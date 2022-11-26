How Sexism and Racism Blinded Many Looking for Red Wave

The 2022 midterms will be defined as the red wave that never was. Republicans should have run the table. History, the economy, conventional wisdom, and polls were in their favor. Instead, the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade created a cultural earthquake that many just could not see coming. In the end, women – young and old, Republican and Democrat – new voters, voters of color, and independents overwhelmingly supported Democratic candidates who would protect what was for all these voters, an unalienable right.

The ease with which reproductive freedom and access to abortion were dismissed, and the apparent belief that women would willingly go back to a time when we were not trusted to make the most basic decisions about our lives and basic human rights, reveal how deeply sexism, racism, gender, and cultural biases remain an obstacle in a changing America. Many in the political and media worlds failed to understand the monumental impact upending of Roe. v. Wade had on young women, women of color, and the men who support them. Outdated assumptions ignored that women understood they were being used as pawns in a political power grab. Additionally, a broader swath of the electorate viscerally understood the danger posed to other rights based on privacy including marriage equality and access to birth control.

Early in 2022, voters already were voicing their concerns about reproductive rights. Research commissioned by Planned Parenthood found that six in ten voters nationwide viewed the possibility of Roe being overturned as a “step backward for women’s rights” with more than a third saying that a Supreme Court decision restricting or banning abortion would make them more likely to vote and would impact for whom they would vote. Voters across every demographic group, including white men and those in rural areas, said they were more likely to move toward a candidate in favor of, rather than against, abortion rights.

It is hard to overstate the anger that women across America felt when Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court. Vice President Kamala Harris summed it up perfectly when she said, “How dare they?” Indeed. Most Americans expressed deep anger at having a fundamental freedom stripped away. In reaction to this personal afront that devalued women’s lives, people took to the streets to voice their indignation.

The tectonic political shift was felt immediately. Democrats, as well as reproductive justice and women’s rights leaders understood that denying bodily autonomy to more than half of the electorate would not be acceptable and could close the “enthusiasm gap,” especially among voters who had lived their whole lives in a post-Roe world.

But as inflation continued to be a concern for voters, Republicans pushed the narrative that abortion would be eclipsed by economic issues come November. Women after all, would surely be distracted by other issues. Pundit after journalist after analyst fell for the Republican spin that this “woman’s issue” was not powerful enough in the face of rising economic concerns and that Democrats were simply doomed by history.

The anger women (and some men) felt across our country in the aftermath of Dobbs was treated as ephemeral, superficial, as something that would dissipate. So what if 8 in 10 Americans supported Roe v. Wade, including majorities of Latino and African American voters? Even stories about gut-wrenching life-and-death situations of women and girls in states with the most extreme laws weren’t seen as having a lasting impact.

Also meaningless were the massive grass roots mobilization, and voter registration efforts that were already impacting electoral outcomes. Ruby-red Kansas overwhelmingly voted to protect a woman’s right to an abortion in their state’s constitution. Democrats over-performed in five House special elections including NY-19, where Democrat Pat Ryan beat his Republican opponent by two points in a race Ryan was projected to lose by four. He won by focusing on freedom, including access to abortion.

Still, questions about whether the issue would truly mobilize voters in the face of rising concerns about inflation persisted. The suggestion that voters could care about and feel intensity about more than one issue at a time was met with skepticism. Pundits and reporters questioned whether Democrats and the issue had “peaked too soon” despite what we were seeing on the ground, as reproductive freedom continued to be a top voter concern in most polls.

Translation: Those angry women will get over their temper tantrums once they see how much they have to pay for eggs and milk at the grocery store and pay for gas at the pump.

As long-time Democratic strategists and women of color who’ve both been involved with organizations on the front lines of this fight, we have seen these cultural shifts inside our party and across our country. Of course, Democrats were talking about inflation and the economy. They also understood that access to reproductive rights is connected to economic concerns for many women and families. The ability to decide if, when, or how to start or grow a family has a direct economic impact on our lives and our futures. But the issue was and continues to be felt on a much deeper level. As one woman put it to us: “The economy will come back. My rights will not.”

The results spoke for themselves: Women comprised over half of the 2022 electorate and voted for Democrats by eight points. Forty-five percent of voters say that abortion played a larger role in their voting decisions than it had in past elections. Bodily autonomy is truly an American value shared across race, ethnicity, religion, gender, region, and economic status.

Going forward, the political and media establishment should seek to better understand and reflect the shifts in our culture that are realigning the electoral landscape in a deeper way than just demographics. Elected leaders who ignore these shifts do so at the peril of becoming irrelevant in the lives and livelihoods of this new emerging America, and the journalists, analysts, and pundits who do so will get it wrong, yet again.

Maria Cardona is a Democratic strategist, a CNN and CNN Español political commentator, a principal at the Dewey Square Group, founder of Latinovations, and a former member of the board of the Center for Reproductive Rights.