster was at the time building a new strategy for the Middle East for Gen. Petraeus, a project he likened in an interview with RCP to Dwight D. Eisenhower’s Project Solarium “but on steroids.” An energetic young lieutenant, especially one who spoke Arabic, could be useful. Reenlist, McMaster promised, and he’d have an opportunity to do stints at intelligence agencies while also returning to school, and be given the chance to “get out of your intellectual comfort zone.”

Gallagher always appreciated “the McMaster model of a warrior-scholar.” In more practical terms, he liked the idea of becoming “a PhD who could win a barfight.” His subsequent decision “to stick around the gun club” enabled Gallagher’s promotion to captain, while earning three separate postgraduate degrees in three years before his military retirement at the age 29. No drunken brawls were discovered in his record, though in 2015, while working as a staffer on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he successfully defended his doctoral dissertation at Georgetown University.

His attention didn’t turn fully to China until he decamped from Capitol Hill in 2015 to join the Scott Walker presidential campaign as an in-house foreign policy wonk. What would later become his defining purpose was born from necessity.

The threat of Salafi jihadism? Gallagher knew the ideology first-hand. The Iran-Iraq power dynamic? He could write a hundred memos for the candidate on the subject. ISIS? He’d fought them. For all his books and degrees, however, Beijing still remained a blind spot.

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves at an event to introduce new members of the Politburo Standing Committee in Beijing, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Gallagher needed to get smart on China. And fast. “You need to take me to the Pottinger graduate school,” he remembers telling the Marine who spoke Mandarin Chinese. He asked his friend to pass along some notes only to roll his eyes. “We’re not spooky counterintelligence officers anymore,” he said begging for a quick reply “by email.” Pottinger refused. Worried about prying foreign eyes, he sent a 12-page document. It arrived at Walker campaign headquarters days later. In a manila envelope. By secure mail.

“He was absolutely right,” Gallagher said of the security precautions. Eight years earlier, John McCain’s campaign emails had been hacked. In 2016, the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton campaign would suffer the same fate. The typed notes Pottinger passed along served not only as the intellectual underpinning for how Gallagher thought about China, but eventually as the basis for the Trump administration’s “National Security Strategy on the Indo-Pacific” that McMaster and Pottinger would later write.

“I describe that as the long telegram of our new cold war,” Gallagher said, a reference to the famous “X Article” anonymously published in Foreign Affairs which popularized the Truman-era strategy of containment against the Soviets.

The thesis was simple: The old Nixon-era orthodoxy that a liberal trade policy with Beijing would lead to a liberal China was wrong. The CCP didn’t want to join the West’s polite post-war society. They wanted to wreck then remake it in their image through economic subversion, military coercion, or otherwise. McMaster, Trump’s second national security advisor, told RCP it represented “the biggest shift in foreign policy since the end of the Cold War.” Gallagher got it first.

Scott Walker was more than thrilled with his ad-hoc China scholar. “He had me focused on the problems with the Chinese Communist Party long before it was popular,” remembers the former Wisconsin governor who now serves as the president of the Young America’s Foundation. Gallagher plugged the campaign in with authors, human rights advocates, and ambassadors the world over to talk China, Walker said. Along with Robert O’Brien, who would later serve as Trump’s fourth and final national security advisor, he helped spearhead the plan for a 350-ship Navy.

“If my political team had been as good as our policy team,” Walker jokes good naturedly now, “I might be working on a second term in the White House right now. They were excellent.” But Walker lost, and three years after leaving the Marine Corps, Gallagher was out of a job.

Congress might as well be the logical next step. A seat had opened in Wisconsin’s Eighth Congressional District, Gallagher was a Green Bay native, and his father and his uncle owned an eponymous Irish-Italian pizzeria in the area. “I said ‘this is a no brainer,’” O’Brien recalled. Gallagher already had a policy platform, the one he helped build for Walker. He knew the district. O’Brien’s sketched a quick campaign plan: “Have your first rally at Gallagher’s pizza, give out free pizza, run for office, and win.” He did. By double-digits.

