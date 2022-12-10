CIA Comrades Honor Mike Spann By Rescuing Afghan Allies

A quiet descended on the approximately 150 people gathered inside a sleek, open-plan office to enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres high in the skyscraper known to New Yorkers as the Freedom Tower. On three sides were breathtaking twilight views from the site that, twenty years earlier, had been Ground Zero, a smoldering pile of rubble and human remains left by the al-Qaida attack on the twin towers of the World Trade Center. This was no ordinary Friday evening crowd and the conversations had been neither the usual Wall Street boasts nor inconsequential Manhattan chatter. The event had been organized by the Third Option Foundation, a charity with a mission to “help, heal, and honor” members of the CIA’s Special Operations community.

Among those on the 83rd floor were members of Team Alpha and other CIA officers who had been the first to fight in Afghanistan in 2001. The Kabul station chief who had identified Osama bin Laden’s body after the al-Qaida leader was killed by Navy SEALs in 2011 was there. So too were members of New York’s police and fire departments who had been the first responders on 9/11, along with veterans of Delta Force, the SEALs, and the Green Berets. Senior intelligence officials were in attendance, but no politicians.

Once the noise had subsided, Brian, chief of the CIA’s Special Activities Center, stepped forward to speak, shunning the offer of a microphone. Brian had served as a Marine Corps officer alongside Mike Spann and had joined the CIA with him in 1999. He had attended the same Farm course as Mike and Shannon; on the eve of the uprising at Qala-i Jangi, he had spoken to Mike by radio from the battlefield east of Kunduz. Looking at those around him, Brian quoted the poet William Butler Yeats: “Think where man’s glory most begins and ends, and say my glory was I had such friends.” The CIA, he said, had “carried a grudge” for the 20 years since 9/11 and had been honored to “bring some wrath from the World Trade Center to Afghanistan” in the weeks after the al-Qaida attack on America.

Enveloping the evening was a sense of mourning tinged with anger that a two-decade war in Afghanistan had ended in defeat and humiliation for the United States. A month earlier, the American-backed government had collapsed as the Taliban seized control of the capital, leading to a haphazard and bloody evacuation from Kabul that recalled the fall of Saigon in 1975. Just as with the British march on Kabul of 1839 and the Soviet invasion of 1979, for the United States, entry into Afghanistan had proved much easier than exit.

The Taliban, learning from their experience in 2001, had fought a war of attrition in Uzbek and Tajik areas from 2020, ensuring that the north would not be a redoubt of resistance. Mazar-i Sharif fell on Aug. 14, 2021, when the Afghan Army, controlled by President Ashraf Ghani’s government in Kabul, surrendered without a fight. Forces commanded by Abdul Rashid Dostum and Atta Mohammad Noor realized they faced a choice between death and retreat. The following day, Ghani, anxious to avoid the fate of Najibullah in 1996, secretly fled the country, and, stunningly, Kabul itself succumbed to the Taliban. The Biden administration, which had believed any Taliban victory was many months away, was caught flat-footed. Some 6,000 American troops were sent in to augment the 600 who had been left behind – a force insufficient to hold Bagram, which the United States abandoned in early July without even informing the Afghan Army.

Amid chaotic scenes, the Americans struggled to conduct an evacuation as tens of thousands of Afghans besieged Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, desperate to avoid the prospect of slaughter at the hands of the Taliban. Although 124,000 were eventually evacuated, hundreds of American citizens and many thousands of Afghan allies were left behind. The last American casualties of the war included 11 Marines, who were among 13 U.S. troops and an estimated 170 Afghans killed by a suicide bomber outside the airport on Aug. 27. Although the Taliban had guaranteed security, a terrorist from ISIS-K, the Afghan branch of the Islamic State group, had been able to slip through.

Two days later, the last American missile of the war had been fired by a Reaper drone at a suspected car bomber in Kabul. It was described by the Pentagon as a “righteous strike” but later turned out to be a mistake, killing 10 innocents, seven of them children.

At the Freedom Tower event, the head of the CIA’s Ground Branch, in which Mike Spann had served, spoke of how the author Karl Marlantes, a Marine Corps veteran of Vietnam, had written about making meaning from loss. The meaning for the CIA, he said, lay in the fact that the Afghan commandos it had trained had conducted a fighting withdrawal to Kabul even after the Afghan Army had collapsed; the commandos had been the decisive factor in seizing the airport and holding its perimeter. Whereas the overall evacuation conducted by the U.S. government had been calamitous, the CIA had been able to get every one of these commandos, along with their families, out of Afghanistan.

As President Joe Biden’s deadline of Aug. 31 – brought forward from the twentieth anniversary of 9/11 – for the U.S. withdrawal approached, the CIA had used its Eagle Base, a former brick factory north of Kabul, to ferry people to the airport in Mi-17 helicopters, evading Taliban checkpoints. Once the evacuation was complete, Eagle Base had been destroyed by a series of controlled explosions. One CIA source estimated that the troops and their families numbered 30,000. The Ground Branch chief said that the CIA could be proud that all the commandos and their families had been resettled in the United States, where they would become loyal Americans. He choked up as he added, “Their grandchildren will someday be able to say, ‘I’m an American because my granddaddy fought with CIA.’”

