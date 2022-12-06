Whose Montpelier Is It Anyway?

It was a bright autumn day at Montpelier, the Virginia home of James Madison, author of the U.S. Constitution. A guide had led a troop of tourists from the visitors’ center to the mansion, using the architecture and furnishings of James and Dolley Madison’s home as metaphors for elements of the Constitution.

For example, the guide suggests that Madison had the process of amending the Constitution in mind when he had his parent’s large house made even larger, with a duplex and a grand portico. One of the reasons the Articles of Confederation had failed, he added, was because that first effort at a foundational law was too hard to change. Madison knew the Constitution would need changing over the years just as the house he occupied would need altering. Madison had made the house livable, the guide joked, by designing the additions to make it difficult for his elderly mother to intrude on the part of the house where he and Dolley lived.

That alteration included making minimally accessible the second-floor study where Madison did his deep thinking on the history of republican forms of government. It was there where the guide’s “hero” – and yes, the interpreter unapologetically declared the Virginia plantation owner (which is to say, slave-owner) “a hero” – studied the fate of freedom from antiquity into the Enlightenment. In an extraordinary feat of practical, applied political philosophy, Madison considered what laws and practices had been most conducive to self-government, and wove them together in the words of the Constitution. Given the profound and consequential thought that went on in that second-story library, the guide said, a historian had declared it the most important room in America.

But after all the hero worship, near the end of a tour the interpreter became hesitant, apologetic. The guide was obliged to invite guests to the cellar of the plantation house. There they would find a warren of basement rooms devoted to detailing the evils of slavery

The basement not only presents bracing facts and compelling figures, but it also features a multi-screen video installation which makes the case that current racial conflicts are modern manifestations of the ineradicable wrong done to enslaved peoples.

“I'm not asking you to watch the movie” the guide said. Among the incendiary images in the film are photos of angry white southerners waving Confederate battle flags. Although it isn’t clear what it has to do with Montpelier, the video features activist/poet Regie Gibson rapping an indictment of policing in the United States. “Four black heads inside one car pumpin’ one hip-hop album 10 decibels too loud driving 10 miles above the speed limit through one residential area will always equal one guaranteed pull-over by two racist cops.”

“I am asking that if you choose to watch that movie please see the whole thing,” said the interpreter. A visitor who watches to the end hears Ray Charles sing “America the Beautiful.” The audience, seated on benches in the cellar, is left to decide for themselves whether those refrains are just so much hypocritical happy talk, or whether Charles’ rendition suggests the possibility of reconciliation and redemption.

The basement exhibition would eventually tear apart the foundation that for 20 years had governed the restoration of Madison’s Montpelier, a bitter conflict born not by what the exhibition displayed but by where it was displayed.

Even when things were going swimmingly, Montpelier enjoyed neither the traffic nor inspired the interest that it might have. Montpelier isn’t the destination venue on par with Mount Vernon or Monticello, even though Madison’s mansion is central to the American story in ways Washington’s and Jefferson’s estates were not.

“What makes Mount Vernon and Monticello historically significant?” Christian Cotz asked RealClearPolitics. “Nothing.” A longtime staffer at Montpelier, Cotz is now the chairman of the First Amendment Museum in Augusta, Maine.

Although “nothing” is an obvious overstatement, Cotz is on solid historic ground in touting Montpelier. It is up in his second-floor study that Madison constructed the U.S. Constitution, “thinking the most important ideas in 2,000 years,” Cotz declares. Our form of government, he adds, “was largely dreamed up in that room.”

For most of the 20th century, however, Montpelier had little to do with James and Dolley Madison. The estate had been purchased in 1901 by William duPont Sr., who took the 22-room house the Madisons had lived in and added some 30 more rooms. Marion duPont Scott turned the property into a thriving horse farm, complete with race courses.

But in her will, Scott set out to have the estate sold to the National Trust for Historical Preservation and called for the mansion to be rebuilt “to conform as nearly as possible with the architectural pattern” of the house in which the Madisons had lived. She died in 1984; the National Trust took over the property, but there was little money for maintaining the house, let alone restoring it. By the late ‘90s, local charitable donors and history buffs had formed a foundation to build Montpelier into a “monument to the Father of the Constitution.” After extensive negotiations, The National Trust granted The Montpelier Foundation power to manage the Madisons’ house and grounds and operations, a relationship that later came under stress.

The Montpelier Foundation did not sugar-coat the dismaying fact that Madison, architect of America’s constitutional freedoms, not only failed to extend freedom to the enslaved peoples of the United States, he didn’t even free his own slaves. The Foundation reached out to local African American families to build a database of people in the region descended from slaves; Montpelier held Enslaved Descendants Reunions; descendent Margaret Jordan was on the board.

The foundation board decided to make Montpelier both a monument to James Madison, and to the enslaved community that lived and worked on the estate. Early this year, William Lewis, co-founder of the Montpelier Foundation, published a history of the efforts to restore Madison’s house. The book does not ignore the issue of slavery – its title is “Montpelier Transformed: A Monument to James Madison and Its Enslaved Community.” The book is available in the Montpelier gift shop.

