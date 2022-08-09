Brooke Rollins, the leader of a new think tank with at least a $20 million budget and an equal amount of political capital among conservatives, is in the middle of negotiations. The talks aren’t going her way.

In 24 hours, she will host Donald Trump when the former president returns to Washington, D.C. for the first time since leaving office. Until then, Rollins and her team must handle dozens of speakers, wrangle a deluge of reporters, and generally do their best to explain exactly what their new enterprise, the America First Policy Institute, is all about.

But first, over FaceTime in a hallway just off the ballroom floor of the Marriott Marquis, where former Trump cabinet officials on stage are addressing the Trump faithful, the woman who helped muscle criminal justice reform into law is getting taken to the cleaners.

Her youngest daughter has just negotiated her way out of summer math homework. “I’m a total pushover,” she laughs, hanging up the phone. When it comes to politics though, others can only wish this were true.

Former President Donald Trump waves to the audience after speaking at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Rollins is the CEO of AFPI, the aforementioned pro-Trump think tank, and its protagonist has accepted her invitation to deliver the keynote address, a speech Rollins is coordinating while also finding ways to get her kids to field hockey on time. If the previous White House was defined by fire and fury then, Rollins personifies the exact opposite: detail oriented, much less dramatic, and one of the nicest women in politics. At least, that’s what those closest to her say.

Beyond the disarming drawl and pleasant manner, allies and adversaries alike see in the Texan-born lawyer a Trumpist capable of planning, not just for the next White House, but for decades to come. “She is just an astonishing woman,” gushes Newt Gingrich, the former speaker of the House who insists that, in all his years, he’s “never worked with anyone more systematically effective than Brooke Rollins.”

But her latest effort, this grand behemoth built to provide immediate out-of-the-box instructions for the next Republican presidency, was born from failure. In 2020, Rollins, along with Larry Kudlow and a team of senior White House staffers, were readying a policy portfolio for a second Trump term that never came. “When it became clear that we would not be there for Trump 2.0,” Rollins told RealClearPolitics last October, “the conversation turned to how do we continue what we believe to be one of the most transformative presidencies in our lifetimes” and “how do we continue moving that forward when we are no longer in the White House?”

Enter: AFPI, the nonprofit known in Trump circles as “the White House in waiting.” Indeed, much of the Trump administration didn’t leave Washington when he lost. They just moved down the street a few blocks.

More specifically, they rented office space in a building catty-corner from the old Trump Hotel where they focus on everything from international affairs and trade to media censorship and election integrity. AFPI employs so many former Trump officials, including more than a dozen former cabinet-level officials, that their July policy summit feels like a family reunion, the kind Hillary Clinton might sum up in a single word: “Deplorable.”

Former White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow, now chair of AFPI's Center for American Prosperity.

Formerly the director of the National Economic Council, Kudlow now chairs AFPI’s “Center for American Prosperity.” Chad Wolf, once the acting secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, now leads the focus on immigration. Previously the Interior Secretary, David Bernhardt now heads the “Center for American Freedom.” And so on and so forth for the other 150 employees. The gang is quite literally all here. Even Lou Holtz, the legendary Notre Dame football coach, and Paula White, the longtime spiritual advisor to the former president have their own policy centers.

If an individual was in Trump World, and stayed in his good graces, they are welcome in the AFPI orbit. This includes, of course, Brooke Rollins. The new gig as CEO might be the first in her entire career she wasn’t reluctant to take. “My goal out of law school was to work for a few years to pay off my student loans and to be a stay-at-home mom,” she told RCP. “That was always what I was going to do.”

Rollins was a 29-year-old policy aide for Texas Gov. Rick Perry when she was asked to run an Austin-based think tank. It was called the Texas Public Policy Foundation, a conservative policy shop focused on limiting government, protecting business, and expanding school choice reforms. She agreed, but on a strictly temporary basis – no longer than one year. Monthly payroll for the handful of employees was $11,000. “We had about $9,000 in the bank,” Rollins recalls. “I was just the last gasp of air before the whole thing was supposed to officially die.” She stayed for 15 years.

