Planning for a Safe and Secure Presidential Election Starts Now

Over 100 million Americans voted safely and securely in the 2022 elections. As current and former election officials and law enforcement, we are very proud that the midterm elections went so smoothly. But it is important that we not take this success for granted. It was the result of years of planning and hard work by election officials, coordination with and support of law enforcement, and financial investment by local, state and federal governments. Now is the time to ensure that our officials have what they need to prepare for and administer the next presidential election. Without an ongoing commitment to protecting our elections – and our election officials – our republic remains vulnerable.

Planning for the 2024 election starts now. While we are reassured by what Georgia Deputy Secretary of State Gabriel Sterling happily described as “wonderfully stupendously boring” midterm elections, the concerns and threats to our democracy ahead of the last election have not disappeared. And as the next presidential election nears, election officials and law enforcement need to build on the important coordination and cooperation lessons learned in the 2022 election cycle.

First, election officials should proactively work to communicate with voters, the public, policymakers, and law enforcement about how our elections work and the election integrity measures currently in place to help make them resilient against false election information. Make no mistake, whether by foreign actors interested in sowing discord for their own geopolitical aspirations, or those closer to home, the distribution of inaccurate statements and other falsehoods about our elections will be widespread and well-funded. While every election jurisdiction is different, some effective options include information campaigns by trusted sources. For example, the North Carolina State Board of Elections has a #MythBusterMonday campaign which provides facts in response to a specific misconception (or worse) about election administration. In Weber County, Utah, we hosted U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney for a tour of our facilities and an election security presentation. He, in turn, shared accurate information about the process with his constituents.

Second, it is critical that election officials and law enforcement proactively partner and plan for safe elections together – and early. NFL officials and law enforcement don’t wait until a few weeks before the Super Bowl to connect. Unfortunately, threats against election officials and election infrastructure continue today. According to a survey conducted earlier this year, one in six election officials have been threatened for simply doing their job. And just last month, a Maricopa County, Ariz., election official and his family were temporarily relocated to an undisclosed location for their safety in response to threats associated with the election.

These threats and the important steps to prevent and respond to them are nonpartisan and will require election officials and law enforcement to work together closely to keep our elections safe. This is why we joined the Committee for Safe and Secure Elections – a bipartisan group, made up of law enforcement and election official leaders, which developed resources to assist election officials and law enforcement planning together for safe elections. For example, the committee published “Five Steps to Safer Elections.”

For the initial meeting, an important point of discussion centers on the authority the law gives election officials over the election space, requiring support and deference from law enforcement, except in cases where public safety is compromised. Importantly, in these partnerships, public safety remains the primary focus of law enforcement.

A police chief at an election safety meeting in Utah said that the discussion raised important issues he hadn’t considered, and also helped settle them. Thinking through scenarios ahead of time prepares law enforcement to respond quickly and confidently.

Finally, conducting safe and secure elections is not free. Efforts to combat false information and protecting election workers and infrastructure requires time and financial resources, both of which are typically in very short supply in election offices. Congress is currently working to finalize the federal budget and is considering providing $400 million for election security grants. The federal government should pay their fair share for election administration, which is conducted and paid for primarily by local government. Election officials across the country desperately need this funding to help ensure they can administer safe and secure elections in 2024.

We are confident in our colleagues around the country, but we know there is much work ahead for all of us as we prepare for the next presidential election. Now is not the time to let our foot off the gas. Now is the time to double-down on all of our efforts to protect elections.

Ricky Hatch has administered elections as the clerk/auditor of Weber Co., UT, for 12 years and previously served as president of the Utah Association of Counties.