This latter was signaled by the 2017 opening of a permanent exhibit, “The Mere Distinction of Colour,” a title derived from Madison’s disheartening observation that, “the mere distinction of colour” had provided “the most oppressive dominion ever exercised by man over man.”

With the success of the exhibit, a new nonprofit was formed to represent descendants of Montpelier’s enslaved peoples – the Montpelier Descendants Committee [MDC]. It was led by an international businessman and banker, James French, who is himself descended from slaves from central Virginia. French has been an independent non-executive director of Blue, a pan-African financial services provider. According to Christian Cotz: “James got involved shortly after we opened the exhibit. The board had asked him to weigh-in on some business decisions.” French was voted chair of the descendants committee and the foundation reserved a board seat for French in his role as the head of the MDC.

The next year, the Montpelier Foundation, together with the National Trust’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, hosted a “National Summit on Teaching Slavery.” The deliverable from that event was the creation of a “rubric” setting out detailed standards for how slavery should be discussed and taught nationwide.

“The trouble,” says one disillusioned Montpelier donor and fundraiser, “started with the rubric.”

At a time when liberals and conservatives grapple with how schools, museums, universities, and other institutions should address the history of slavery, the participants in the National Summit demanded that contemporary racism be put front and center. It “is not enough simply to discuss the humanity and contributions of the enslaved,” reads the rubric. “It is imperative that these institutions also unpack and interrogate white privilege and supremacy and systemic racism.”

The new blueprint also calls for interpreters to undergo “significant and ongoing anti-racist training (which includes interpreting difficult history, deconstructing and interrogating white privilege, white supremacy, and systemic racism, and engaging visitors on these subjects.)”

At first, things seemed to be going well. “The board was happy to have the press,” Cotz noted. Lewis was pleased enough that in his book on the transformation of Montpelier he catalogued the media mentions of “The Mere Distinction of Colour” exhibition. He counted 548.

The rubric urges educational institutions to address “slavery, race, and racism as complex concepts” and provides local, national, and international context. Institutions are instructed to join past and present, demonstrating “the contemporary relevance of the history of slavery, race, and racism.” And even if historical documents “are not on the surface ‘about’ slavery or enslaved people,” teachers, guides, and interpreters are told to “read between the lines.”

The rubric also called for actions – such as “deconstructing and interrogating white privilege” – that signaled a contentious, ideological approach. But the board didn’t complain – at least not initially. Cotz, who helped write the document, told RealClearPolitics that the board had endorsed the rubric “without paying attention to what it said.”

The themes of the summit included a demand for “structural parity.” That meant “members of the descendant community are represented and empowered at every level of the institution – board, senior leadership, supervisors, junior staff, and volunteers. Representation,” the rubric demands, “goes beyond tokenism; these positions are invested with power and authority.”

“Currently, museums such as Montpelier are dominated by people who look like Madison,” French said of The Montpelier Foundation. To correct that, French demanded that his committee not just have a seat at the table but be empowered to choose fully half the members of the board.

The first chairman of the Montpelier Foundation board, William Lewis, was alarmed. He wrote an urgent letter to Paul Edmondson, the president and CEO of the National Trust:

“The MDC chair’s demand is that he must be allowed to control selection of half the [Montpelier] Board. If he were successful in gaining control in determining which descendants could be considered to be part of structural parity,” Lewis wrote, “it would mean that the MDC would henceforth be able to dictate TMF’s programs and policies.” And if the National Trust’s representative on the Montpelier Foundation Board voted with the half of the board controlled by the Descendants Committee, Lewis wrote, “the MDC chair could assure that he could/would become TMF Board chair.”

Lewis warned of a possible “coup” by the MDC’s chairman. Whether that was a fair characterization of the MDC’s maneuvers – one man’s coup is another man’s deft parliamentary skill – Lewis’ prediction quickly came to pass. French now chairs the Montpelier Foundation board. Paul Edmondson recently announced he will be stepping down as head of the National Trust.

If French’s comments at an online Harvard symposium in November last year are any indication, the new Montpelier Board chair will make the case that the Founders would have floundered but for the creative labor of the enslaved. Madison relied on them “for everything, including his ideas, his sustenance, his wealth, his power, and everything.” French says that scholarship at Montpelier is moving away from its focus on the “big house” to a new recognition that “James Madison essentially lived in an African American community,” from which he gained culture, ideas, and intellect.

French told his Harvard audience that the mission of the Montpelier Descendant’s Committee is to change the monument’s “historiography.”

“You need equal power.” French said – power that the MDC now has. “That change in the power structure then allows us to affect how public history is presented. And public history is really important.”

What does French intend to do with the new power structure? He declined an interview request from RealClearPolitics. But in his Harvard remarks, French made clear what was on the top of his agenda: The same cellar presentation that made the tour guide so uncomfortable bothers the new chair of the Montpelier Foundation too, if for different reasons.

“Today the public comes and sees the big house and in the basement you have an exhibit called ‘The Mere Distinction of Colour’ – which literally is in the basement – which talks about slavery. It’s an award-winning exhibition. It’s worth seeing if you haven’t been there,” French said. “But again, it’s in the basement. And so that really needs to be changed.”