November Will Be a Referendum on Democrat Failure

About 100 days out from November’s midterm elections, congressional Democrats have racked up an impressive number of failures: historically high inflation, falling wages, and a declining standard of living for Americans. Crime rates are skyrocketing and high gas prices are hurting families, and Biden’s supply chain crisis is even forcing some to deal with longer wait times to cool their homes during a scorching hot summer.

Ultimately, the midterms will be a referendum on how complete Democrat control – of the House, Senate, and White House – has failed American families. Biden and Democrats have sent our nation on the wrong course, and the American people are ready for a new direction. Our country needs it.

Let’s take a quick look at what Democrats have passed so far this Congress. The $1.9 trillion “stimulus” they voted for last year – which only had 9% of its funds go toward fighting COVID – fueled today’s massive inflation. It not only wasted taxpayer money on things like pickleball courts, but also funded their far-left wish list including a plan to give out free crack pipes. Unbelievably, in one case it doled out $15 million to teach young kids about critical race theory. I think I speak for many when I say all of this is totally out of step with what is important to Americans.

Families got a broken bargain: money wasted on pet projects in exchange for higher costs for everyday goods.

At the same time, congressional Democrats greenlit Biden’s open borders agenda. Roughly four million illegal immigrants have now crossed the border since Biden came into office, including over 800,000 “gotaways” who escaped into the U.S. undetected. The “Build Back Broke” agenda Democrats tried to pass last year, for example, would have granted mass amnesty to many of these illegal immigrants. They’ve also voted multiple times against keeping Title 42 – a successful Trump-era border policy – despite an unprecedented number of border apprehensions. In short, Democrats are actively making the border crisis worse.

Polls show that 61% of Americans now feel pessimistic about their ability to achieve the American Dream and 85% say the U.S. is on the wrong track. Rather than solve real problems that affect American families, like a baby formula shortage or surging crime, Democrats are pushing things like radical gender ideology and critical race theory in schools. And if there is any doubt about how they want to radically remake our country, consider that their spending bills refer to moms as “birthing individuals.” It’s no surprise that according to Gallup, congressional approval sunk to 18% in January – just around the time they were trying to pass all their radical plans. Americans don’t like Democrats in Congress.

From vulnerable Sens. Raphael Warnock of Georgia to Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada to Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, every congressional Democrat is a reliable vote for the left’s agenda. Together they voted for inflation, open borders, wokeness, and undermining America’s greatness.

In November, the script will flip: voters will have a chance to vote on them.

Make no mistake: there is no doubt that these and all Democrat candidates running for Congress would only double down on the radical left agenda. A vote for a Democrat is a vote for more of the disaster Americans have had to deal with over the past year and a half.

This time congressional Democrats can’t fool Americans. There has been no unity, no progress, and no return to normal. Democrats in Congress are willing hostages to a far-left agenda that has left Americans with less. Headed into November, no one can afford – quite literally – to stand on the sidelines, and anyone for strong borders, family, and prosperity should vote for a Republican Congress.