Reforming the ECA Is Good for America, But Could Go Further

The 117th Congress has a few more items of urgent business before it concludes, and reforming the Electoral Count Act of 1887 (ECA) is imperative. Americans will be better off if they are successful in doing so. Widespread bipartisan support exists in the Senate and the House has already passed the Presidential Election Reform Act which would replace the ECA. The proposed legislation is designed to prevent post-election shenanigans and if it passes, Americans will have Donald Trump to thank for it.

Trump’s actions in the wake of the 2020 election revealed several weaknesses in the ECA, a statute intended to prevent post-election chicanery resulting in constitutional crises. There is little reason to believe lawmakers would ever have taken up reforming the ECA apart from Trump’s antics after the November 2020 election. The proposed legislation to reform the ECA goes a long way in preventing similar attempts, but it does not go quite far enough. These proposals are overlooking one small but potentially significant detail in clarifying the role of the vice president in the event of a contingent election. Lawmakers would be wise to deal with this scenario now, rather than later.

We know that President Trump sought to use myriad avenues to maintain power after the election. One key element of Trump’s strategy was having Vice President Mike Pence decide on his own whether to accept or reject electoral votes submitted to Congress. Pence refused to intervene, inviting Trump’s fury on January 6, 2021, tweeting that Pence “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done.”

The proposed reforms of the ECA firmly indicate that the role of the vice president is purely ministerial, having no authority to accept or reject electoral votes. This is a step forward, but it does not go far enough. Neither the Constitution or the proposed legislation addresses whether the vice president would be permitted to cast a tie-breaking vote in the event there is a contingent election in the Senate. Under that scenario, vice presidents could tip the scales in their own favor or in the favor of their own party’s ticket. I believe evidence exists in the Constitution and our Founding documents that we should eliminate this as a possibility.

If there is an Electoral College tie or if no candidate receives a majority of the Electoral College vote, the selection of the president and vice president fall to the House and Senate, respectively. In the House, each state has one vote and the winner of the presidency is determined by whomever obtains a majority of state delegations. The Senate, however, determines the vice president by a majority vote of its members and this is where it gets tricky.

Article I of the Constitution clearly states that the vice president can cast a vote to break ties over legislation. It is less clear that vice presidents have the constitutional authority to cast votes that affect executive actions or in this case, an election. Beyond the point that he or she could be determining their successor, they could be determining their own fate.

The 12th Amendment, which lays out the Electoral College process, does not address the vice president’s role in a contingent election. Some guidance could be inferred from the 20th Amendment which gives the new Congress (rather than the lame duck Congress) the ability to choose the president and vice president in the event of a contingent election. It would make sense then, that the lame duck vice president should not be able to have any influence on the outcome in such a circumstance.

In Federalist 69, Alexander Hamilton indicated that when it came to confirming nominees by the president “if the Senate should be divided, no appointment could be made.” Hamilton’s language is purposeful as it diverged with the practice at the state-level where executives were able to break ties relating to executive appointments. This would suggest the vice president should not be able to vote in a contingent election if there was a tie.

This may be the only chance Congress will have to update the ECA, so we should clarify the role of the vice president in this unlikely situation before it ever arises. And while this possibility is remote, it is not as unlikely as many might think. Contingent elections have happened in the past and nearly 300 tie-breaking votes have been cast by vice presidents over the years.

Contingent elections can occur under several conditions. We could (1) have an Electoral College tie; (2) have a strong third-party showing that denies any ticket a majority of electoral votes; or (3) have enough faithless electors to deny a candidate a majority of Electoral College votes. Notably, all of these circumstances have actually happened and resulted in contingent elections (e.g., 1800, 1824, and 1836).

While the 12th Amendment largely made the possibility of a tie less likely after the election of 1800, the chances of one happening are ever present given that we have an even number of Electoral College votes. In fact, we have had a number of near ties over the years. In 2020, for instance, if less than 22,000 people changed their minds in Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin and voted for Trump, it would have resulted in a 269-269 tie. Changes of less than 46,000 votes in 2016; 12,000 votes in 1976; and 9,000 votes in 1960 would have all resulted in Electoral College deadlocks.

Similarly, it is not too difficult to imagine a strong third-party run where a candidate may be able to siphon off enough votes to deny either major party an Electoral College majority. This was among the main concerns after the 1968 election when abolishing the Electoral College was widely popular among both Democrats and Republicans.

Likewise, faithless electors caused a contingent election for the vice president after the 1836 election. Faithless electors actually became more common over the last 70 years. They have appeared in 10 of the last 19 elections, including seven in 2016. My own research on presidential electors has found that while they do not happen frequently, a surprising number consider going rogue on a regular basis. In spite of the Supreme Court’s ruling in 2020 affirming that states can punish faithless electors, only a handful of states have laws that expressly prohibit them, meaning they are far from extinct.

The possibility of a contingent election was even floated by Donald Trump and by Nancy Pelosi in the run up to the 2020 election. The “House of Cards” scheming around such improbable scenarios seemed implausible until the events of 2020. Consequently, we should do all we can to close off potential points of mischief when possible. There are multiple scenarios where the Senate could be tied including both parties holding an equal number of seats (it has been evenly split four times) or Senators who choose to cross party lines. Depending on the results of the Georgia runoff, we may see a 50-50 Senate when Congress convenes to count electoral votes on January 6, 2023, where Vice President Kamala Harris will preside.

In this age of intense partisanship and election denialism, reforming the ECA would be a very good thing for the future of presidential elections. It would provide greater certainty in a surprisingly uncertain post-election process. The addition of clarifying language around the vice president’s role in a contingent election would provide even more certainty and limit the possibility for hijinks in the future.