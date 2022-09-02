America’s Politics Should Feel a Bit More Like America’s Pastime

It’s Friday, the day of the week when I like to pass along a quotation intended to be enlightening or uplifting. I’m sorry to report that I searched President Biden’s prime-time Thursday address from Independence Hall in search of such words, but didn’t find them.

Well, that’s not entirely accurate. Four sentences in that speech, delivered near the end, were certainly aspirational:

“The cynics and the critics tell us nothing can get done, but they’re wrong,” the president said. “There is not a single thing America cannot do, not a single thing beyond our capacity if we do it together. It’s never easy. But we’re proving that in America, no matter how long the road, progress does come.”

Well said, sir, and would have been uplifting, except that it was preceded by 20 minutes of partisan attacks, bashing of Donald Trump, and a one-sided recitation of what is wrong with this country. And – surprise, surprise – in Biden’s telling, it’s entirely the fault of the other guy and his political party. Talk about cynical.

Matt Lewis, an anti-Trump conservative, explained the flaw in Biden’s speech nicely this morning: “Even though I agreed with a lot of what he had to say, his ulterior motives undermined his primary message. You can’t say, ‘I’m going to give a heartfelt speech about America’s soul … and while I’m there, I’m gonna score some crass political points.’”

I suppose that’s what all politicians do these days, and it’s not entirely – or even primarily – the fault of Biden and Trump. Voters have come of age in an America where political consultants have realized it’s easier to win elections by demonizing their opponent than pushing a positive message about their own candidate. Instead of calling out partisan demagoguery, as it once did, the news media peddles it – selling out the country for ratings, readers, and clicks. Meanwhile, much of the electorate has become less discerning and more partisan itself, and all too willing to be manipulated.

For those of us unaligned with the Democrats or Republicans, politics is becoming a miserable fan experience. Our political system is not the only American institution to suffer from greed or short-sightedness or the desire to leverage every possible angle. Higher education, in general, and college football, in particular, have done this. So has Major League Baseball. But baseball has proven hard to ruin, despite the best efforts of the so-called “stewards” of the game. Watching a well-played baseball game can still feel liked being “dipped in magic waters” and underscore Joe Biden’s obligatory assurance that America’s best days are ahead of us.

Twenty-four hours before President Biden spoke in Philadelphia, the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets squared off at Citi Field. It was a classic pitchers’ duel featuring the two best teams in the National League.

The Dodgers sent to the mound left-hander Tyler Anderson, who is quietly having a spectacular year on baseball’s best pitching staff. Except for giving up a two-run homer in the third inning, Anderson mowed through the Mets’ lineup. But those two runs were too many.

For their part, the Dodgers had to contend with Mets’ ace Jacob deGrom, who, when healthy, is the most dominant pitcher in baseball. He was certainly dominant Wednesday night, taking a no-hitter into the fifth, limiting the Dodgers to three hits in seven innings while striking out nine. One of those hits was a Mookie Betts home run, however, which cut the lead to 2-1, and in the seventh inning, Dodgers third-baseman Justin Turner appeared to tie the game with another dinger – except that Mets centerfielder Brandon Nimmo raced to the warning track, leapt high in the air, and snagged Turner’s rocket before it cleared the fence. (“Let’s Go, Brandon!”)

Nimmo’s sensational catch ended the last scoring threat of the night, but not the drama. In the ninth inning, Mets manager Buck Showalter summoned his lights-out closer Edwin Díaz. As the sold-out crowd rocked to its feet, Timmy Trumpet’s iconic “Narco” blared throughout the stadium.

That happens every time Díaz pitches at home – it’s the tune he’s chosen to accompany his walk from the bullpen to the mound. This time, however, Timmy Trumpet was in the stadium. It didn’t happen by accident. The musician, whose real name is Timothy Jude Smith, is Australian and had never seen a baseball game in person until the day before. The Mets’ brass thought it would be cool to have him there in person. They couldn’t have been more right. Even Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was smiling as Díaz took the mound.

Roberts’ mood wasn’t as jovial after Díaz mowed down the heart of the Dodgers’ lineup to end the game, but afterward, his counterpart said something insightful. Nearly three years into a global pandemic that emptied baseball stadiums, Showalter acknowledged how much having fans in the stadiums helps the game – and that baseball teams ought to make sure that the fans’ overall experience is a positive one.

“When we have a full house, I want the hot dogs to be hot. I want the beer to be cold,” he said. “I want the parking not to be a problem. I want them to leave here and go, ‘Boy, that was worth it, and I want to come again.’”

I’m not saying Buck Showalter should be president of the United States. I am saying that, for me, he delivered the quote of the week.