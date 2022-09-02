BEAVER CREEK, Colorado—It depends on how you put the question to Michael Pompeo. He gets it a lot.

Ask him if he will run for president, and the former secretary of state will reply that he and his wife Susan are still praying on that decision, still contemplating whether 2024 will be their moment. But his immediate focus, Pompeo increasingly says, is helping Republicans win this autumn’s midterm elections.

The question Pompeo prefers, a two-parter he says is “the actual right question,” is whether he wants to be president and if he believes he can do the job better than anyone else. He notes that some people “are hoping” he “will keep on praying,” and that the man who sent so many terrorists into the afterlife with Hellfire missiles will just “go back to teaching fifth-grade Sunday school.”

Anyone looking to run for president of the United States, Pompeo said, should first ask themselves if they have what it takes to help “preserve this republic for another couple hundred years,” and then if they can “speak to the American people.” He backed Sen. Marco Rubio in the last open Republican primary, and he has seen campaigns where “it doesn’t work,” and he concedes there is still a chance he winds up back in Wichita, Kansas, teaching those 10- and 11-year-olds the good news at Eastminster Presbyterian.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, arrives with his wife Susan Pompeo at the airport in Prague, Czech Republic, Aug. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, Pool)

“What my wife and I will ultimately choose to do, I don’t know,” Pompeo told RealClearPolitics during an on-stage interview at a policy summit hosted by the conservative Steamboat Institute. “I don't hide this. We've got a team in Iowa,” he said, another one in New Hampshire. “These are not the things one does because one is doing anything but thinking about presenting their case to the American people.”

For now, Pompeo is enjoying life as a private citizen. Unburdened by diplomatic niceties, he has critiqued the Biden administration from afar, and the previous secretary of state has started doing something former White House officials could never imagine: Pompeo is creating some daylight between himself and Donald Trump.

Foreign policy is not the most natural steppingstone to the presidency. The last secretary of state to move into the White House was James Buchanan. That was 165 years ago. But what soon may be remembered as the fourth Taiwan Straits Crisis, well, that was only two weeks ago. Tensions between China, the United States, and that island nation are at their worst since the Korean War, and Pompeo is stepping back into the spotlight.

When news leaked that Nancy Pelosi planned to travel to Taiwan, even after the White House balked at the visit for fear that, as she put it, “our plane would get shot down,” Pompeo found himself in an odd place: cheering a Democrat from the sidelines. He even offered to fly with Pelosi. Pompeo had just traveled to Taipei in March, where he called on the United States to take a step both Trump and Biden had declined to take. That is, to recognize Taiwan as “a free and sovereign country.”

Back in Colorado, Pompeo offered an abbreviated after-action report on how he would have handled the Pelosi dust-up. “She can damn well go where she pleases.” The conservative crowd, many of whom might be donors or supporters someday soon, burst into applause.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwanese President President Tsai Ing-wen wave during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, Aug. 3, 2022. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP, File)

By hemming and hawing, and publicly disclosing that the military wanted her to stay put, President Biden played into the hands of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who promptly launched military exercises in the straits. “The Chinese did this deeply intentionally because they believed that they could bully America,” Pompeo said. “And we gave them the opening to do that, the space to do it.” What was needed, the former diplomat insisted, was a cohesive strategy.

Biden has said on three separate occasions that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. Afterward, each time, the administration has insisted that they remain committed to the One China Policy and adhere to “strategic ambiguity” on the question. This, Pompeo believes, is a mistake. “If you asked me what the Biden administration’s policy on Taiwan is, I couldn’t tell you. And frankly, it doesn't matter that I can't tell you,” he said. “What matters is that the world doesn’t know. What matters is that Xi Jinping thinks he knows.”

“In a game of deterrence, it is 100% about perceived risk, and if the Chinese Communist Party thinks that the perception is that you can push the boundaries, whether that’s through an invasion, or a blockade, or even just tightening the political noose on the people of Taiwan, they will push,” Pompeo said of the geopolitical risk half-a-world away.

The emphasis on Beijing is not unusual for Pompeo. He has been a China hawk throughout his career, first as a congressman from Kansas, then at Langley as director of the CIA, and later at Foggy Bottom, as secretary of state. It could also present a political opportunity. According to the RealClearPolitics average, more Americans now disapprove of Biden’s foreign policy (55%) than approve (38%). Where foreign and domestic policy intertwine, Pompeo sees an existential question: “The only external threat that could change the way we live in America is the Chinese Communist Party.”

