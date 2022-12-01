Conservatives See Soft Spot in Trump’s Populist Armor: Handling of COVID

Shortly before the midterm elections, in the pages of The Atlantic, one writer suggested that the nation should “declare a pandemic amnesty,” that the county should move past all the bickering and backbiting over lockdowns and mandates to instead “focus on the future.”

The Republican response in so many words: Hell no.

"We are instead asking for accountability for the lies and injustice resulting from the government response to COVID,” Texas Rep. Chip Roy said, opening a recent roundtable discussion hosted by the conservative Heritage Foundation. Roy was previewing the imminent investigations by House Republicans. And while accountability is the stated goal from the right, a question remains ahead of 2024:

Will Donald Trump be exempt from the coming reckoning?

Liberal complaints about how the former president handled coronavirus are well known. The conservative critique, which may be center stage during the Republican presidential primary, is just now emerging.

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for the already announced 2024 Trump campaign, told RealClearPolitics that those who would make a political issue out of the former president’s handling of COVID “couldn’t manage a Little League baseball team let alone manage a global pandemic crisis caused by China.” But a counterargument is slowly emerging among conservatives, and potential rivals see a weak spot in Trump’s populist armor: He never dismissed the architects of the lockdowns and mandates that his base loathes.

“Because Trump never fired Dr. Anthony Fauci or Deborah Birx,” said one prominent Republican strategist, “he’s left his right flank wide open.”

Trump belatedly sensed this vulnerability and began publicly hating on Fauci. “I used to listen to Fauci, and whatever he said,” he claimed in July, “I did the opposite.” During his final year in the White House, Trump regularly griped publicly about the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. But Trump didn’t intercede when Fauci and Birx prescribed lockdowns and mandates.

“For an executive widely known for being able to fire people,” Dr. Scott Atlas, who joined the White House COVID task force in August of 2020, wrote of his former boss, “it was shocking that this president allowed the incompetence of the nation’s Task Force advisors to continue.”

The populist lament? It didn’t have to be this way. The states didn’t have to follow the feds’ prescription, for one thing, and could have avoided the painful ripple effects that accompanied the lockdown approach. There was another way, argues Atlas, who has become the most prominent anti-lockdown apostle.

Along with Dr. Martin Kulldorff, a Harvard University medical school biostatistician and epidemiologist, and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, an epidemiologist at Stanford University, Atlas insists that the lockdown strategy wasn’t just unnecessary. They insist it was harmful, an argument that they repeatedly made at the time.

Atlas was “the other doctor” on the White House COVID task force and a fierce defender of Trump. In a memoir published last year, Atlas wrote that from his first conversation with the former president, he could sense that Trump “was frustrated not just at how the country was still shut down, but that he had allowed it to happen against his own intuition.”

Trump wanted K-12 schools to remain open, Atlas writes, while Birx and Fauci “kept warning that schools should be closed because ‘we don’t know for sure’ about the risk to children.”

Trump pressed the importance of protecting the elderly and others at high risk while allowing healthy Americans to return to work. Birx and Fauci “wanted widespread testing and confinement of healthy people, with closures of business and significant restrictions on movement.”

Trump recommended masking only when social distancing wasn’t possible, while Fauci and Birx “repeatedly pushed universal masks, even mandates, for everyone, in interviews and to governors.”

The conflicting advice led to what Atlas describes as “schizophrenic messaging from the White House.” That it lasted so long, he writes, “represented one of the president’s most significant errors of judgment.” Atlas voiced his concerns and called for a change in strategy, but he writes that Mark Meadows warned him ahead of the 2020 election not to “rock the boat.”

Scientific debates over the 2020 response to the virus will continue. As a political matter, some polling shows that more Americans preferred Trump’s handling of the pandemic over President Biden’s. The gold standard for conservatives is Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis rose to national prominence by refusing to lock down.

When Trump rolled out a new nickname for his potential primary rival, calling him “Ron DeSanctimonious,” Chip Roy shot back on Twitter that a better nickname “would be Ron De…SaidNoToFauci.” The exchange, while light-hearted, underscores a significant split that could help define the 2024 Republican presidential primary season.

