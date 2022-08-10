Time To Eliminate the Possibility of Faithless Electors

In January, I wrote about Donald Trump’s “phony elector” scheme and warned that “lawmakers must act now to prevent a similar occurrence in the 2024 election” and that “the legitimacy of our presidential electoral system depends on it.” I argued that Congress should raise the threshold to object to electoral votes, and that they should clarify the role of the vice president’s counting of electoral votes.

Thankfully, the Senate has drafted the Electoral Count Reform Act of 2022 which addresses both of those concerns along with several others. It has solid bipartisan support and there is an urgency to pass it in this legislative session for fear it may die in the next. While the draft bill deserves great praise, a small but significant addition will go a long way in curtailing future attempts to upend the results of the election after the people have voted – eliminating the possibility of faithless electors.

A goal of the ECRA is to remove the likelihood that malefactors could manipulate post-election processes in an effort to change popularly elected outcomes. I have spent two decades studying and warning about such potential calamities, focusing my attention on the potential harm caused by faithless electors. Like vestigial organs, these little-known figures who once served an important role can now only cause great harm.

While the ECRA does a great deal in limiting potential post-election shenanigans, it should go farther by eliminating the possibility of so-called faithless electors once and for all. The Faithful Presidential Electors Act provides a ready-made pathway to do so – seven states have already adopted it. The Act simply replaces rogue electors with an alternate in the event that they do not vote as pledged. The addition of its language to the ECRA is warranted and should be added to prevent future mayhem. If we are serious about removing possibilities for post-election hijinks, doing so is essential.

In spite of the Supreme Court’s ruling in Chiafalo v. Washington that states can bind electors to the popular vote, only 14 states have laws in place to do so. This leaves open the possibility that as many as 420 electors across the country could still cast faithless votes with the only remedy being whether or not Congress would choose to count those votes in their Jan. 6 joint session. This is the type of scenario the ECRA is trying to avoid.

Although no electors went rogue in 2020, we have seen faithless electors in 10 of the last 19 presidential elections, including a record number of attempted faithless votes in 2016. The 2016 election resulted in a very public campaign to lobby electors to defect from both Trump and Clinton, and instead vote for a compromise candidate such as Mitt Romney, Colin Powell, or John Kasich. Ten electors sought to cast faithless votes and seven were successful.

My research over two decades has found that electors are consistently targeted to change their votes after the general election, and many consider it.

For instance, every single Republican elector who responded to my 2016 survey was lobbied to change their vote, and 1 in 5 reported that they thought about doing so. Ten percent of electors gave some thought to defecting in 2004, 11.5% in 2008 (including 20% of Republicans), and 7% in 2012 (including 10% of Republicans). Although few go this route, Congress has an opportunity to prevent such an occurrence from happening in the future and they should act now.

It is no stretch to imagine Donald Trump or some future politician putting maximum pressure on an elector to alter their vote in an effort to change an election’s outcome. Indeed, in Chiafalo v. Washington, the justices spent a great amount of time questioning the prospect that electors could be bribed for their votes, thus providing a rationale to bind electors to the will of the people in their states.

Think other campaigns haven’t considered this possibility? Think again. In 1960, southern Democrat electors were looking for an alternative to John F. Kennedy and reached out to Republican electors in other states to see if they would be interested in joining them. Ultimately, they wanted to deny both Kennedy and Nixon an electoral college majority with the hopes that Sen. Harry Byrd of Virginia could be selected in a contingent election. Some state party officials expressed interest, but did not want the party’s imprimatur on the scheme. One elector, Henry Irwin, a Republican from Oklahoma, cast a faithless vote for Byrd.

In 1976, Jimmy Carter eked out a narrow victory over Gerald Ford. A change in just over 5,000 votes in Ohio and 3,000 votes in Hawaii would have given the election to Ford with 270 electoral votes. In testimony before a Senate committee after the election, Ford’s running mate, Bob Dole, indicated the ticket was actively seeking to influence Democrat electors to switch their votes to them. “We were shopping – not shopping, excuse me – looking around for electors,” Dole said. “It just seems to me that the temptation is there for that elector in a very tight race to really negotiate quite a bunch.”

Notably, one of the major arguments made regarding elector independence before the Supreme Court case was the possibility that electors could be bribed for their votes.

History has taught us that schemes to upend presidential election results occur with frequency and many of them rely on the free agency of electors. The draft ECRA is a much-needed step in limiting opportunities to manipulate presidential outcomes after the people have voted. However, removing the autonomy from presidential electors would further limit the potential for chaos by bad actors.

The expectation that electors would be faithful to their party’s ticket rather than using their own discretion occurred almost immediately and was cemented after the ratification of the 12th Amendment in 1804. Given this evolution and expectation that electors will abide by their state’s popular will, there is absolutely no need to permit the possibility of future faithless electors.

The Faithful Presidential Electors Act provides the means to strengthen the ECRA and achieve the goal of clarifying post-election procedures to limit attempts to undo the will of the popular vote. Preventing the possibility of faithless electors should be bipartisan and widely popular. It is a minimal action that could prevent incredible harm in future elections. Congress should seize the opportunity to tie up this loose end once and for all. Failure to do so could lead to a future constitutional crisis.