Dostum managed to get to Ankara, where he remained in exile in 2022, while Atta sought refuge in the United Arab Emirates. Some commanders and their fighters escaped across the Friendship Bridge into Uzbekistan. Others took humanitarian flights to Qatar, Albania, Spain, or Germany before being given refugee visas for the United States. By 2022, three commanders and their large, extended families had arrived in America, with another 20 or so in Uzbekistan, Turkey, and Pakistan. Among the three was Commander Faqir, the Arab-Uzbek loyalist to Dostum who had been with David in the mountains when the CIA man had first killed al-Qaida fighters. Faqir had later led Northern Alliance forces inside Qala-i Jangi. Now, he was learning to speak English and trying to build a new life in New Jersey.

Other CIA allies, however, had not managed to escape. Even as the Freedom Tower event took place, David Tyson, Shannon Spann, and Justin Sapp were part of a group helping commanders from 2001 flee northern Afghanistan. The group was later formalized as Badger Six – the name drawn from the callsign used by Mike, Justin, and Mark Rausenberger during their mission to Bamiyan in October 2001.

One commander – with a Taliban arrest warrant issued for him – and his family remained in hiding in northern Afghanistan, trapped along with some relatives of those already evacuated. The son of a commander killed in 2001 was brutally beaten, his back flayed. None of these families had ever planned or expected to leave Afghanistan or abandon the cause of fighting the Taliban. Although the new Taliban government, anxious to secure international recognition and aid, avoided carrying out large-scale atrocities in the public glare, reprisals were systematic and bloody. Hazaras faced renewed persecution, and there were reports of gang rapes in Mazar-i Sharif. A former commander visiting Dostum in Ankara survived being targeted by an assassination squad apparently tasked by the Taliban.

Among those who had returned to government in the new Taliban regime was Mullah Mohammed Fazl, who oversaw the massacre of Hazaras before 9/11 and orchestrated the Trojan Horse surrender that led to Mike Spann’s death and the Battle of Qala-i Jangi. He had resumed his role as deputy defense minister. Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting minister of the interior, was leader of the Haqqani network, which had close ties to al-Qaida. With the last of the resistance in the Panjshir Valley snuffed out, the Taliban’s grip on power was more complete than it had been even in 2001. Al-Qaida, though much degraded, had never left Afghanistan and now faced a challenge from ISIS-K. The Biden administration placed a $10 million bounty on the head of its leader, but there was little indication the United States, without an embassy or CIA station in Kabul, could take any meaningful action in Afghanistan.

A United Nations report concluded there had been no attempt by the Taliban to crack down on ISIS-K or any other organizations with the intent and potential capability of launching attacks on American targets. “On the contrary, terrorist groups enjoy greater freedom [in Afghanistan] than at any time in recent history,” it stated.

In May 2022, Dostum, Atta, and Mohammed Mohaqeq – the Uzbek, Tajik, and Hazara warlords who had joined with the CIA and Green Berets to capture Mazar-i Sharif in 2001 – were among 40 Afghan leaders who met in Ankara to announce the creation of a High Council of National Resistance against the Taliban. This time, however, there was no indication that the United States or any regional powers would provide them with the arms and cash they needed. Sporadic fighting by the National Resistance Front (NRF), led by Ahmad Massoud, son of “Lion of the Panjshir” Ahmad Shah Massoud, in the Panjshir Valley appeared futile.

To mark the 20th anniversary of Mike Spann’s death, a group of his CIA comrades and their families and friends visited Arlington National Cemetery. Five members of Team Alpha stood amid the fall leaves, their heads bowed, before grave 2359 in Section 34. Each one spoke of his memories of Mike. “He wanted to see the enemy, he wanted to know the enemy, and to understand the enemy,” said David Tyson. “That’s what led him to be with me at the fort on November 25, 2001. It was his will to be there, and the rest is history.”

Present at the graveside that day was one Afghan whom Team Alpha members had helped evacuate from Mazar-i Sharif to Doha and eventually to Fort Dix, New Jersey, the start of a new life in America. But there were many more Afghans to assist and for now the recriminations and shame of the end of America’s war in Afghanistan had been put to one side. Instead, just as they had two decades earlier, David Tyson and others were focused on an improvised plan that required flexibility and almost constant adaptation. This time, the mission was to get Afghans out of the country rather than U.S. forces in. America had been united in 2001. Now, it was bitterly divided. Rescuing the Afghans, however, was something almost every American could support. Once again, it was the likes of Team Alpha who took it upon themselves to get the job done.

Adapted from the paperback edition of First Casualty: The Untold Story of the CIA Mission to Avenge 9/11 by Toby Harnden, published by Little, Brown.