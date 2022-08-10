Kushner: Ivanka Told Trump To 'Play' Kim Jung-un Meeting 'By Ear'

Donald Trump wasn’t the only American who walked into North Korea on June 30, 2019, the first U.S. president to do so. After Trump stepped across the border to meet Kim Jung-un at the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone that separates the peninsula, his daughter decided to do the same. So did his son-in-law.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump stepped into North Korea in June while negotiations were taking place between the two nations’ leaders in the nearby Freedom House. “We didn’t linger, though,” Kushner recalls.

Both border crossings, the one by the former president and the other by his two senior advisors, were well documented at the time. Ivanka had floated the idea even before her father and photographers were in the right spot to capture the moments afterward. Other recollections from that trip, however, are revealed for the first time in Kushner’s new book, “Breaking History: A White House Memoir,” slated to be released later this month.

According to a copy of the memoir obtained by RealClearPolitics, President Trump only made the decision to cross into North Korea at the last moment and without the counsel of his national security advisor who allegedly stormed off earlier that day after an explosive argument.

And, shortly after the meeting, in a previously undisclosed call, Trump spoke with the family of Otto Warmbier to explain the images of him shaking hands with the North Korean dictator that they would soon see plastered across the press.

“This DMZ thing is off,” John Bolton allegedly told then-White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. When Mulvaney asked why, Bolton stuck a finger in his chest and said, “Because the North Koreans are insisting it be a one-on-one meeting between the two leaders, and that breaks every protocol rule in the book.” Trump’s willingness to flout that protocol “infuriated” Bolton, who stormed off, proclaiming, “I’m not going to this fucking thing.”

Bolton flew to Mongolia. Trump went to the DMZ. And that, according to Kushner, is how “the White House national security advisor abandoned his boss during a high-stakes moment with one of America’s major adversaries.”

Right up until that meeting, Trump sought counsel from the aides still around him. “What do I do if he invites me over?” the president asked Dan Walsh, then the White House chief of operations, who replied that if he accepted, Trump would be “the first American president to enter North Korea.”

“Should I go if he invites me?” Trump asked Ivanka.

“Why don’t you play it by ear and see how it feels?” she replied. Her father then took about 20 steps into the Hermit Kingdom, a move that Kushner recalls “sent the Secret Service into a frenzy.”

Bolton disputes his characterization in the Kushner book. He told RCP in a statement that Kushner was not present for the conversations with Mulvaney, that his trip to Mongolia was “long-scheduled,” that he had never planned to accompany Trump on his trip to the DMZ, and that when he explained his own plans to Trump as he entered the motorcade, the former president gave him a “thumbs up.” All of this, the hawkish advisor explained, is further detailed in his own memoir, “The Room Where It Happened.”

“The North Koreans and others were expert at taking full advantage of those who wanted a deal, any deal, as a sign of success,” Bolton wrote two years ago. “We were a perfect mark.”

The contentious relationship between Kushner and Bolton is well established, even as new details are still emerging to color that acrimony. And the book by the president’s son-in-law is the latest in a steady stream of insider memoirs. As Trump contemplates another run, it may prove the most intriguing. When Trump was president, Bolton later confirmed in an interview with ABC News, Kushner was “the most important person.”

Kushner names names: Steve Bannon, for example, was a “toxic” addition to the West Wing who was “undermining the president’s agenda.” Kushner details the distrust that plagued that administration. One example: Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly allegedly eavesdropped on Oval Office calls.

The president’s son-in-law also reveals personal details. He secretly underwent treatment for thyroid cancer while working at the White House.

Another lesson from his time in the White House is a familiar theme in most kiss-and-tell memoirs from presidential aides: “How the media can trivialize and distort real events.”

Kushner writes that “snarky and dishonest detractors” in the press willfully took a video of Ivanka Trump speaking with world leaders at the G20 Summit in Japan out of context, making it seem that the president’s daughter, a senior advisor in her own right, was awkwardly trying to butt in on negotiations. But Ivanka had close working relationships with the leaders, Kushner points out, including IMF director Christine Lagarde, who had asked Ivanka to introduce her at an awards ceremony weeks earlier.

“It was often tempting to fight back,” Kushner writes of the incident, “but I admired Ivanka for always opting to take the high road and stay true to herself and her service. We both had to learn to let go of the things we couldn’t control.”

The unorthodox approach to diplomacy with North Korea was successful, at least temporarily, as even the New York Times reported at the time. Kim had suspended his nuclear tests since Trump took office and returned the remains of American servicemen killed in the Korean War. Talks later stalled, and North Korea conducted nine more tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles during Trump’s tenure.

A more conventional approach to diplomacy under the Biden administration hasn’t compelled better behavior. The Communist regime reportedly offered to send 100,000 soldiers to reinforce the Russian invasion of Ukraine. And according to a draft report by the United Nations, North Korea has expanded its weapons testing facilities, signaling that more nuclear weapons tests may be imminent.

While Trump was irregular in his approach to diplomacy, he was also empathetic. Back aboard Air Force One, Kushner writes how the president made a call to the family of Otto Warmbier, the young American who died shortly after being released from a North Korean prison where he was wrongfully detained and suffered brutal treatment.

“Each time I meet with Kim Jong-un, I think of Otto, and I think of you too,” he said to Cynthia and Fred Warmbier. “It’s a tough situation. I feel like I have an obligation to hundreds of millions of people to try to get them to deescalate. But when I see the images from today’s meeting on television, I think about both of you at home watching it, and I know it’s so tough for you. I need to try to make a deal, but anyone with even a little bit of heart knows how hard this must be on you. Seeing us walk and talk and smile—it might look hunky-dory, but it’s not. I need to act like that for diplomacy, but it’s hard. I don’t know how you handle losing your son. You are amazing people.”

At Trump’s invitation, they visited the White House and the president later that September. The Warmbier family confirmed the call, telling RCP that Kushner’s recollection captured the conversation nearly word for word.