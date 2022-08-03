Pro-Trump Candidates Largely Prevail, Kansans Support Abortion Rights

Tuesday's primaries in five states – Michigan, Missouri, Arizona Washington state, and Kansas – cemented Donald Trump’s role as a powerful force in the Republican Party. Several of his endorsed candidates emerged victorious, while three GOP House members in Washington state and Michigan were fighting for their political lives amid a populist backlash over their votes to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

But the most surprising outcome wasn’t the result of a battle between two candidates. Instead, abortion rights forces are celebrating a big win in a red state that voted for Trump by a margin of 15 percentage points in 2020.

Kansas

Voters across Kansas rejected by a roughly 20-point margin an amendment to the state constitution that would nullify the right to an abortion. Such an amendment would have paved the way for Republican state lawmakers to place new limits on abortion. The vote marked the first time since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade that the right to an abortion was on the ballot.

Heading into Tuesday, it was viewed as a referendum on whether abortion politics have truly shifted in the wake of the high court’s decision earlier this summer and could play a role in the state’s gubernatorial contest. Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly, who opposed the amendment, is up for reelection in November and is considered one of the most vulnerable Democratic governors in the country.

Republican state Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who won the party’s nomination for governor, backed the need for such an amendment.

President Biden and the Democratic National Committee hailed the result in a red state as a major victory for abortion rights that buoys the party’s hopes that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will override concerns about inflation and the economy.

“Voters in Kansas turned out in record numbers to reject extreme efforts to amend the state constitution to take away a woman’s right to choose and open the door for a state-wide ban,” Biden said. “This vote makes clear what we know: The majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own healthcare decisions.”

The DNC predicted that the Kansas decision would have a ripple effect in November’s midterms and boost their chances for retaining their House and Senate majorities.

“Kansas Republicans’ attempt to lay the groundwork for an extreme and wildly unpopular abortion ban failed,” the DNC said in a statement. “While the right to defend abortion access in Kansas and across the United States is far from over, today’s victory is a reminder that voters will hold Republicans accountable for their extreme anti-choice agenda.”

Michigan

Trump’s influence loomed large in the top statewide race, as well as in a grudge match against a Republican House member who voted for his second impeachment.

Tudor Dixon, the Trump-endorsed candidate vying with several other Republicans to challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, cruised to victory in the crowded primary with more than 40% of the vote, nearly twice as much as her most competitive GOP rival. Dixon’s decisive win immediately generated excitement from prominent Republicans across the country, instantly transforming this challenge to Whitmer into a closely watched national race.

“Tonight, families came out and voted a family friendly Michigan, and we’re doing to deliver it and hold [Whitmer] accountable for her terrible record here in the state of Michigan,” Dixon told Fox News after being declared the primary winner.

Whitmer quickly responded with her own statement, labeling Dixon a “dangerous force for women” that would “drag Michigan backwards.”

“Dixon’s plans to ban abortion with no exceptions for rape, incest or the life of the mother and throw nurses in jail, gut funding for public education, reverse progress rebuilding Michigan’s infrastructure and sow distrust in democracy are dangerous for Michigan women and families,” she said.

The backing of Betsy DeVos, Trump’s Education secretary and a powerful force in Michigan politics, is credited with resurrecting Dixon’s campaign, with Trump giving an added push with his Friday endorsement. As recently as May, the former conservative commentator was polling near the bottom of the crowded GOP field. But Dixon benefited from chaotic missteps of her chief rivals, two of whom were disqualified for allegedly collecting fraudulent signatures.

On Friday, Trump issued a long-expected endorsement of Dixon, 45, offering his unqualified backing as well as some kind words. “When I met Tudor Dixon, she was not well known, but I could tell she had something very special,” the former president said.

Businessman Kevin Rinke, Dixon’s top rival, responded Monday that Trump made the wrong choice, based on advisors’ misinformation, and said he is the true MAGA conservative in the race. Other GOP contenders included Ryan Kelley, who was arrested in June on four misdemeanor charges for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, businessman and chiropractor Garrett Soldano, and pastor Ralph Rebandt. Early Wednesday morning, Rinke was trailing Dixon 21.9% to 40.5% with Soldano coming in third at 18%, with 77% of the vote reporting.

The ongoing Trump revenge campaign hit the the Grand Rapids-area Third Congressional District hard Tuesday night, where freshman GOP Rep. Peter Meijer lost a close race with Republican challenger and Trump-backed John Gibbs.

Gibbs served in Trump’s Department of Housing and Urban Development. Meijer was one of 10 House Republicans to vote for Trump’s second impeachment, while Gibbs wholeheartedly embraced Trump’s contention of the state’s 2020 election results.

The Gibbs campaign got a calculated boost from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, an unorthodox effort by Democrats to provide an assist to a candidate they believe Democrats have a better chance of defeating in November. The DCCC spent more than $300,000 on ads lauding Gibbs’ conservative credentials. A pro-Meijer group funded a television ad over the weekend that took aim at the Democrats’ meddling.

“West Michigan must say no to Nancy Pelosi’s handpicked candidate for Congress,” the ad warned.

Missouri

In the primary race to replace retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt, Trump was torn and eventually hedged his bets. On Monday evening, the former president endorsed “ERIC.”

