After the Election, Questions for Both Parties

No matter the outcome on Nov. 8, Republicans and Democrats will have challenges to wrestle with as the presidential race for 2024 begins in earnest. Riddle: The party that does the most soul-searching would likely be better positioned to win the White House in two years, though both parties will resist that.

Should they suffer steep losses, Democrats will turn on one another to place blame. Who can help them rebuild will become an urgent priority and the most important question – but there are more:

WHEN AND HOW WILL DEMOCRATS MOVE AGAINST BIDEN? The number of seats Democrats lose, or win, will not change the fact that most Democrats want Biden to forgo a run for a second term. Polls show an overwhelming majority of Democratic voters want Biden to step aside in 2024. How much pressure will they apply in urging Biden to make an announcement? The more seats they lose in the House and Senate, the more desperate Democrats will feel about turning the page. WILL REPUBLICANS MOVE AGAINST TRUMP? Former President Donald Trump lost the GOP the House in 2018, the White House in 2020 and the Senate in 2021. A vigorous debate taking place behind closed doors about how to build a post-Trump party will be shaped by events like his expected announcement of a third presidential campaign, how his candidates fared in the midterm elections, and how much legal exposure he faces in the next year. Will donor heartthrob Ron DeSantis run against Trump? To take him down, someone must take him on. Trump will be ready to mow over anyone in his path. ARE HISPANIC VOTERS LEAVING DEMOCRATS? In 2020 Trump won over many new Hispanic voters, 8% more than he had won in 2016. In addition, 30% more Hispanic Americans voted in 2020 than had in 2016. They are the fastest growing share of the electorate and Democrats cannot afford to lose more of them. A majority of Latinos, according to polls, oppose the Dobbs But, of course, they are not a monolith. Older, female, and Catholic Hispanics tend to favor Democrats more, while the GOP is winning over more young, male, and evangelical Hispanic voters. Two years ago those Republican wins were concentrated in Texas and Florida – how much that support grows will be a critical factor as the two shifting coalitions position themselves for 2024. HOW RESONANT IS THE ISSUE OF ABORTION? There could be a surprise but as of this week, while the contest for a Senate majority is a toss-up and Democrats are poised to lose the House, Michigan remains a swing state that feels safe for Democrats. Why? It’s more likely because there is a ballot initiative on abortion there, than because all the Democrats running statewide are popular. If Democrats have a less than terrible night nationally on Tuesday it will largely be because abortion drove a lot of turnout energy, which will force Republicans to have to reset on this issue before 2024. Former Vice President Mike Pence, who has all but announced, will be running on a federal abortion ban, and other Republicans will have to choose whether or not to separate from that restrictive stance and call for exceptions to abortion bans in the case of the life of the mother, rape, or incest. But if a red wave washes out Democrats, abortion will be written off as the powerful issue both parties had thought it would be this summer. WILL THE GOP DITCH THE BIG LIE? Mitch McConnell had hoped this election would kill off Trumpism. But many of Trump’s candidates made it through primaries and now McConnell has been pumping multiple millions into their campaigns to save them. There is no question that had Republicans nominated candidates like Joe O’Dea in Colorado for marquee battleground races in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, these races wouldn’t be nail-biters. If some lose, or refuse to concede, or if there is violence at the polls next week, will Republicans like McConnell, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, or others preparing to run for president disavow Trump’s election fraud falsehood because it has damaged the GOP’s prospects with swing voters and/or endangered lives? WILL PROGRESSIVES GET BLAMED FOR A BAD NIGHT? Recriminations are already afoot – former President Barack Obama went there recently, saying on a podcast that Democrats' language-policing routine is a turnoff to most Americans. Biden accommodated progressives for months, while they refused to endorse a bipartisan infrastructure bill to hold out for a massive social welfare bill that was unpopular and could never pass. Now they want a seat at the leadership table in a new post-Nancy Pelosi leadership team when the speaker is expected to pass the torch to a new generation. But their letter encouraging diplomacy with Russia last week was a debacle and was met with furious blowback across the party. In addition, “defund the police” still stings, after the party lost some and almost lost even more seats in 2020 over the left’s embrace of the “defund” movement. If Sen. Ron Johnson wins reelection in Wisconsin there will be regret about nominating a progressive who supported ending cash bail. If Rep. Kurt Schrader’s district in Oregon is won by a Republican after a progressive knocked him off in the primary, that loss will be blamed on the party’s left wing as well. WILL DEMOCRATS REGRET IGNORING IMMIGRATION AND CRIME? Any Democrat trying to get elected president in 2024 will have to reckon with what his or her party has not – that a chaotic border and rising crime are potent, salient issues with voters across the political spectrum. Pretending they are marginal issues not worth addressing cost Democrats voters in 2020 and will again in 2022. Immigration divides their party, so Democrats didn’t pursue a solution in 2021 or 2022 while they controlled Congress. After the failure of a bipartisan effort to pass police reform, and the subsequent disappointment of the Democratic base, it took a year – just before the midterm elections – for the party to pass additional funding for law enforcement and declare they were pro-police. Yet Democratic candidates have generally avoided directly acknowledging the fear so many voters have about threats to their personal safety. These include black and Hispanic voters Democrats lost in 2020 who wanted more police officers in their neighborhoods, not fewer. HOW FAR WILL A REPUBLICAN HOUSE GO? House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy released a “Commitment to America” outlining policy priorities for House Republicans, yet with a Democrat in the White House they are more likely to pass messaging bills than bipartisan legislation that makes it into law. What Republicans have promised their base is a series of hearings, investigations, and impeachments. President Biden, his son Hunter, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Dr. Anthony Fauci are all on the list, and there will be probes into the Afghanistan withdrawal, as well as the Jan. 6 committee – after they dissolve it. Will McCarthy decide to shelve some of these, as too many investigations could backfire, or deliver the entire wish list to the right wing of his conference?

Next week’s elections will provide some answers for Republicans and Democrats, but not all of them. Both parties are entering a volatile period, with challenges to their leadership – Trump is now calling for Mitch McConnell to be impeached! – and significant weaknesses to shore up before they can hope to have a strong hand going into 2024.