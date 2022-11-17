As of this writing, most states have counted their 2022 election ballots. California, being California, continues to turtle toward its final vote tally. About 2 million ballots remain to be counted there. We nevertheless have a rough idea of how things are poised to shake out. The night was clearly disappointing for Republicans. They will certainly fail to claim the Senate – by how much will be determined in a runoff in a few weeks – and seem likely to take the House, probably with around 220 seats or so. Obviously, this is not the result that Republicans had hoped for.

What makes it all the stranger is that it looks like Republicans will notch a significant victory in the popular vote. As of this writing, they’ve received 51.0% of the vote to Democrats’ 47.1%.

To be sure, this number will close as California counts its remaining ballots. But even if those ballots break 70-30 for Democrats, it would barely shave a half point off of Republicans’ margin. There’s also the issue of uncontested seats – a perennial issue that few showed interest in until now – but that’s also unlikely to make a significant change in the outcome, and in any event would be offset in the seat count by the fact that redistricting probably started Republicans off with a modest edge in new seats.

As things stand, we are seeing roughly a 7-point swing from 2020, when Democrats won the popular vote by a 50.8% to 47.7% margin. Had you showed any major analyst these results, along with exit poll findings that Biden would be at 44% job approval, no one would have expected this outcome. Overall, it’s a strange election.

So, what happened? There are three theories that I think work. First, though, it is worth examining two theories that don’t work that well. The first such theory is that the Dobbs decision cost Republicans dearly. This is facially plausible – there’s little doubt that Democrats received a shot in the arm from seeing Roe overturned, and poll after poll show Americans would generally like to see abortion remain legal in the early stages of pregnancy. The issue likely cost the GOP some winnable House special elections over the summer as GOP vote shares in polls dipped nationally. But by October, the GOP had clawed its way back in most national polling. More likely, Dobbs elevated Democratic enthusiasm to fall levels early, and the GOP eventually caught up.

More importantly, the Dobbs theory doesn’t jibe with two things we see. First, there were substantial gaps in gubernatorial outcomes, where governors who backed – or even signed – abortion bans ran well ahead of other candidates. Ohio’s Mike DeWine signed a “fetal heartbeat” law, which effectively bans all abortions. His attorney general cast doubt on a story that a 10-year-old had to travel to Indiana to receive an abortion, hours before the victim was identified. Yet they all received 60% of the vote, along with Republican Supreme Court candidates who could control the future of abortion rights in Ohio. Senator-elect J.D. Vance ran well behind them, although abortion was not placed at the center of that campaign. Brian Kemp ran well ahead of Herschel Walker. Joe Lombardo ran ahead of Adam Laxalt. Even Kari Lake ran ahead of Blake Masters. Greg Abbott – who signed Texas’ infamous abortion “bounty” law, seemingly paid no price.

Finally, we shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that overall, Republicans received more votes. That’s a problematic fact for the theory that the House underperformances were a function of abortion politics. Of course, this isn’t to say that abortion politics didn’t matter at all. The repeal of Roe put some unprepared Republican candidates on the spot – Yesli Vega offering an answer to a question on abortions as a result of rape that sounded eerily similar to Todd Akin’s infamous answer in 2012 comes to mind – and I do think that it probably mattered in states like Michigan where an abortion referendum was on the ballot. But overall, the theory doesn’t explain the data well.

The second theory that doesn’t work well is the idea that “junk polls flooded the zone” and skewed the poll averages. Some pollsters had very bad nights to be sure – Trafalgar, for example, did not replicate its 2020 successes. At the same time, some pollsters who performed poorly in 2020 had good nights.

In the popular vote – where a lot of the Twitter analysis of “junk” pollsters focused – Trafalgar will be pretty close to the final margin. In fact, if the popular vote does settle in at around three to four points, the biggest miss of the season there will be Morning Consult, which showed Democrats up five. This is the equivalent miss to someone forecasting Republicans winning the popular vote by 12. In fact, any pollster showing Democrats ahead several points in the popular vote was offering up a miss equivalent to a pollster who showed Republicans up by 10 or more; any analyst basing his or her opinion on such is the equivalent of Bill Mitchell in 2016, who famously predicted a hidden “monster vote” carrying Trump to victory, and got the correct answer for all the wrong reasons (Trump won because of an overperformance in key states, while still losing the popular vote).

So what does work? There are three parts to the explanation, none of which are mutually exclusive.

1) The first is simply that candidates do matter. In the past decade, and especially after Trump’s win in 2016, it has become fashionable among pundits (including myself) to wave away candidate issues. This cycle, though, candidate quality seems to have made a comeback. This fits the data nicely: Vance running behind DeWine (who was seen as governing in a more bipartisan manner than perhaps he deserved); Walker running behind Kemp; Masters running behind Lake. In the House there were scores of candidates who lost in swing districts that they probably should have won, and as you list the names you start to see why: Joe Kent, J.R. Majewski, Karoline Leavitt, Vega, and so forth. Even Lauren Boebert came remarkably close to losing.

