Pelosi’s Asia Trip Exposes Divides in Both Parties Over Taiwan

Before the government jet that would fly House Speaker Pelosi to Asia was fueled or even taxiing on the tarmac Friday, Donald Trump slammed a planned stop in Taiwan as an extraordinarily bad idea: “She will only make it worse,” asserted the former president.

But Herschel Walker, the onetime football star running for a Senate seat with Trump’s endorsement, cheered the speaker on.

Not only should Pelosi fly to the island nation “to send a signal that we are going to stand up to the Chinese,” Walker said, but he offered to come along for the trip, writing on Twitter, “I’ll take her to Taiwan myself” and bragging “I know what it means to stand up to tough opponents.” The novice Republican candidate, however, remains in Georgia while the speaker arrived in Singapore on Monday.

Nothing has been announced officially yet, but according to multiple reports, Pelosi and a congressional delegation are expected to arrive in Taiwan Tuesday and stay through Wednesday, despite various threats from China .

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned President Biden in a call last week not to deviate from Beijing’s script regarding the so-called “one China” principle. “Those who play with fire will perish by it,” Xi vowed. A spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry added Monday that a visit would lead to “very serious developments and consequences.” The Chinese military, later in the day, posted a propaganda video of fighter jets scrambling and soldiers firing missiles.

As the Taiwan trip lays bare some of the geopolitical tensions between China and the United States, it could also further illuminate evolving Republican Party ideas about foreign policy in the post-Trump era.

The previous administration was stacked with China hawks who wanted to see the power of that Communist behemoth curbed. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, for instance, during the final days of the Trump administration and to the ire of China, ended all “self-imposed” restrictions on how officials from the U.S. and Taiwan communicated. As Reuters reported, the Chinese government frowns on all such engagements and considers them tantamount to encouraging those in Taiwan who want to remain free from China. Its leaders have long considered Taiwan part of their country, and while the United States does not have official diplomatic ties with the island nation, the U.S. is required by law to see to it that Taiwan has the military means necessary to defend itself. Honoring that commitment has been a rare source of consensus on Capitol Hill.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich recently praised Pelosi’s plan to visit Taiwan. “She simply must go through with it,” he wrote before offering a little unsolicited advice: “Take a strong bipartisan congressional delegation.” For whatever reason, however, only Democrats made the flight.

“Not a single congressional Republican traveled with Speaker Pelosi on her Asia trip, which will presumably include a stop in Taiwan,” Michael Sobolik, a fellow at the American Foreign Policy Council, told RealClearPolitics, adding that Trump’s public opposition to the trip “undoubtedly” made it difficult for Republicans to join the delegation.

“It’s worth watching how other Senate candidates respond, because it could signal how a new crop of GOP lawmakers would approach Taiwan policy, and China policy more broadly,” Sobolik added. “It could also preview how Trump-backed candidates are thinking about America’s role in the world.”

The GOP has always been generally pro-Taiwan. As Fox News reports, House Republicans are already preparing legislation to create a “lend-lease” military aid program to make Taiwan a harder target for a Chinese invasion. And yet, there are some voices on the right that increasingly subscribe to a more isolationist retrenchment agenda, rather than a deterrence strategy.

Rep. Ted Budd, who is running for Senate in North Carolina with Trump’s endorsement, told RCP, “We should not allow Chinese threats to stop a member of Congress from visiting Taiwan.” He accused the Biden administration of displaying “weakness” by reportedly trying to scuttle the trip.

Arizona Republican Blake Masters, another Trump-endorsed candidate, also focused his criticism on the administration, telling RCP that Biden had “just ceded our foreign policy leadership to Nancy Pelosi. China is laughing about the weakness coming from the White House.”

Katie Britt, a Republican Senate nominee running with Trump’s endorsement in Alabama, also turned the focus on Biden. “Our adversaries across the world are watching us,” she said Monday. “The fact that he wouldn’t stand with Speaker Pelosi and stand and be bullied by the Chinese Communist Party is a disgrace. It’s despicable and unacceptable.”

Administration officials have said that the decision to visit Taiwan belongs to Pelosi, and Pelosi alone. All along, they insist, they have just been respecting another co-equal branch of government, despite the fact that Biden seemed to throw cold water on the speaker’s travel plans when he told reporters, “The military thinks it's not a good idea right now.”

While the White House told reporters Monday that the proposed visit does not signal any change to U.S. policy, they also warned China against escalatory actions. “There is no reason for Beijing to turn a potential visit, consistent with long-standing U.S. policy, into some sort of crisis or conflict,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said, “or use it as a pretext to increase aggressive military activity in or around the Taiwan Strait.”

Kirby dismissed out of hand the suggestion that Biden had complicated things for Pelosi by previously suggesting that military brass didn’t want the speaker to go, only for the White House to later rebuff China’s saber-rattling.

“I haven't seen any drama. I think you're manufacturing it with your question,” he told RCP. “Look, we have been nothing but clear with the Chinese about where we stand on the issues, the One China Policy, our support for a free and open Indo-Pacific.” The spokesman for the NSC later said in an interview with Fox News that the White House was “not blaming this on the media or saying there's nothing to see.”

Biden has plenty of critics, and while numerous Trump-endorsed candidates condemned Biden for not backing Pelosi from the get-go, other China hawks running for Senate stayed silent. A spokeswoman for Mehmet Oz, the Republican Senate nominee in Pennsylvania, declined to comment. Ohio Republican J.D. Vance, meanwhile, did not return RCP’s request for comment.

James Carafano, a foreign policy scholar at the conservative Heritage Foundation, doesn’t make much of the daylight between Trump and Trump-endorsed candidates like Walker.

“Conservatives are generally realists, which means we believe in the national interest and then have debates over the best way to express that. Conservatives have never been lockstep on foreign policy,” he told RCP. “I think that’s fine. It’s healthy.”