Rep. Mike Gallagher shakes hands with Rep. Kevin McCarthy in the House chamber, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

And that is how Michael John Gallagher came to Congress. Those close to him can’t help themselves and say that all his earlier life, from the Marines to his time in academia, prepared him for the moment. O’Brien insisted that only “the sky is the limit for this guy.”

With a rising China, they similarly feel that Gallagher has been tapped on the shoulder and offered a chance to do some difficult but important thing. Juan Zarate, a deputy national security advisor in the George W. Bush White House and a lifelong mentor to Gallagher, predicted that his protégé won’t come up short: “He’s literally fought battles on behalf of the country. He’s seen the enemy on the other side and understands what conflict looks like and, frankly, wants to avoid it. On navigating the most pressing, complicated foreign policy question of the day, he predicted confidently, “Gallagher can swim in those deep waters.”

A neon Miller High Life sign hangs on the wall in his office, and the three-term congressman tries to keep things in perspective. “I’m not good at speaking extemporaneously,” he volunteers. He certainly doesn’t talk about anything like walking with destiny. He’d likely blush if he heard how some friends and mentors talk about him. (O’Brien suggested the Oval Office could easily be in his future.)

“I’m not a Sinologist. I’m not a Mandarin linguist. I’m not an expert on China,” Gallagher says. “I’m just a member of Congress who’s interested and tries to study these issues,” he adds while sitting behind a bookshelf indicative of that broad effort – the historic letters of John Paul Jones next to the memoirs of President Reagan’s secretary of the Navy, the Bible paired with E.B. Sledge’s “With the Old Breed,” Barbara Tuchman’s “The Guns of August” stuffed next to just about every notable recent book of scholarship on Beijing.

Though polite and engaging, Gallagher gives off the aura of a man who would rather be doing other things when he sat down for our interview. But he can’t. The House is paralyzed until it selects a new speaker, and the day before he gave the fourth nominating speech for McCarthy. Eleven more rounds of ballots are counted before the new Republican leader can finally pick up the gavel. Because of House rules in the meantime, Gallagher can’t even get into a SCIF to review sensitive intelligence, let alone set up a committee. He calls it “Schrödinger’s Congress.”

But the chaos isn’t a problem. If anything, Gallagher said it puts the lie to the claim by Chinese President Xi Jinping that democracy is unworkable and that only top-down centralization can compete in a fast-moving order. He calls the frustrating floor debate “quintessentially American,” even “beautiful.” Then Gallagher reaches for a copy of “Presidential Command” by Peter Rodman. He reads aloud the section from the cold warrior’s book about how “the abolition of politics is a mirage and a dangerous one,” continuing on to quote that “the political process that is the ultimate determinant of national policy is not a corruption. It is the source of legitimacy.”

It is a very nice sentiment from a very well-respected book. Now Gallagher and his committee have to do the work to show its workable. The opportunity certainly exists.

“There is a high degree of consensus on China, but it is largely superficial so far,” said Elbridge Colby, a former assistant defense secretary in the previous administration, who is carefully optimistic about Gallagher’s committee. “There’s wide agreement that China is a threat, but much less agreement on how far and how fast we need to go in confronting it.” As things stand now though, Colby added, “there’s more bark than bite in our China strategy.”

Sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 prepare material recovered off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C., from the shooting down of a Chinese high-altitude balloon, Feb. 10, 2023. (Ryan Seelbach/U.S. Navy via AP)

The spy blimp that floated across the United States piqued the nation’s recent interest. But it will take more than popping one balloon to win the new cold war. As conservative columnist George Will noted recently in the Washington Post, while the Gallagher committee has a single focus, there is a myriad of thorny issues that must be explored.

Gallagher has blazed a trail on many of them already. In the new Congress, as Will argues with not a little admiration, the China committee ought to return to questions the former Marine first scouted. Plans for a 355-ship Navy seem to have been abandoned, China purchases US farmland at will, and Saudi Arabia has cut in front of Taiwan, despite the looming threat from Beijing, to purchase critical munitions from the American arsenal.

Those are just a smattering of the many economic, military, and ideological challenges that demand solutions. To guide the work, he outlines three “working hypotheses.”

