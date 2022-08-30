Gavin Newsom Will Be President. The Only Question Is When.

I’ve spent more than 30 years working in campaigns to help elect Democrats across the country. I’ve personally worked for some of the best our party had to offer. Sen. Lloyd Bentsen of Texas would walk into a room, and what was happening before he arrived was immediately adjusted as conversations stopped mid-sentence and heads swung. Former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin also owned any room she entered. Our polling showed she probably should have been elected to the U.S. Senate, but her focus was on helping the city she loved.

My father helped create modern political consulting, and I recall him telling me one day, as he was writing and producing the Democratic Party’s official response to President Ronald Reagan’s State of The Union address, that he was working with a man who would one day be president – and Bill Clinton did it. As governor of Arkansas, Clinton could work a room with such charisma that people swooned regardless of their political affiliation.

The first time I encountered Gavin Newsom was at the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. I was in the lobby of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel where the DNC finance committee was staying. The scene vibrated with power and wealth as well-known figures and party legends floated through the room. Then Newsom walked in. It was as if the 12 apostles raced to surround Jesus. His admirers encircled him three deep. He owned the room before he was 20 feet into it. I understood what I was seeing. There is an undefinable “it” with a very few politicians and Newsom has it.

As Republicans are working to Make America 1950 Again, and both Democrats and Republicans are once more litigating women’s health and what history should be taught in our schools, Newsom is facing the future.

He’s cleverly creating a narrative he can sell in national Democratic presidential primaries.

Newsom runs the fifth largest economy in the world and has a record budget surplus. He’s proven to be pragmatic in steering the state toward huge declines in greenhouse gases while keeping refineries and a nuclear plant running. He won his election with 62% of the vote, easily defeated a well-funded recall effort, and is cruising to a reelection victory in November. Despite the tumultuousness of COVID-19, unprecedented gasoline prices, and high inflation, Newsom has already received some 1.4 million votes to his opponent’s 346,018. His 2018 landslide win was the largest since Earl Warren won reelection in 1950, and he’s poised to do even better this time. Newsom could well exceed Warren’s 64.86% of the vote.

He’s creating a story to be told on the stump. This attractive man, born to some affluence, has prided himself on making California leadership reflect California’s residents. He appointed the first California Latino to the U.S. Senate, the first Latino to be attorney general, the first black Secretary of State, and the first openly gay man to the state Supreme Court.

He's giving Democrats something to smile about by publicly tweaking Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. And though he was smart enough to pick fights with President Trump over COVID policies and to placate him when California needed federal help with wildfires, Newsom enjoys telling the story of Trump instructing him to “rake the forests.”

Newsom is also endearing himself to Democratic contributors and uber elites by being a team player: He has repeatedly stated that he will not run in the 2024 primaries against President Biden. Notably, he has not made the same promise about his fellow Californian (and inter-state rival) who happens to serve as Biden’s veep. From a pure hard-ball political perspective, if Newsom began robustly building a national effort while his likely primary opponents serving in the White House, the U.S. Senate, and Biden’s cabinet are frozen in place, he would have an enormous leg up if Biden retires. He should be saluted for remaining on the sidelines. He’s doing solid work imploring Democrats to be more aggressive. He’s the fighter ringside who clearly wants in to begin slugging.

Whether in two years or six, it’s past time for both parties to usher in the next generation of presidential candidates. The Democratic bench is rock solid, but Newsom could be president of the class.