Well, what does it take to tackle that existential threat, then? Doubling the defense budget? Quadrupling it? “No chance,” Pompeo replied. “I don't even think that’s necessary. I know it wouldn’t be sufficient.” There is “not a prayer” that the United States can spend its way out of this problem: “You can’t build enough missiles. You can’t put enough tools up into space.”

That’s not to say that Pompeo doesn’t want bigger missiles or more spy satellites. He does. “We should do those things. We should establish a deterrence framework against Chinese military aggression. That is definitely necessary,” he said before adding that the current conflict “has been, and will continue to be, primarily one of power driven by economic might.”

Pompeo graduated first in his class from the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, where he majored in engineering management in 1986. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, Pool)

For at least the last half-decade, Pompeo has been refining a quick history of the last half-century to better explain the past and, hopefully, prepare for the future. The technical summation of Sino-American relations from the man who graduated first in his West Point class goes like this: “Our policy was sell them more stuff, buy more stuff from them, and they’ll become more like us.” It starts with Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, and President Richard Nixon’s decision to opening relations with China in 1972. In Pompeo’s estimation, the exercise ended in failure: “It just didn’t work.”

“It may have been the right decision in 1972. It may have even been correct in 1982. But I can promise you that model of engagement with the Chinese Communist Party will fail every American,” he told the crowd. “We have to fundamentally rethink our relationship, America’s relationship and its place in the world.” His hawkishness, in part due to a global pandemic that began in China, is catching on.

When asked which nation represents the most significant geopolitical threat to the United States, FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate Judiciary Committee in June that “that would be the People's Republic of China and specifically the Chinese Communist Party.” The Biden administration has acted accordingly. The White House has not reversed the Trump tariffs against China. The president has built new economic bridges, like the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, and doubled down on existing alliances, like AUKUS. Doesn’t Biden deserve a passing grade?

“I actually agree with that,” Pompeo replied. “The Chinese Communist Party and its challenges cannot be a partisan issue.” And the Biden administration deserves a passing grade – “it has actually been B+.” When he exited State, he left “a strategic framework” for his successor, and Pompeo believes that, so far, “they have clutched out on the things that would make the most difference” when it comes to confronting China. Insisting that more work needs to be done, and perhaps hinting that a different, new president needs to do it, he added of the Trump administration, “We didn’t get an A+ either.”

President Donald Trump greets Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the State Department, May 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

For much of his presidency, Biden has had his hands full with a land war in Europe. And while Pompeo has previously and sharply criticized the president for being “slow and late” to rally to the defense of Ukraine, he was clear about which geopolitical theater he believes must be emphasized long-term. “The military threat from the Chinese Communist Party is far greater than the Russian military,” Pompeo said. “There's no doubt about that.”

“From our perspective, we should absolutely be prioritizing this challenge from Asia. What does that mean,” Pompeo started to say before pausing. “I almost said “extort,” he admitted before basking in scattered chuckles from the crowd and then settling on what he called “a kinder verb.”

That is not to say that events in Eastern Europe aren’t worrisome. “We should be encouraging,” Pompeo said, finally landing on the right word, “our European friends to get remotely serious about their own defense.” Some of those allies, like Germany for instance, have agreed to boost spending as a share of GDP to 2% annually. Of course, it was a commitment that Berlin made only after Russian tanks started rolling across Ukraine. Here, Pompeo sees a pattern. The same Germans who smirked when warned that they risked becoming dependent on Russian oil are bracing for possible power outages this winter. “There could well be energy riots in Europe in the winter,” Pompeo warned. “It depends on what decisions Putin makes.” The continent, he predicted, may have to experience, “observational pain” to wake up to the danger.

“You have to instill in the European mindset a true understanding of the risk,” he added, “and that means leaders going back to their home districts and saying, ‘this is a problem.’” The alternative is all too familiar. “For 40 years, they allowed our soldiers to serve on the border of freedom, and they allowed us to underwrite it because they thought they could go make money,” Pompeo said of the Europeans. “And that’s what they’ll do with respect to China.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a press conference in Berlin amid surging prices for natural gas, July 22, 2022. (Photo/Markus Schreiber)

But Europe wasn’t alone in blindly feeding Beijing. Wall Street did the same thing. For decades. “I don’t fault the companies that are there today,” Pompeo explained, “because that was American policy.” Observable pain will be required to detangle U.S. corporations from Chinese industry. At some point, when an American CEO wants to build a Chinese factory, Pompeo believes that the appropriate response from the federal government must be to “simply tell them they cannot.”

