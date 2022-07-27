I’m a Disabled Legal Immigrant and Can’t Bid on Government Contracts

When my parents brought my family to America in the 1970s, they came for the freedom and the opportunity that communist Romania didn’t offer. But now the Biden administration is preventing me, because I’m a white man, from bidding on many contracts that are set aside for women and minority-owned businesses. As a disabled business owner there are no set-asides for me. I believe there should either be government programs for all disadvantaged groups regardless of race and gender, or there should be a level playing field for all small business owners no matter their status. This is why I sued the Biden administration earlier this month.

About a year ago, when I quit working for others and started my own contracting business, I noticed that the pool of government contracts available to me kept shrinking. Why? Because government contracts are not equally available for all small businesses. Not only do preferred groups get contracts especially designated for them, but they can also bid on the general small business contracts – the only ones available to me. So in the end, as a white male, the fewest number of contracts are available to me.

The latest example of the Biden administration’s unequal hand is the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law, passed in November 2021. In this law, $37 billion is reserved for small businesses that are not owned by white males. This law is supposed to be about rebuilding our infrastructure, but the set-aside is about dividing up small businesses based on race and gender. This law was the final straw for me, and with the help of my attorneys at the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, I filed suit against the administration.

Ironically, I actually belong to a minority class for which there is no government contract program. At age 17, I was involved in a major car accident that left me permanently physically disabled. I can’t use my right hand and my back was left with damage, so I can’t lift anything. When I should have been going to college, I was instead learning how to walk again. All of this limited my employment opportunities.

When I was younger the pain was manageable, so I was able to work for contracting companies, but as I’ve gotten older the pain has increased. So a year ago, I started my own contracting business, allowing me to work from home. When I worked for other companies, I had to go to a job site, and I had responsibilities and things I had to get done regardless of the pain. And finally it became unbearable. Now, working from home, I do not have to commute, and I can stand up or sit down when it is comfortable for me.

The Small Business Administration, a federal agency, is really the culprit in my situation. The SBA has special programs for many “socially and economically disadvantaged” groups, but not for disabled people. The new infrastructure law uses these same terms. People talk a lot about systemic racism these days, but this is systemic discrimination by the government.

There’s a way to level the playing field to make this fair: I want to see set-asides available to all disadvantaged groups – including disabled people, regardless of race and gender – or special programs for no one. For me, this lawsuit is about fighting so that my small business can succeed, but it’s about more than that. It’s really about defending the freedom that my parents came to America to enjoy, including the freedom to operate a business without the government undermining my opportunities. I am fighting for America to, once again, be about equal opportunity. For everyone.