How do you turn around a tiny state-based think tank? Lobby the state legislature relentlessly, but also pick national fights. After the Affordable Care Act became law, Rollins said she called "the smartest person I know” to spearhead an effort to claw back state rights under the 10th Amendment. “It was a job that paid exactly $0 an hour,” Sen. Ted Cruz recalled all these years later. “It was purely a labor of love.” The Texas Public Policy Foundation payroll swelled under Rollins from three employees to more than 100. Cruz told RCP that when his old friend was running the show, “TPPF was hands-down the most effective free market think tank in the country.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Iconic liberal magazine Texas Monthly agreed. Next to an image of an executive puffing a big cigar with his feet on the desk, the January 2011 cover asked, “Who Runs Texas?” Well, Rollins for one, who made the list of the 25 most influential people in the state while hustling mostly nights and weekends and during the school day. “Until I left for the White House,” she said of her time with the think tank, “my kids really didn't even know I worked; I did almost all of it from my home.”

And Rollins was happy. Texas, she insists, was big enough for her. Then the Trump campaign called. Three months before the 2016 election, a headline in the Washington Post summed up their problem nicely: “Trump’s economic team has six men named Steve but no women.” Kudlow and one of the aforementioned Steves, Stephen Moore who is also now at AFPI, reached out to ask if Rollins was interested in joining. Her answer: “No, no, no.” In what has become a theme, her reluctance didn’t last.

Rollins hadn’t yet met Trump. Her colleagues worried that any association with a man then better known for Celebrity Apprentice than anything resembling serious policy might risk the reputation of their Texas think tank. In the end, the possibility of building “a serious policy machine” for the unconventional candidate was too much of a temptation for Rollins to turn down. She joined the advisory team that August. “I just had an instinct that it was the right thing to do,” she said, before adding, “and then, of course, he won.”

In their offices in Austin, TPPF ran an unofficial little poll one week before the election. Nothing serious. Just something for staff to talk about around the water cooler. The question: Who do you expect to win the 2016 election? The results: “Ninety-eight, very sadly, said Hillary Clinton,” she recalled. “Only two of us said Donald Trump.” Rollins was one of the two Trump votes. The policy maven, who had graduated from Texas A&M and University of Texas School of Law, both times with honors, expected the victory. Like Trump, she had used crowd size as a barometer.

President Donald Trump looks to Rollins as she speaks during a prison reform roundtable in the Roosevelt Room of the Washington, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.

When Trump moved into the White House, Rollins was reluctant to uproot her family for Washington. She says she answered more calls, this time from Jared Kushner and then-Vice President Mike Pence, with the same answer: “No, no, no.”

“I've got four children – third grade, fifth grade, sixth grade, and eighth grade. My husband runs a big company. I said, ‘I'm not coming to [D.C.], but I will keep helping.’” By February 2018, however, she had relented. Rollins joined the White House that month to head a new initiative called the “Office of American Innovation.” Critics scoffed that it wasn’t serious, just the pet project of the president’s overconfident, underexperienced son-in-law. The pitch Rollins received: “Build a TPPF in the West Wing coordinating policy with a limitless, around-the-clock shop that knows how to get things done.”

Its signature success was a bipartisan reform of the federal criminal justice system.

Called the First Step Act, that measure, signed into law on Dec. 21, 2018, by President Trump, allows inmates to earn time credits against their sentence through participation in prison programs to reduce recidivism. At the time, Rollins heralded it as “truly a transformational effort” to change the federal criminal justice system, one that offered ex-convicts “a second chance at the American dream.” Capitol Hill Democrats, a majority of whom voted for it, agreed. Before she was vice president, then-Sen. Kamala Harris pronounced the bill “smart on crime.” More than 3,000 federal inmates were paroled under its provisions and “thousands more” are expected to be released this year under President Biden.

The promotion process for Rollins, this time to the top policy job in the West Wing, followed a familiar pattern: “I said ‘No, absolutely not.’” White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows replied, as the story goes, “I’m not giving you a choice.” And amidst a once-in-a-century pandemic, Rollins, the policy wonk who said she never felt the need to go to Washington, became the acting director of the Domestic Policy Council. Meadows praised Rollins in a statement saying she did “yeoman’s work there.”