Well, within reason. He doesn’t care about widgets or t-shirts. “More beachballs from China? Whatever.” Instead, think: semi-conductors and transistors and pharmaceuticals. “We began to put these on banned export lists,” he said of actions Trump took late in his term. He doesn’t believe in “maximal decoupling” between the U.S. and China is necessary. Instead, Pompeo believes that when it comes to products related to national security or national well-being, there ought to be two trading blocks.

“There will be a Chinese, Russian, Iranian, Venezuelan, and North Korean block,” he said. “And then there’ll be those of us who love humanity in the other block.”

That sentiment is a departure, or at very least, an evolution from his original thinking. When Pompeo first came to Congress in 2011, the conservative magazine Human Events described him as “An Officer and a Free Marketeer.” Pompeo interrupts when RCP starts to ask what happened. “Yeah, I gave up,” he quips. But does he now agree with Marco Rubio that the U.S. should have a full-throated industrial policy where the public and private sector join hands to protect industries across the board? Or is that just “socialism-light,” as his former colleague Ambassador Nikki Haley says?

“I still believe that markets make sense. I think that is the solution that has driven the very prosperity that created this beautiful place and our great country,” Pompeo replied before adding that markets have to have rules that are “fair and reciprocal.” Cutting corners and ignoring the rulebook so that corporations can make a buck in China, he said, “was the failure of that 40-year process.”

“When you begin to move to industrial policy, you begin to get on very dangerous grounds,” he continued before making an admission. When Pompeo backed the CHIPS Act, legislation that Biden signed into law to boost American semiconductor production, “I abrogated my Tea Party credentials.”

President Biden signs into law the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 at the White House in Washington, Aug. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The market pursues what is most efficient, not always what is in the best interest of U.S. national security. And so, when Pompeo and others realized that market forces would not allow for the domestic production of computer chips, those electronic circuits necessary to do everything from sending a text to launching an intercontinental ballistic missile, he backed government intervention. Or, as Pompeo described it, “I suffered the ignominy of asking the taxpayer” to foot the bill.

Pompeo walked on stage for the interview on Friday, the one-year anniversary of the terrorist attack at the Kabul airport that killed 13 American servicemembers and at least 170 Afghan civilians. Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, testified before the Senate last September that the chaotic withdrawal from that country was “a logistical success but a strategic failure.” The White House argued in a memo released earlier this month that because of the exit, the United States is “better poised to respond to today’s threats,” noting, in particular, “China’s increasingly assertive moves in the Indo-Pacific and around the world.” For his part, Biden has said he makes “no apologies for what I did.”

Neither does Mike Pompeo, who recalls being at “the very center” of the Trump administration’s efforts to bring U.S. troops home. As secretary of state, he explained, “I was the one that conducted two negotiations,” griping that liberal pundits only talk about one of them, the one signed in Doha and not Kabul. “We negotiated a deal with the Taliban, for sure,” he said. “President Biden only talks about that too, right? His team blames us, right? They say, ‘Well, Pompeo started this.’ Nothing could be further from the truth.”

The negotiations in question led to a four-part withdrawal deal. The United States committed to pulling out all troops over a 14-month period, while also releasing as many as 5,000 Taliban prisoners and reviewing sanctions against the jihadist militants. For their part, the Taliban agreed to end attacks on the U.S. military, refuse safe harbor to other terrorist organizations, and begin negotiations with allied Afghan leaders to create a new government. The United Nations unanimously endorsed the agreement in March of 2020, and the number of U.S. armed personnel dropped steadily from 15,000 to just 2,500. Despite that progress, Pompeo said, “I could never look him in the eye and say, ‘Mr. President, we can deliver the other conditions that we promised you we would deliver.’ We just weren’t there.”

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, right, speaks during a press conference with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

“And we were right,” he added. “We weren’t there,” he said of the conditions necessary for withdrawal, “when President Biden made a different decision than President Trump made for his four years. You saw the debacle.”