Gallagher wants “to master the art of field hearings.” Rather than sticking around D.C., “bringing in the same think tank experts and talking to ourselves,” he wants to take the operation on the road both at home and abroad. Think Taipei to better understand military defenses, or New York to discuss the sinister effect of Chinese malinvestment. He suggests both, but has more travel in mind.

Once back on Capitol Hill, Gallagher envisions his committee working with other bodies in Congress as “a policy and legislation incubator, an accelerator.” Republicans and Democrats both say they want to confront the excesses of a rising China, and plenty of policy papers on the issue are collecting dust. “So how do we curate” the best ideas, he asks, and then “actually implement them, either in terms of passing a bill into law or just pushing the administration productively in the next two years.”

The final, and Gallagher says, least understood aspect: “The ideological and information domain.” It also may be the most uncomfortably intimate. He hopes his committee can educate the rest of Congress, in practical terms, on CCP espionage efforts in their states, districts, and to explain to his colleagues “here is why you’re a target yourself.” He warns that members of Congress, many of whom have access to sensitive information, are woefully unaware of how “to protect themselves against Chinese influence campaigns.”

According to at least one foreign national, who the FBI suspects of spying, politicians are easy targets. “If you are a student leader in political circles,” this person told RCP, then “you can see those people all the time.”

Gallagher has served as a pathfinder already, broadly scoping out areas of attack. Now all the chairman has to do is lead his little bipartisan platoon through that thicket. That is easier said than done, especially as time runs out. Forecasts vary, but experts expect the Chinese economy will surpass the United States by 2035. A military conflict could come sooner: Xi Jinping has ordered his military to muster enough strength to realistically invade Taiwan within the decade.

The committee will soon announce its first hearing, a retrospective slated for prime time on Feb. 28. Former senior officials from previous administrations will testify about where and how the United States got the China problem wrong for so long. It is an academic exercise but an important one. Alone, it won’t be enough.

To get something serious done, to move policy into law, counselled O’Brien, Gallagher will need to bring the White House into the process. “Mike is going to have to figure out who in the administration truly understands the threat,” the former national security advisor said. “He has to figure out who can convince the president to take the win.”

President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Biden has had his hands full with a land war in Europe of late, but the president isn’t ignorant to the threat in the East. While Republicans complain he didn’t blow the Chinese spy balloon out of the sky sooner, he has framed the coming century as a contest between “autocracy and democracy.” His restrictions on semiconductors, experts say, will go a long way to undercutting Chinese industry, a critical move to rebalance economic and military power on the world stage.

Gallagher has his gripes. He finds the current “autocracy vs democracy” line from Biden too simplistic and strategically limiting, given that the U.S. will have to partner with nations that aren’t perfect liberal democracies. He prefers to define the struggle as “the free world and our partners vs the Chinese Communist Party.” He also sees incoherence in an administration that identifies climate change, not the CCP, as “the greatest threat.” In Gallagher’s telling, John Kerry, Biden’s special presidential envoy for climate, is “the great high priest of that camp.” He hasn’t ruled out calling Kerry to testify.

All the same, Gallagher believes Biden “has been kind of mugged by reality.” There is no going back to the old way of dealing with Beijing when free trade was treated as a magical elixir that would induce better behavior out of the foreign power and make good global citizens out of communists. Gallagher said confidently that “the era of wishful thinking on China is over.”

Sen. Angus King is confident Gallagher won’t have any trouble working across the aisle. The Maine independent calls Gallagher “a first-class talent” who despite his doctorate and many degrees “doesn’t have an ounce of pretentiousness in his body.” The two worked on the Cyberspace Solarium Commission to develop a meaningful strategy for countering foreign cyber threats. None of those discussions, King reported, “ever had a partisan tinge.”

If the solarium is a model for the China commission, King predicted that change is coming. They didn’t just call witnesses and write white papers to let them collect dust in the Library of Congress. There was real substance that made a difference, King reports, noting that “two-thirds of our recommendations were enacted into law.”

Gallagher now hopes for similar success. The winds have shifted on China, and there is increasing bipartisan consensus that the United States must do more to meet the emerging threat. Those close to the Wisconsin Republican like his odds. “The Mike Gallagher’s of the world will outperform the princeling autocrats,” Pottinger said, a reference to the leader of the CCP. “So long as we keep our nerve.”