“I think Trump got lulled to sleep by some of the Washington bureaucratic bubble,” Stephen Lawson, a Georgia-based strategist who was communications director for DeSantis' successful 2018 gubernatorial campaign, told RCP. “Ron DeSantis was clearly the person who actually led during the pandemic.”

Lawson added that Trump “absolutely had the ability, the prerogative to fire Fauci, and he didn't do it. Whether that was the result of negligence or getting bad advice, that's up for discussion. But he certainly could have and, likely in hindsight, should have.”

Former advisors close to Trump say that firing Fauci is a fantasy and would not have been politically tenable ahead of an election. They note that Birx and other members of the COVID task force had a “resignation pact” and that if one person was removed from that group, all would resign.

Trump is currently the only Republican running for president, and his campaign vigorously defends his record, noting that “his administration worked tirelessly” to secure medical equipment, and pointing to Operation Warp Speed “which gave people the option of utilizing therapeutics if they wished to do so.”

Trump’s spokesman also told RCP that it was the former president who secured room for governors to operate by fighting “against any attempt to federalize the pandemic response by protecting every state’s right to ultimately decide what is best for their people because of the unique challenges each state faced.”

Unlike other states, Florida adopted an approach more akin to Sweden, with the stated goal of protecting those most at risk while avoiding business and school shutdowns. Atlas consulted with DeSantis before joining the White House and wrote that Florida “gave me hope.”

Florida’s chief executive, Atlas writes in his book, “had a solid command of virtually every aspect of the virus and the impacts of the lockdowns, the school closures, and the translation of economic devastation into lives lost. It was quite impressive. It was also a breath of fresh air.”

The two appeared alongside one another at a series of press conferences in August of 2020 to stress to parents that it was safe for their children to return to school. DeSantis, Atlas writes, “had a far more detailed understanding of the pandemic than anyone I had encountered in the Task Force.”

A life-long public servant, Fauci delivered his final press briefing before Thanksgiving. He became a lightning rod for conservative criticism during the pandemic, but his regular updates from the White House and cable news made him a household name. “What I would like people to remember about what I’ve done is that every day for all of those years,” Fauci said when asked about his legacy, is that “I’ve given it everything that I have and I’ve never left anything on the field.”

Fauci has not, however, retreated from his defense of the Trump-era lockdowns. In September at an event hosted by The Atlantic, he said that in the absence of the vaccine and other therapeutics, “the only way to stop something cold in its tracks is to try to shut things down.”

“If you shut things down just for the sake of it, that’s bad,” he said. “But if you do it for the purpose to regroup and open up in a safe way, that’s the way to do it.”

Lockdown opponents, meanwhile, point to a growing number of studies published in the United States and abroad that they say show the opposite. As deaths of despair from drug overdoses and suicide rise, they continue to argue that mandatory social distancing only increased suffering rather than slowing the spread of the virus.

“The further we get away from the pandemic, the more it's clear that Ron DeSantis was right. And that his approach, his strategy, his tactics as governor, was the right model,” Lawson said. “And whether that's on a debate stage or not, I think the facts have become clearer to solidify that case.”

On the decision to keep Fauci, Scott Jennings, a Republican strategist and an alum of the George W. Bush White House, gives Trump “a little slack.”

“Basically, the entirety of the Trump mission was to get to a vaccine,” Jennings told RCP. “Remember, at the time,” he said of lockdowns and mask mandates, “it was like, well, we're just gonna have to do this crap until we get a vaccine and then we can go back to normal.”

Conservative voters may not be as charitable, or they might not be in the mood for pandemic politics when the first primary rolls around. Jennings predicted that either way, having to defend his decisions during COVID “will absolutely tear Trump up.”

“I mean, that's the thing – Republicans have never questioned Trump and his policies ever. He's never been questioned by the party about whether his policies were right or wrong.” But, Jennings predicted, “He will be in the primary.”