That many of these candidates were concentrated in swing seats didn’t help the Republicans’ cause, while better Republican candidates in bluer seats didn’t quite get the push they needed. You can see this in Virginia, where 10th District Republican Hung Cao – an outstanding candidate – lost by just six points in a district Biden won by almost 20 points, while Vega lost by a similar margin in a district Biden won by half that margin.

2) The second is that the Democrats’ “Biden +10 levee” held. All cycle long I referred back to the chart below, which shows the distribution of seats. Each bar is sized by the number of seats where Joe Biden received a certain job approval at each level. The red line reflects seats where Biden won 52% of the vote – roughly his national average. As you can see, there are just five seats there. But as Biden’s vote share improves, a large “levee” forms. At 55% Biden (roughly Biden +10 overall) there are a substantial number of seats available. Thus, if the national environment gets bad enough, a bunch of seats would fall rather quickly.

I think most of us thought that R+4 would be a sufficiently bad environment to top that levee wall, but Democratic incumbents seem to have made some strong stands in these districts. Whether it’s Abigail Spanberger in Virginia, or David Trone in Maryland, or the entire Democratic delegation in Nevada, Democrats in swing districts were able to survive challenges that were sometimes very strong. The levee almost topped, but ultimately it held, and Republicans were left fighting in the channel with relatively few vulnerable seats available.

3) Finally, and perhaps most importantly, we don’t live in a nation with a system of government that guarantees proportional representation. Plenty of countries have that, but in America, we retain geographically based representation. What that means is that no one actually voted “Republican” or “Democrat.” They voted for Republican candidates and Democratic candidates. While the overlap between the two is substantial, there is more to the story.

One upshot of this is that votes don’t translate directly to seats. Instead, they are filtered through districts. And while there is historically a relationship between the two, it is not 1:1. Consider the following table, which shows all elections dating back to 1968. The x-axis reflects the change in Democratic vote share from the previous election. The y-axis shows the change in Democratic seats from the previous election. I assume here that Republicans will end up with a popular vote lead of 3.8 points and 220 seats. The dashed diagonal line shows us where we would expect the dots to land if the relationship were 1:1.

As you can see, the answer is the dots sometimes fall close to the line! But sometimes they do not. Indeed, sometimes they even fall in the upper left or lower right quadrants, which means a party was gaining votes but outright losing seats. In 2004, Democrats gained popular vote share but lost seats. In 1976, 1988, and 1998, Republicans gained popular vote share over the preceding election, but lost seats.

An astute reader may note that the biggest misses from proportionality come in the most extreme years: 2010, 1994, 1980, 1974, 2018, 2006. These are the canonical wave elections (though I would quibble with the label in some instances). This is because the tendency in district-based representation is to award a “winner’s bonus.” This is a tendency, but not an iron-clad rule, that as you gain popular vote share, you tend to gain extra seats. In this dataset, the general relationship is that an improvement in the popular vote of 1% yields a gain of 1.5% of the House.

The 2022 elections are outliers, but they are far from the worst. In fact, the deviation is fairly typical. We are noticing this everyday (well, every two years) phenomenon because right now it is consequential. Had Republicans reaped the usual benefits of a swing in the popular vote of 3.5% (7% net), they would have gained 23 seats, roughly in line with analysts’ expectations, and would have a healthy majority of 236 seats. The narrative of the elections would have been completely different.

Why might this happen? In addition to the reasons described above, two additional reasons stick out. First, Republicans made gains among African Americans, and significant gains among Hispanics. Darren Soto won by just eight points in his heavily Puerto Rican district in central Florida. Two Democrats were held below 60% in heavily Hispanic Rio Grande Valley districts. At least as of this writing, the GOP is performing well in Central Valley districts. In Los Angeles, Grace Napolitano is at 57%, Norma Torres is at 56%, Pete Aguilar is at 58%, and Linda Sanchez is at 55%. Bill Pascrell won his heavily Hispanic district in New Jersey by 10 points.

But with the potential exception of the Central Valley districts, these extra votes did not translate to seats. Because the VRA requires that these voters be placed into heavily Hispanic/black districts, which become overwhelmingly Democratic districts, it takes huge shifts in vote performance among these voters to win a district outright, and Republicans aren’t there right now.

The other issue is that Republicans may be suffering a representational penalty in rural areas similar to the penalty Democrats have suffered in urban districts. That is to say, the GOP puts up stunning vote percentages in rural America, margins that would not have been deemed possible a decade ago, to say nothing of three decades ago. But this means that a large number of those votes are effectively wasted. As the suburbs become more competitive for Democrats and the cities become somewhat less competitive (but not enough to lose seats) as minority vote percentage moves, Democrats lose the penalty they’ve suffered for running up overwhelming vote shares in urban districts in the past.

Of course, this isn’t the last election America will hold. One of the better ideas that the founders had was to make elections more or less constant. By the time Congress convenes, we’re just 22 months out from the next election. This means that parties are constantly advised not to take their recent wins as the end game for politics. Things will change, and the voters will get another say in two years.