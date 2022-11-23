Giving Thanks for This Great Nation

On Nov. 26, 1789, President George Washington proclaimed the day “a day for thanksgiving and prayer.” The United States, under the U.S. Constitution, was not even a year old at this point, and President Washington had only been in office for a little over six months.

Since it wasn’t until 1870 that Congress adopted the first federal holidays, which included Thanksgiving, President Washington’s proclamation made Thanksgiving America’s second holiday, right after the Fourth of July. This timeline is significant because it shows just how important Thanksgiving is to America.

When we look back, we understand why George Washington was thankful. He and his fellow countrymen had succeeded in creating the world’s first nation based on liberty, opportunity, freedom of speech, equality under the law, and consent of the governed. It was a feat of epic proportions.

There have been many countries throughout the history of the world that possessed the courage to fight and earn their independence, but no country did it the way America did, and it’s why America continues to be the beacon of freedom for the entire world.

It was with this newly found freedom that Washington and his men began founding what would become this great nation, and thus during his first year in office, he was thankful that he had succeeded.

For one of us, Gabriel, 2022 marks the 20th Thanksgiving celebration that he has been a part of since first migrating to America in 2002. At first, Gabriel didn’t understand the holiday since there is no Mexican equivalent.

As he recounts, turkeys with pilgrim hats and sweet pumpkin pie were a culture shock for him. But as he has gotten older he has understood just how thankful he is that his parents decided to bring him to this great nation – because it was in America where he had the opportunity to be the first in his family to go to college and find success. America gave Gabriel the same opportunity it gives immigrants today – the opportunity to succeed.

As for another one of us, Barrington, Thanksgiving serves as another day celebrating the American traditions that he was brought up in, but more importantly, the realization that giving thanks is not meant for one day out of the year, but every day is a day to be thankful for.

We recognize that America is not perfect and it never has been. No country ever is.

Every nation has had its fair share of mistakes. But we also understand that it is easier to criticize people and a country for its mistakes than to see past them to the good it has brought.

What sets America apart from other countries is its promise of life, liberty, and prosperity for all who are willing to live up to their potential. America set the standard for what it means to be a free nation, a standard that countless countries have since followed.

But it's also important to understand that Thanksgiving has taken a different meaning for each generation.

The first Thanksgiving was celebrated in the early 1600s by colonists who were thankful for the food they had harvested. For Washington, he gave thanks to his fellow countrymen for helping found this great nation. Congress in 1870 was likely giving thanks for the ability to keep this great country together.

And today, we are giving thanks for having the opportunity to live in America where we can make our dreams a reality – as long as we are willing to work toward them.

Gabriel Nadales is national co-director of Our America.