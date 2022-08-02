Time Is Up for Attorneys General Association

The National Association of Attorneys General is at a crossroads. The group, known as NAAG, is an association that state and territory attorneys general operate alongside their public offices in a kind of in-between world – NAAG is a private association, but only attorneys general who are currently holding office can be members and/or directors.

NAAG is under immense pressure: Attorneys general are quitting, and those who have stayed are demanding reform. At the center of this storm is $250 million that NAAG holds across related nonprofit arms. Whatever else happens at NAAG, one thing is now clear: It is time for NAAG to give the money back.

NAAG built this quarter-billion-dollar cash pile primarily by skimming settlement money from public enforcement cases. For the last 20 years or so, NAAG has managed to grab a slice from cases that attorneys general brought in the name of their states. A few million here, a few million there. The master tobacco settlement, the national mortgage settlement, the Volkswagen diesel emission cheating settlement; each sent tens of millions of dollars into NAAG bank accounts, money that would have otherwise gone into state accounts or into the hands of consumers.

The NAAG slush fund setup has always seemed suspicious. Why did NAAG get large sums of money from settlements that were driven by public officials and meant to benefit taxpayers and consumers? And why does NAAG continue to profit from those payouts? For example, NAAG received $15 million from the recent McKinsey opioid settlement. Why, when the premise of the payout was a $7 million NAAG grant for the case? Why was NAAG doubling its money and taking more than some states? As Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron put it in a recent letter that posed serious questions for the NAAG leadership, “NAAG’s $15 million McKinsey settlement is nearly double the amounts received by some states and nearly 40% more than Kentucky received.”

Thanks to recent NAAG disclosures, the slush fund setup has jumped from merely suspicious to entirely unacceptable. You see, NAAG has started to explain that the money it holds in the slush funds doesn’t belong to NAAG at all. In letters to member attorneys general and the NAAG executive committee, NAAG’s leaders have explained that the money in the slush funds belongs “to you, our members,” or “belongs to the attorneys general.” This crosses a red line. States usually have specific laws to prevent outside groups from stashing public money in dark hideaways. Attorney General Cameron provided an example in his recent letter: “Kentucky state law requires that ‘[a]ll receipts of any character of any budget unit, all revenue collected for the state, and all public money and dues to the state shall be deposited in state depositories in the most prompt and cost-efficient manner available.’” And that is before considering laws governing how states can invest public money (NAAG is fond of stocks and investments such as private equity and hedge funds), or how states must handle loans (like the McKinsey case “grant”).

To put it mildly, the jig is up. NAAG made it twenty-odd years with its shady slush fund dealings hiding just far enough out of sight to avoid attention. But the attention has come, the music is stopping, and it is high time that NAAG bow to the inevitable and send the money back where it belongs: to states and consumers.

There is no better time for NAAG to do the right thing and send the money back. NAAG just announced a new executive director – Brian Kane, the former chief deputy in the Idaho attorney general’s office. Kane joins NAAG after the last executive director, Chris Toth, left in a cloud of acrimony and accusations. With a new director comes a chance to close the book on this history of underhanded dealings. And Kane, as a former top state official, with years of time in state government, knows that it is just a matter of time before there is a knock at the door that will be asking for the money, in a tone that is far from polite and with a lot of unpleasant consequences for his new organization.