President Trump reacts as Alice Marie Johnson speaks at the 2019 First Step Act Celebration at the White House. The 64-year-old African American great-grandmother spent 21 years in prison for a nonviolent drug offense before Trump commuted her sentence in 2018.

Part of her portfolio was preparing for a second Trump term, the one that never came, and building the policy bones that were later retrofitted to become the infrastructure for her latest venture. Thus ends the origin story of AFPI. Begin the controversy.

When Rollins sits down with RCP, Peter Navarro is trying to hamstring her. The former Trump trade adviser has written an op-ed, and while disagreements are all too common in Trump World, this one in the pages of American Greatness, aims to scuttle the entire AFPI event. Navarro has launched a strange last-minute campaign to pressure Trump to skip his keynote address at AFPI. His beef? That AFPI is full of “grifters,” a den of “RINOS,” and that Rollins has hijacked “the Trump good name to engineer a ‘Trumpism without Trump’ coup.”

Rollins says her feelings aren’t hurt. She calls “the grifting narrative” from Navarro “fascinating” – first, because she had planned to return to Austin, not stay in the swamp, and second, because the AFPI tent she helped pitch is crowded with former Trump talent.

“I'm so astounded that he would say that of all people,” she said. “I love Peter Navarro!” The two didn’t work closely in the administration, and after the op-ed, Rollins isn’t holding out for any kind of reconciliation. “It's unfortunate,” she said. “I wish we would all aim our fire at the bad ideas, and not at each other, but so be it.”

Backbiting in Trump World didn’t end once he left the White House. Plenty of alumni are looking in from the outside at AFPI with skepticism or outright hostility – and perhaps some jealousy. One former Trump aide complains on background that Rollins is “a pure grifter.” Another asks sarcastically, “What is it that they even do?” A third, not unfriendly but just curious, wonders what the Rollins angle is for the future. This former senior Trump administration official, one not normally prone to exaggeration, told RCP that from their perspective “Rollins is very clearly trying to make the case that she should be Trump’s vice president.”

At this, Rollins can’t help but laugh. “Can you imagine?” she says. About 20 minutes go by, and then Rollins is dead serious: “I do not want to be the chief of staff. I do not want to be the vice president.” Sensing the follow up question, the wonk, who became Trump’s top policy staffer when all along she just wanted to be a stay-at-home mom, explains why she doesn’t want another job. “I'm going to have a 9th grader, a 10th grader, and a 12th grader; I'm going to have three high school students in Texas,” she says – not unlike she previously said when approached for the jobs at TPPF, the Office of American Ingenuity, and finally the White House domestic policy council.

“The people that say, ‘Oh, she's just angling to be chief of staff or vice president, they don't know me at all,” she said. “I've never angled for anything in my entire life.”

As far as what AFPI is actually up to, the D.C. Beltway crowd got a good idea the same week as the summit, when Axios broke news of a plan by Trump loyalists to crush the "deep state” during a second Trump term by “purging thousands of civil servants.” At AFPI, they appreciated the press. But the plan, at least the genesis of it, wasn’t new. It’d been around for months. James Sherk, formerly a domestic policy advisor in the Trump White House, had written a white paper describing how best to keep career civil servants from “preventing elected officials from implementing their agenda.” AFPI posted a PDF of the plan. On their website. In February.

That is the kind of out-of-the-box planning that AFPI plans to provide. Tackling the so-called deep state is just one example, Rollins said, of some of the “work left undone.” She had hoped during a second Trump term to “ultimately shift the government to an America First government from top to bottom," – although Rollins clarified she believes “most civil servants are well-intentioned" and ensuring the bureaucracy aligns with the will of the people is “a 50 to 100-year play.”

“I think we've begun to do it, and I think another administration with the same philosophy, whether it's Trump or whomever, will continue that important work,” she said. “Our side pays attention during election time, while the other side is much more strategic and makes 20-year plans.”

