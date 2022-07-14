Biden Should Announce in 2023 That He Will Not Run Again

President Joe Biden cannot run for a second term in 2024. While he may not know this yet, he will soon. And the sooner the president reckons with this, and admits it, the better off his party and the country will be.

Biden, no doubt, will struggle mightily with this. Commencing the Lame Duck period of a single term would no doubt be difficult, and tempting to put off. Biden has wanted to be president his whole life, has defeated Trump once, and believes he can do so again. Unfortunately he believes he is the only one who can. Read: Biden doesn't believe his vice president can do this. In every news account of how he insists he is running and is making preparations to do so, aides and advisors tell reporters Biden believes he has to mount another campaign – not once have they revealed he has high confidence that Harris can run and win in 2024 and beat Trump. He is not alone. Find a Democrat – party official, strategist, anyone – who will compliment and defend her record. No one is doing so. Harris’ approval is worse than Biden’s.

So Trump and Harris seem to be in Biden’s head. But that doesn’t change the fact that Biden will be too old in 2024 to run for a second term. He knew this when he launched his campaign for the nomination in 2019, and considered pledging to only serve one term if elected. Politico reported in at the time: “While the option of making a public pledge remains available, Biden has for now settled on an alternative strategy: quietly indicating that he will almost certainly not run for a second term while declining to make a promise that he and his advisers fear could turn him into a lame duck and sap him of his political capital. According to four people who regularly talk to Biden, all of whom asked for anonymity to discuss internal campaign matters, it is virtually inconceivable that he will run for reelection in 2024, when he would be the first octogenarian president.”

The argument for making a public pledge was to assure younger voters that Biden would only serve four years before opening up an opportunity to the next generation of Democratic leaders. He ultimately decided on something less explicit, declaring himself a transitional figure.

“Look, I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else,” Biden said in March of 2020, while on stage with Harris, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Sen. Cory Booker. “There’s an entire generation of leaders you saw stand behind me. They are the future of this country.”

Polling shows his party wants him to cross that bridge. The message from this week’s New York Times/Siena survey is overwhelming: Biden must step aside for someone new. Only 26% of Democratic voters surveyed wanted Biden to be his party’s nominee again. And among those younger than 30 years old, 94% wanted a new nominee.

Biden naturally tried finding a silver lining in the results. Responding to a question about the poll Tuesday he distorted the findings.

“Read the polls. Read the polls,” he said. “You guys are all the same. That poll showed that 92% of Democrats if I ran would vote for me.” That number represents his strength in a contest with Trump, but he was clearly refusing to react to 64% of voters in his party wanting someone else to run instead.

This is clearly how Biden must talk until he has an exit plan, but his polling – and concerns about his age – aren’t likely to change, so he shouldn’t wait until 2024 to reveal his plans. Responding over and over again to more low approval ratings, and the constant questions about his future, is not how he should spend the next year and a half.

Biden’s next year promises to be brutal, so he should dispense with this historic announcement early in 2023 – that he will leave political life at the end of his term. Lawyers are clearly prepping for probes into Hunter’s business ventures, any that involved his father and/or uncle, and his brushes with the law. Hunter’s ugly personal life, the drugs and prostitutes, will be highlighted alongside any unethical or illegal conduct he is guilty of. It will be a hideous passage for the entire Biden family.

Announcing his retirement could blunt some of what Republicans have in store for the president. While they prepare to impeach him, Biden would not be clinging to power and political advantage like Trump did when he was accused of high crimes and misdemeanors, and Biden could automatically flatten several tents of the Republican circus because he would not be standing for office again.

So next winter, when the new Congress is sworn in, no matter its makeup or majority, Biden should tell the country he will not be running for reelection. At that time, after the beltway dust, conventional wisdom, and postmortems about the midterm elections have settled and hardened, Biden should give Americans his own assessment of what the elections showed about both the GOP and the Democratic Party. Liberated from the constraints of base management that a reelection campaign would require, Biden should guide his party in the direction he truly thinks is required to win a durable, governing majority.

To this end, though he will be advised he must reassure black women as a critical part of the Democratic base, Biden should stay neutral in the 2024 primary. Backing Harris, when she is likely beatable, would be a mistake. He should spend his time bashing Trump while his party battles it out for the nomination, and then help the nominee get elected later that year.

A long, wide-open primary will test the strength of candidates, those who ran before and those who will step up for the first time. Biden needs to trust that another Democrat can lead the way, no matter what 2024 brings.

These next months, and this decision, will be hard on Biden personally. No one serving as president of the United States wants to imply, while still doing the job, that they soon will be too old to do the job. But it’s more complicated than just age. Biden cannot run because of his age and he cannot run because of his son. He cannot run because of his polls. While Biden feels he cannot leave the country vulnerable to Trump, he must trust others to run Trump down – other Democrats, Republicans who will work hard to make sure Trump cannot win again, and the long arm of the law.

An ending Biden can control and protect should be part of the legacy of a public servant who has spent his entire life in the highest levels of our government. In the next two years Biden can provide leadership at a fraught moment for the country by opening up a debate about America’s perilous present and uncertain future. Biden need not cede the stage as the country looks to 2024. A blunt discussion about how the country moves on from Biden and Trump – shoring up our democracy while we battle tribalism – is critical. And starting that conversation is an act of patriotism.