Had the United States kept 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, would the temporary peace have fallen apart? “Maybe,” Pompeo acknowledges, while declining to “do counterfactuals.” Instead, he said that “from the day we signed those agreements, not a single American was killed. And it’s not by chance that no Americans were killed. It is not by chance that Kabul didn’t fall during that time.” The reason: “Because when the Taliban violated their agreement, we killed them – I don’t know how to put it any more simply than that.”

But the Taliban didn’t stop their attacks, and according to a UN Security Council report, they controlled between 50% and 70% of the country just two months before Biden withdrew, leaving behind both military equipment and U.S. citizens. Wasn’t negotiating with the Taliban, who clearly violated the Doha agreement, always a fool's errand? “No, absolutely not,” Pompeo said. “No, they violated the Doha agreement from the moment I walked out of the hotel room,” he said, adding that “no one in the administration, certainly not me, believed for a second that the Taliban had changed its stripes.”

Ultimately, Pompeo – like Biden – asserts that it was up to the Afghan people “to find their own path forward.” And throughout the negotiations, he said of the Trump administration, “our theory was it might take 10 years.” Now that it is settled, others are taking their own lessons from how Biden handled the withdrawal. “The Chinese learned that America may walk when it matters most,” he said. “Our allies saw the same thing.”

So, was the costly and lengthy nation-building effort in Afghanistan always a mistake? Was the whole Bush-era mission an ill-fated distraction? “It was ambitious, and not achieved, we can say those things for sure,” Pompeo replied. “And you can absolutely say that we didn’t confront the Chinese Communist Party,” a critique he said he takes “no joy” in making.

From Afghanistan to China, all of the ways Pompeo handled global events, and how he thinks the United States should handle itself on the world stage going forward, will get relitigated if he decides to run. For now, the former secretary of state is trying out a stump speech. There are jokes about how he lost 90 pounds and “then put 20 back on.” Warnings too: Pompeo told a similar crowd, this one in Nashville in June, that the fundamental challenge was “the decay inside our nation.” Increasingly, the Kansas Republican has faulted Dr. Anthony Fauci for not being “honest with the American people.”

“I was the secretary of state. It wasn’t my deal,” he said when asked if he lost confidence in the NIAID director and if he communicated to the president. “It took a little while for us to recognize that we were being sold a bill of goods by the ‘experts’ inside the administration,” he recalled. “It certainly took me a while,” he added, declining to go further.

Pompeo was not bashful, however, when asked about the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago, specifically whether the former president’s less than orthodox record-keeping put sensitive information within reach of a foreign adversary. “Anybody who takes classified information outside of the places it is supposed to be, should give that information back,” he said after prefacing that he had no knowledge of what the Department of Justice was searching for or what Trump was keeping at his Palm Beach residence. “That includes presidents, former presidents, former secretaries of state as well, all of whom have access to lots of classified information.”

Photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search by the FBI of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. (Department of Justice via AP)

If something is classified, but shouldn’t be, Pompeo said of top-secret documents, “declassify it.” Otherwise, “so long as it’s classified,” he said, “we’re going to protect our soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines – there are legitimate concerns from the intelligence community about where information travels.” He added, however, that the raid “was an overtly political act that will fundamentally reshape the political landscape in the United States in a way that we will all regret for an awfully long time.”

Pompeo warned that when it comes to Chinese influence and espionage efforts, the threat was already “inside the gates.” But here, another break from Trump. The former president recently called his former transportation secretary, Elaine Chao, “crazy,” accusing her and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of working “to get rich on China.” Pompeo said he “saw no evidence” that either McConnell or Chao “was engaging in behavior that was inconsistent with their love of America. I just never saw it.”

Pompeo will have to field those kinds of questions so long as Trump is lobbing allegations. He insists that he won’t, however, make his decision based on whatever any other Republican decides to do. The Pompeo household will decide “soon” about 2024, he said, likely “by the end of the year or beginning of the next.” Meanwhile, all the other contenders, including Trump, will make up their minds, “and we will go compete.”

“I hope we’ll go compete in a way that shows dignity and grace and love for the country,” he said. “And in a nuanced way that you can value,” he told the crowd before adding that he hopes “we have a competition that is about things that really matter.” Pompeo will have much to tout. And to defend.