When RCP asks if Trump’s personality makes it more difficult for conservatives to advance their own decades-long plans, Rollins answers with what “is in my heart.” One lesson from her years in the White House, she replied, is to “stay focused on the policy.” That is what she did during all of the controversies, she said, rattling off all the episodes that helped defined the Trump era –the Russia investigation, Stormy Daniels, the first and second impeachments.

And then Jan. 6, 2021.

Supporters of then-President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

“When Washington was in a really unfortunate place and the Capitol was being stormed, that was incredibly heartbreaking for me for a lot of reasons,” Rollins said. Her main fear was that “this is going to take away from the policy fight and from the opportunity to really save the country.” But the worry did not last. “I was only that way for a couple of hours,” she quickly added, “and then I realized, ‘You know what? Now we just have to double down.’”

Doubling down means more policy work and finding the right people to implement those ideas. It is an effort, Rollins repeatedly told RCP, “not about one person or one personality.”

There was idle talk before the conference that Trump might use his speech to formally announce another presidential campaign (there is always talk). Does AFPI plan to make any kind of endorsement in a coming Republican primary? Rollins: “No, we will not. 100% No.” AFPI is a nonprofit, and proper think tanks don’t endorse candidates. “My focus,” Rollins reiterates, “is on policy.”

What her organization hopes to build, she explained, “is going to be for any conservative White House, senator, congressman, governor, or school board member. I mean, if we do this right, if we continue to build out our plan, this will be the organization our side has long needed.”

Rollins isn’t handing out endorsements. It is still obvious who she favors in 2024. “I never would count Donald Trump out. Ever. For anything,” she said. “I've never seen a man who is more able and willing to run toward a fire and to take on big battles that need to be taken on and I think people love him for it.”

“And then for those that didn't love the tweeting, or didn't like some of the things he said, or are really upset by January 6th, I think those people have to make a very difficult decision on, all right, well, you may not like the personality, but the policies were so righteous,” she added.

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, former national security adviser in the Trump administration.

Keith Kellogg has a more immediate vision for what this new political machine can accomplish. Mike Pence’s national security adviser before joining AFPI, Kellogg told RCP that “when we roll into 2024, we will have policies and we will have the people that are set to go.” The Trump transition team had faced a personnel crisis in the lead-up to Inauguration Day and hustled to find staff late in the game. “One of the reasons we formed AFPI,” Kellogg explained, “was in 2022 and 2024, we are not going to have the JV team.” In his estimation, the Trump administration found its stride toward the end. “The last year, we were pretty solid,” he said. “If you look at the team we had in the White House then, it was pretty consistent and stable.”

Kellogg, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general, is convinced, like many others in Trump World, that the former president will run again and win. And this time, with the help of AFPI, he says a Trump White House would be staffed by personnel who are competent but “also very, very loyal.”

He is quick to add that the organization would be willing to work with plenty of other potential Republican presidents, though not all of them. Who wouldn’t qualify? Kellogg offers Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan as one example. What about Pence? “No,” he replied.

Apprised of that remark, Marc Short, Pence’s former chief of staff, told RCP that Kellogg’s sentiments were “disappointing.” And as far as the former military man’s account of the Trump years is concerned, Short considers that revisionist history. The first three and a half years, those were full of “amazing policy accomplishments.” The last nine months though, were full of “budget-busting” COVID spending that he said was more reminiscent of “a Democratic administration.” That, “and the pardoning of hardened criminals that would make Bill Clinton blush.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence.

Another former senior administration official with knowledge of the former president’s thinking, meanwhile, says that Trump will take staffing suggestions from AFPI and others “under consideration,” but views the entire exercise as a bit of “a fool’s errand because Trump will just decide in the end anyway.”

All of this will eventually get sorted out, new rivalries and old grievances alike. At some point, whether behind the former president or another candidate, the emerging conservative constellations of influence will align, perhaps more or less, to challenge Joe Biden in 2024. And AFPI will be there.

For now, back in the ballroom of the Marriott Marquis in D.C., it’s clear that efforts to knife the organization have failed. The former president does not listen to the advice of Peter Navarro, who urged him to cancel. Instead, Trump walks out on stage after an introduction by and at the invitation of Brooke Rollins.