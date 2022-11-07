The Democrats’ ‘Chicken Little’ Closing Argument

It is fitting, somehow, that President Joe Biden gave his final pitch at a nearly-deserted train station near the White House, a once-thriving venue now gutted by crime and homelessness. It is telling that no candidates wanted to be seen anywhere near him, fearing his unpopularity would slop over onto them. It is fitting that the station was surrounded by a homeless camp, finally cleared only because Biden was coming. Most telling of all is the speech’s content, which focused exclusively on threats to democracy. Like his earlier prime-time speech in Philadelphia, it simply ignored all the kitchen-table issues driving voters into the Republican column this year: inflation, falling real wages, rising crime, a surge of illegal immigrants, and a major drug crisis, fueled by Mexican drug cartels coming across the open border.

Like Biden’s speech in Philadelphia, his final pitch was a frontal attack on Republicans as a profound threat to democracy. That shrill, divisive message was at odds with Biden’s core message as a candidate and newly inaugurated president. He promised to bring the country together after Trump’s polarizing presidency. Since then, he has unified the country only in rejecting his presidency.

On one topic, though, Biden was right: We should always remember that America’s constitutional governance is an unprecedented experiment and that it faces constant challenges. Where the president is wrong is in saying that threat comes from only one party and that the entire opposition party is trying to undermine our institutions. It was Biden’s party, not the Republicans, who wanted to pack the Supreme Court. It was Biden’s party, not the Republicans, who went beyond disagreeing with specific SCOTUS decisions and claimed the court itself was illegitimate. It was Biden’s party, not the Republicans, who wanted to rip apart the Senate’s century-old procedures, end the filibuster, and turn the chamber into a replica of the House. They are still running on that platform. It was Biden himself who evaded the Constitution’s fundamental directive that all expenditures must first be approved by Congress, and that those appropriation bills must begin in the House. Instead, he ordered a half-trillion dollar program of student loan forgiveness by presidential fiat, completely ignoring Congress.

The key point here is not that Democrats are alone in attacking our institutional structure. The point is that both parties have been doing it in their own ways, jeopardizing the institutions that guarantee our freedoms. Nor is it wrong for Biden to underscore the threats to our institutions. But it is odd that his closing message skips over all the other issues they care about. He must think he lacks a persuasive message about them.

Biden and his party have undermined their message about preserving democracy in other ways. The first is hyperbole. Politicians and their media lackeys always say that this election is the most important ever. But they rarely say that our democracy is finished if you vote for the other party. That was the essence of Biden’s speeches at Union Station and Philadelphia’s Independence Hall. They turned the rhetoric up to 11 to encourage their base to turn out.

Second, while Democrats are right to call out “election deniers,” the message seems disingenuous when it ignores deniers in their own party. In fact, Biden spent Friday campaigning in Georgia with one of the most prominent deniers, Stacey Abrams. She refused to concede her loss in the last governor’s election and now lies about it.

Third, if Democrats really believe Republicans are a fundamental threat to democracy, why did they spend tens of millions of dollars helping some of the most strident win their Republican primaries? The answer is obvious. They thought those candidates would be easier to beat in the general election. The Democrats may have guessed right in some cases. In Pennsylvania, for example, the Republican gubernatorial candidate is so far behind that his probable loss endangers the Republican Senate candidate. (Democrats helped both Republicans in the primaries.) In other states, like Arizona, the Democrats didn’t just guess wrong, they helped create a major national candidate. Kari Lake is one of the most articulate candidates in years. She openly challenges the “gotcha media” (she was a broadcaster herself for three decades and knows all the tricks), and she backs her tough talk with unapologetic, take-no-prisoners policies on hot-button issues.

Whether Democrats guessed right or wrong about helping Republicans in the primaries, their open meddling in the other party’s elections did enormous damage to voters’ confidence in the most basic democratic institution: free, fair, and unfettered elections. The Democrats’ cynical strategy undermines their “principled” argument that those Republican candidates could kill our democracy.

Put differently, Democrats are right to say that our democracy faces serious challenges. But they are cynical, self-serving messengers. And they are exaggerating when they repeat Chicken Little’s message that the sky is falling on American democracy.

Actually, their message may be right in one, unintended way. The sky will fall on lots of Democrats Tuesday night. And our democracy will survive.