Texas’ Wrong on Abortion Doesn’t Make Newsom Right on Guns

Gavin Newsom is campaigning for something. It’s likely he will run for president in 2024, but for now he insists on filling a void in the Democratic Party – he has anointed himself its fighter-in-chief.

From abortion to gun violence, the governor of California has lamented that Republicans have altered the battlefield while Democrats cling to old, outdated rules of engagement. “Where is my party?” an exasperated Newsom asked hours after the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion that heralded the end of Roe v. Wade.

Newsom is disappointed in his party’s leaders, and he accused them of “playing a little soft.” He spends time studying the right’s techniques on Donald Trump’s social media platform and is adapting some of Trump’s tactics: Use anger and trolling to earn free media, and veer into illiberal governance if that’s what it takes.

To that end Newsom championed, and has now signed, a new law that copies the dangerous Texas bounty law, permitting Californians to sue each other for the sale, distribution, manufacture, or importation of illegal firearms or ghost guns, or the sale of firearms to anyone under age 21.

The Texas law deputized citizens – before Roe v. Wade was overturned – to enforce a ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy with $10,000 bounties that targeted women, doctors, and clinics.

The bounty law, one of several new gun restrictions California enacted last month, was designed to provoke the Supreme Court into striking down both the Texas and California laws, and will take effect in January. It’s also a work-around for the strong protections gun manufacturers are afforded by law, legal immunity from criminal use of their weapons.

Even those supportive of new gun restrictions can see the danger in Newsom’s gambit, as well as in the Texas law. As California got to work on a copycat, other blue states – Illinois and New York – began to consider them as well, amounting to what the American Civil Liberties Union predicted will be “an arms race,” ultimately eroding and nullifying all constitutional rights.

In opposing the legislation, the ACLU wrote: “This legal framework is unsound and invalid no matter what activity it is directed at because it eviscerates basic principles of constitutional government by destroying an individual’s ability to petition a court to block the state from violating a legal right. It is no exaggeration that, without the power of judicial review, the very purpose and reason for our constitutional form of government is lost – leaving rights to the whims of whatever a political majority in one place allows at any moment.”

Newsom has been open about the fact that he is trolling Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who may harbor presidential ambitions of his own. He took out ads in four Texas newspapers to taunt Abbott. “If Texas can ban abortion and endanger lives, California can ban deadly weapons of war and save lives. If Governor Abbott truly wants to protect the right to life, we urge him to follow California’s lead,” the full page ad read.

But the ACLU warned “There is no way to ‘take advantage of the flawed logic’ of the Texas law. No worthy motive and no permissible goal can justify such a radical and dangerous assault on our Constitutional structure.”

Newsom wants Democrats to find satisfaction that if women can be hunted attempting to get abortions in Texas, then gun buyers could feel hunted in California. But there is no good in that. If our constitutional rights can be run down by vigilantes then we don’t have them at all.

With democracy already battered by the last few years – of loss of trust in government, elections, and institutions across all of society – and with tribalism on the rise, we should not intentionally diminish what is left of civility and increase division, confrontation, and even violence.

Newsom disagrees. He told NBC News that to take the high road would be “completely missing the moment we’re living in. The door’s open. It’s now fair play. The Supreme Court left the door open.”

But as Noah Feldman, a witness for the House Democrats in Trump’s first impeachment, warned in Bloomberg, embracing “conservative disrespect for the law,” with Trump likely running for president again, is dangerous.

“In the face of a conservative Supreme Court majority, it's tempting to throw up one’s hands and give up the whole enterprise. But the point of liberalism is, or has always been, that principles such as liberty, equality and rule of law deserve protection for their own sake.”

Newsom said he did this because he “can’t take the assault on liberty and freedom.” But his law is an attack on the very freedom he claims to be fighting for. It’s a threat to democracy, just like the Texas law – and it’s wrong.

Gavin Newsom can run all the newspaper and television ads he wants in other states or battle Republicans on Truth Social, but if he wants to be a leader, or president one day, he should be fighting to bolster our fragile democracy and protect the rights every American deserves.