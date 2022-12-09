There’s Still Time To Get a Compromise Bill on Immigration

With just days to go before the 117th Congress adjourns, a bipartisan compromise on immigration seems a longshot, but it might happen if the White House makes it a priority. Republican Sens. Thom Tillis and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema have crafted language that would give each side in the divide over immigration some of what it wants – but far from everything. Tillis and Sinema have written a bill with tougher border enforcement and a path to citizenship for “Dreamers” who came to the U.S. illegally when they were children and have lived productive lives here ever since.

If they fail to get their legislation through both houses, we can expect no immigration reform for at least another two years and probably much longer. This would be a tragedy, not just for the millions of illegal immigrants living in the United States, two-thirds of whom have been here for well over a decade, but for the rest of us as well. And while Republican obstructionism is the current stumbling block to reforming our outdated immigration and asylum laws, two Democratic presidents also failed to pass legislation when their own party controlled both the Senate and House.

President Biden has simply not made immigration reform a top priority in his first two years in office. Like Barack Obama before him, Biden has tried to make changes through executive actions rather than doing the hard work of forging compromises on actual legislation. But executive action, no matter how well-intended, doesn’t have the same force as law. And in the case of the Obama administration, even the executive action they took – namely, deferring deportation of illegal immigrants who came here as children and others – was so sloppy it didn’t pass muster with the courts.

Instead of writing regulations that set guidance for how they would prioritize enforcement proceedings against those here illegally, Obama administration Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano simply issued a memorandum in 2012 deferring the removal of those who had come here as children (DACA). In 2014, Napolitano’s successor Jeh Johnson issued another memorandum deferring action against the parents of U.S. citizens and lawful residents (DAPA). Courts quickly shot down DAPA, with the case ultimately going to the U.S. Supreme Court for a 4-4 decision that had the effect of affirming an appellate court ruling that DAPA was invalid.

In 2020, the Supreme Court issued a temporary reprieve of President Trump’s efforts to dismantle DACA altogether. But the problem remains that without a law giving legal status to Dreamers, they remain vulnerable. The Biden administration finally issued proposed regulations codifying rules to prevent Dreamers from deportation, but they are no guarantee.

The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals recently sent back to a lower court in Texas, which had already issued an unfriendly ruling, a case challenging DHS rules to determine if they satisfy the procedural objections to DACA. If District Court Judge Andrew Hanen rejects the proposed regulations as a proper fix for the problem, the Sword of Damocles hanging over Dreamers’ heads will drop.

An estimated 3.6 million young people brought here as children live, study, and work in the United States, including 835,000 who have qualified for DACA. If the courts strike down DACA, they could face imminent removal. The only way to prevent it permanently is to pass legislation granting them the right to stay here legally and to work. The Tillis-Sinema bill would do that, along with increasing money for border security and changes to asylum procedures. But without a real push from the White House, it won’t happen – certainly not before Republicans take control of the House.

Democrats talk a good game about immigration – but their failure to make the issue a top priority in Congress when they have control has stalled reform. It’s hard to explain why Obama or Biden couldn’t get it done, but it may boil down to benign neglect born of geography and – dare I say – loose ties to the communities affected. Both men hail from states far from the border, unlike Ronald Reagan and both George Bushes who knew the issue up close. They don’t have the experience of living alongside families torn apart by the current system. First lady Jill Biden’s awkward attempt at connecting with Hispanics didn’t go as planned when she struggled to pronounce “bodegas” and compared diversity among Latinos to the uniqueness of San Antonio’s breakfast tacos. Blacks have been more central than Hispanics to the two Democratic presidents. They lack the intuitive understanding that Reagan or either Bush had. But that shouldn’t be an excuse not to deal with an issue that affects all Americans.

The failure to address our outdated immigration laws hurts everyone by denying legal entry to people who want to work at jobs that Americans – including native-born Hispanics – often shun. The shortage in immigrant workers as a result of Trump-era policies and the failure of Congress to act are major contributors to our current labor shortage, which, in turn, spurs inflation.

As Fed Chair Jerome Powell said recently, “The combination of a plunge in net immigration and a surge in deaths during the pandemic probably accounts for about 1 to 1½ million missing workers.”

All of us pay for the failure to reform our immigration laws. Most Americans seem intuitively to understand this, which is why virtually all polls show a desire to fix the system. The bill crafted by Tillis and Sinema won’t solve all the problems in our immigration mess, but it’s a start.