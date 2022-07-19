Expanding the Supreme Court: Weapon or Tool?

“Recent polls show that Americans’ confidence in the highest court is at an all-time low,” Sen. Ed Markey said at a “Save Our Democracy” Press Conference in front of the Capitol on Monday. His solution? Expand the court.

Markey, the marquee name of the conference, was joined by Reps. Hank Johnson, Mondaire Jones, and six other House Democrats. Heads of organizations fighting for abortion access, climate conservation, voting rights, gun control, and LGBTQ+ protections also spoke.

Their goal was to prove the many ways in which the court’s recent term was “extremely dangerous to our democracy and to our privacy” and why court-packing should be viewed as a “reasonable, reflective, and responsive,” proposition, in the words of Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman.

Johnson and Jones touted the Judiciary Act of 2021 as the solution to our democracy’s problem, a bill they co-sponsored. Markey, along with Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith, co-sponsored the same bill in the Senate.

Speaking two days after Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion fell, Warren explained why she believed in court-packing. “This court has lost legitimacy. They have burned whatever legitimacy they may still have had after their gun decision, after their voting decision, after their union decision,” said Warren. “They just took the last of it and set a torch to it. I believe we need to get some confidence back in our court and that means we need more justices.”

If passed, the Judiciary Act would amend current law to allow for thirteen Supreme Court Justices. The last bill to fiddle with court seats was passed in 1869, over 150 years ago.

Only one president floated the idea of court-packing during that century and a half. President Roosevelt wished (some say threatened) to add as many as six additional justices – who sympathized with his constitutionally questionable New Deal policies – to the Supreme Court in 1937. The legislation struggled to gain traction, and was opposed by conservative and liberal justices alike. A change in the tide of court decisions made the plan moot.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee vehemently denied comparisons to Roosevelt’s attempted high court heist. “This is not court packing,” Jackson Lee told reporters. “This is a constitutional privilege that we have.”

For some on the left, court-packing is not just a privilege, but the only weapon which remains in their arsenal. “The court must be expanded,” Markey told RealClearPolitics. “Lincoln did it during the Civil War. We must do it during this incredible political war that has broken out in this country.”

The war, suggests Sean Eldridge of the voter advocacy group “Stand Up America,” was declared by Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell in 2016. “Leaving a Supreme Court seat vacant for more than a year in order to prevent President Obama from appointing a justice was radical,” Eldridge said. “Then, turning around and confirming Justice Amy Coney Barrett, eight days before election day in 2020, that was radical.” Expanding the court “to protect our fundamental freedoms, and our democracy, is not radical.”

There are three major hurdles the Judiciary Act faces. Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are the first two. Both refuse to abolish the filibuster, which would pave the way for the Senate to pass laws with a simple majority. With the filibuster still in place, a court-packing bill is highly unlikely to pass the upper chamber.

There is also President Biden. The day after Roe was overturned, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden “does not agree with” expanding the court. Instead, the administration looks to Congress to codify abortion access via democratically elected representatives.

Markey told RCP to think of Democrats “like the kid down in the school yard that constantly has their lunch money stolen.” Unfortunately for supporters of court-packing, it seems that without the backing of the bully pulpit, the Judiciary Act of 2021 stands little chance.

Still, executive director of “Take Back the Court Action Fund” Sarah Lipton-Lubet believes the court-packing plan can and will gain traction. “Momentum for court expansion is building and it’s building with every atrocious, retrograde decision that we get out of this court,” Lipton-Lubet said to RCP. “Letting this current illegitimate right-wing court rule us is untenable, it’s unsustainable. Eventually we’re gonna be able to make this change happen.”