Which one? Eric Schmitt or Eric Greitens? On that question, Trump responded, Missouri Republicans would need to “make up their own minds.”

This oddball endorsement aside, one of the two Erics prevailed Tuesday. It was state Attorney General Eric Schmitt, easily finishing with a decisive victory. Scandal-plagued Eric Greitens was in third place, just behind social conservative Rep. Vicky Hartzler. As of early Wednesday morning, Schmitt had garnered 45.7% of the vote to Hartzler’s 22.1% and Greitens 19%, with 95% of the votes reporting.

The strong Schmitt victory was a welcome relief for Republicans in Missouri and Washington. Just four years ago, Eric Greitens resigned as Missouri governor amid allegations of sexual assault and blackmail from his hairdresser that sparked an ethics probe and a criminal case against him. Prosecutors eventually dropped the charges, but the political damage could not be overcome. More recently, in May, his ex-wife in a custody battle accused Greitens of domestic abuse against her and her young son.

The bruising series of accusations, which Greitens denied, didn’t stop Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. and fiancée Kim Guilfoyle from pressing for an endorsement. But Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel was equally adamant in warning against doing so, worried that the GOP would have to spend far more shoring up a Greitens Senate campaign with a strong possibility that Greitens would still lose in the general election.

Greitens, a former Navy SEAL, was roundly criticized by Republicans and Democrats alike for running an ad threatening military-style assaults against “RINOs” – a conservative Republican pejorative for centrist party members, labeling them Republicans in name only – as well as shots of himself firing high-powered weapons.

Schmitt gained ground in the final weeks before the primary with the help of a series of outside groups that ran ads highlighting the allegations against Greitens. Schmitt also burnished his conservative bona fides in recent years by filing a class-action lawsuit against Missouri schools attempting to enforce mask mandates. He was just one of 10 state attorneys general to sue the Biden administration over its coronavirus vaccine mandate for federal workers.

In November, Schmitt will face Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, a retired nurse and beer-fortune heiress.

Arizona

In the battleground state of Arizona, Trump is engaged in a fierce proxy war with his former vice president over the direction of the party. In the Republican contest to replace term-limited Gov. Doug Ducey, Mike Pence endorsed Karrin Taylor Robson, while Trump sided with Kari Lake. With 81% reporting as of Wednesday morning, the race was still too close to call.

The race, which may take until late this week to be determined, turned into a brutal two-woman slugfest in the final weeks after former Rep. Matt Salmon dropped out and endorsed Taylor Robson, a real estate developer. Lake, a former local television anchor, centered her campaign around arguments that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, and argued that Taylor Robson’s refusal to say whether she would have certified that election was “disqualifying.”

Taylor Robson, relying on personal wealth, dominated the television ad war with negative ads, labeling Lake “a fraud” and an opportunist by highlighting her support and donations to President Obama in 2008 and an early 2017 Facebook post that had “#notmypresident” pasted across Trump’s face a week before his inauguration. Nonetheless, Lake managed to rack up endorsements from Trump world, including Donald Trump Jr., Dinesh D’Souza, and Bernard Kerik, the former New York police commissioner, while Pence, Ducey, and his predecessor Jan Brewer, along with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, lined up behind Taylor Robson.

In Arizona, which swung for Joe Biden by just 10,000 votes in 2020, Trump’s endorsement undoubtedly propelled Lake into the frontrunner position. Tuesday’s GOP victor will face outgoing Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who easily won her race against former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez.

Lingering GOP resentment over Trump’s loss in the purple-trending state also helped fuel Senate candidate Blake Masters’ win over businessman Jim Lamon and state Attorney General Mark Brnovich. All three were vying for a chance to challenge Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. Kelly, a top GOP target, defeated Republican Sen. Martha McSally by just 2 percentage points in 2020. Brnovich, who came in third in Tuesday’s primary, certified Biden’s 2020 win in Arizona, and then, during his Senate campaign, issued a report raising questions about the early ballot handling and verification. Masters, a venture capitalist with close ties to Peter Thiel, won Trump’s endorsement in early June and benefitted from a $15 million infusion from Thiel’s super PAC.

Beyond the governor’s mansion and the Senate, Mark Finchem, a state senator who claims Trump won the 2020 election and was in Washington on Jan. 6, was holding a more than 8-point lead ahead of rival Beau Lane in his primary campaign for secretary of state, the position that ensures elections are run properly.

Washington state

In the Pacific Northwest, Trump’s efforts to exact revenge against two House GOP members who voted in favor of his second impeachment, appeared to be getting mixed results in an open primary system in which registered Democrats and Republicans can both vote. Rep. Dan Newhouse in the 4th District is engaged in an intense fight with Doug White, a Democrat, with his Trump-backed GOP challenger Loren Culp, a former police chief, trailing both in third place. As of early Wednesday morning, Newhouse was holding on to a slight lead, 27.3% against White’s 26%, with Culp attracting 21.8% of the vote.

In Washington’s 3rd District, Democrat Marie Perez was in the lead as of Tuesday night, with GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in second place (31.8% to 24.5%), with 57% reporting. Trump-backed Joe Kent, a retired Army Special Forces chief warrant officer, was trailing both with 20.1% of the vote.