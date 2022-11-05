Why New Yorkers From Both Parties Should Vote for Lee Zeldin

Crime has dominated Kathy Hochul’s New York, so it comes as no surprise that crime dominated last week’s debate between Gov. Hochul and Lee Zeldin.

While I may be the former political director for Gov. George Pataki, I am also a New Yorker. I’ve experienced crime in New York City firsthand on several occasions, but one instance on the subway is most memorable. It was in September, during UN Week, when I boarded a No. 6 train uptown from 42nd St. I encountered a woman, visibly intoxicated and gripping a 40 oz. beer. She accosted me on the train platform and began physically assaulting me after we entered the same train car.

I loudly condemned her behavior and told her to stop, but the assault continued. The throng of straphangers on their evening commute who witnessed the attack said nothing and did nothing.

My experience has become the norm. The crime spike is real. It is affecting everyday New Yorkers and ruining our quality of life. In 1994, it was my job to remind voters about the consequences of elections. Today, I feel a similar responsibility. But it doesn’t take someone with political acumen to observe the glaring failures of Kathy Hochul on crime. It is not just rhetoric or news headlines that have created fear among the masses. It is real-life experience.

Much like 1994, this year’s election features a challenger facing off against an entrenched New York politician. In 1994, the entrenched politician was Gov. Mario Cuomo. Today, it’s Gov. Kathy Hochul. George Pataki, the challenger in 1994, won the election by focusing on the issues. He was not elected by liberals or conservatives or independents. He was elected by New Yorkers, with the support of more than 1 million registered Democrats.

Prior to Pataki’s election, crime was dominating New York. At that time, New York was the most unsafe state in the country, with more than 2,000 murders committed in New York City each year.

The crime spike that preceded the 1994 election was fueled by liberals in Albany, who championed an unrealistic philosophy toward civic order. Sound familiar? In similar fashion, in 2022, bail reform and other misguided policies championed by New York’s ultra-progressives have placed us in the same predicament again.

Like Pataki nearly three decades ago, Lee Zeldin has pledged to reduce crime, restore law and order, and repeal the disastrous policies that facilitate crime. I was there when Gov. Pataki held criminals accountable for their actions, enacting over a hundred common-sense public safety and criminal justice statutes. Those laws took a holistic approach to crime. They toughened sentences for violent offenders, reformed the parole and probation system to make the safety of victims paramount, and appointed judges who understood that criminals must be held accountable for their actions. Lee Zeldin will pursue a similar course.

Pataki also removed a rogue district attorney who failed to enforce the law. That sounds familiar, too, as some district attorneys today have made it their mission to find legal loopholes to let dangerous criminals back out on the streets.

New York stands at a dangerous crossroads: Its population declined by 1.58% in 2021, the largest decrease of any state in America. New York needs strong, responsible leadership now, or it will face the prospect of a bleak future. Lee Zeldin made his priorities clear the day he announced his candidacy: Repeal cashless bail, remove Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, reestablish public safety, cut taxes, make life more affordable for New Yorkers, and restore our quality of life.

Public safety is the first responsibility for any governor. Kathy Hochul has failed to live up to this responsibility. Elections must have consequences.

There is only one way to end New York’s self-inflicted crime crisis, and that is to elect Lee Zeldin and Allison Esposito on Tuesday, Nov. 8.