The Benefits of Being Blue When Facing the Justice System 

It's good to be a Democrat.

You get favorable treatment by the U.S. Department of Justice -- especially when it comes to the handling, or mishandling, of classified information. You get to evade prosecution and early morning raids by dozens of armed FBI agents at your home, like what happened to former President Donald Trump last month. And then, years later if you're Hillary Clinton, you get to rewrite history, spread misinformation to your millions of Twitter followers and not get censored or banned by Big Tech, which holds conservatives to a totally different standard than the left on its biased platforms.

On Tuesday, former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton unleashed a tweet storm about her infamous emails that were under FBI investigation while she ran for president against Trump. "I can't believe we're still talking about this, but my emails ... As Trump's problems continue to mount, the right is trying to make this about me again. There's even a 'Clinton Standard.' The fact is that I had zero emails that were classified. Comey admitted he was wrong after he claimed I had classified emails. Trump's own State Department, under two different Secretaries, found I had no classified emails. That's right: ZERO. By contrast, Trump has hundreds of documents clearly marked classified, and the investigation just started. I'm more tired of talking about this than anyone, but here we are. If you're interested in the facts, you can read more here." She tweeted a link to an opinion piece by a liberal columnist parroting her fact-free claims.

Clinton's misleading tweets to her over 31 million followers received 220,000 likes and over 53,000 retweets as of Wednesday afternoon. But of course, no "Fact Check" was issued by the biased political activists at Twitter, despite the fact that a simple visit to the FBI's site plainly contradicts her statements.

The FBI published a transcript of former Director James Comey's July 5, 2016, televised press conference titled "Statement by FBI Director James B. Comey on the Investigation of Secretary Hillary Clinton's Use of a Personal Email System" easily obtainable by Silicon Valley, the media and anyone who seeks the truth. Comey stated, "From the group of 30,000 e-mails returned to the State Department, 110 e-mails in 52 e-mail chains have been determined by the owning agency to contain classified information at the time they were sent or received."

That's a sharp contrast to what Clinton told voters months prior during the Feb. 4, 2016, Democratic debate with Sen. Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire, where she said, "I never sent or received any classified material." And the opposite of what she's telling us now.

The FBI's probe into Clinton's unlawful servers found "eight of those chains contained information that was Top Secret at the time they were sent; 36 chains contained Secret information at the time; and eight contained Confidential information, which is the lowest level of classification ... Although we did not find clear evidence that Secretary Clinton or her colleagues intended to violate laws governing the handling of classified information, there is evidence that they were extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information."

Comey continued, "With respect to the thousands of e-mails we found that were not among those produced to State, agencies have concluded that three of those were classified at the time they were sent or received, one at the Secret level and two at the Confidential level. ... For example, seven e-mail chains concern matters that were classified at the Top Secret/Special Access Program level when they were sent and received. ... In addition to this highly sensitive information, we also found information that was properly classified as Secret by the U.S. Intelligence Community at the time it was discussed on e-mail."

He added, "None of these e-mails should have been on any kind of unclassified system, but their presence is especially concerning because all of these e-mails were housed on unclassified personal servers not even supported by full-time security staff, like those found at Departments and Agencies of the U.S. Government -- or even with a commercial service like Gmail."

So Clinton not only housed secret unauthorized email servers in her home -- jeopardizing U.S. national security, as foreign enemies likely hacked her rogue servers according to the FBI -- Team Hillary also deleted at least 30,000 emails under federal subpoena and destroyed devices with hammers without penalty. Yet on Wednesday this week while appearing on the TV show "The View," Clinton haughtily told the hosts "no one is above the law" while discussing the documents seized from Trump's Florida estate.

Again, it's good to be a Democrat. You get to trash political opponents in the public square and support prosecution of your enemies for similar acts you got away with.

Talk about a corrupt "justice" system!

