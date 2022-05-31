Election Reform is Possible. Can PA Gov. Be Convinced?

In its recent primary election, Pennsylvania was again in the news for all the wrong reasons. Pennsylvania voters and election officials continue to suffer because of Gov. Tom Wolf’s failure to negotiate with Republican legislators to fix the problems plaguing the state’s elections. This is in contrast to several other states that have shown that bipartisan election reform is possible, even in an era of intense partisan debate surrounding voting in America. While states such as Arizona, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Virginia have recently enacted meaningful election reforms on a largely bipartisan basis, Pennsylvania Democrats have yet to embrace the spirit of compromise. That’s particularly unfortunate since Pennsylvania currently has the dubious distinction of being the nation’s dumpster fire of election administration. Simply put, its elections are in dire need of reform.

Just last week Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed bipartisan legislation that reforms the state’s recount laws, which had been perhaps the strictest in the nation and allowed for recounts only in extraordinarily close elections. Recognizing the need to allow for greater transparency and bolster confidence in the state’s election results, Arizona will now allow for recounts when the margin between the top two candidates is 0.5% or closer. This will ensure that candidates and voters can be assured of the victor in tight contests and will likely help stem protracted post-election litigation contests which were the only recourse without a recount option.

South Carolina and Kentucky have also recently passed legislation with support from both sides of the aisle that simultaneously increases access to voting – particularly in-person early voting – and enhances integrity with provisions like reasonable voter ID requirements and bans on ballot harvesting. Both of these reforms emphasized increased in-person voting opportunities while steering clear of expanding mail-in voting, the deficiencies of which the legislatures rightfully recognized.

Some Democrats have also begun to recognize the dangers of private entities funding our elections system. Virginia adopted, on a largely bipartisan basis, restrictions on private grants to fund election administration. At least for Virginia, this common-sense decision will prevent a repeat of the flood of dark grant money seen in the 2020 election.

Unfortunately, this spirit of bipartisan election reform hasn’t inspired Pennsylvania’s governor. In 2021, Pennsylvania Republicans presented Gov. Wolf with legislation that would have introduced in-person early voting, promoted uniform voting practices across the state, and allowed for processing absentee ballots prior to Election Day to speed up the state’s notorious delays in reporting election results. It would also have tightly regulated private grant money which flooded unrestricted into the state in 2020. Wolf vetoed the legislation. Unfortunately, Pennsylvania voters continue to suffer for his intransigence.

In its May 17 primary, we saw the same old problems resurface in Pennsylvania. There were delays in reporting election results and a lack of uniformity across counties including in how mail drop boxes are utilized. Philadelphia played its same old tricks in restricting poll watcher access, and state Democrats urged courts to disregard a statutory requirement that voters date their absentee ballot envelopes. A significant mail ballot printing error in Lancaster County wasn’t discovered until Election Day because county officials are prevented from processing absentee ballots until Election Day. The primary turnout was robust but low compared to the 2020 election, so these problems were not as substantial as they will no doubt prove to be in November and in 2024. Pennsylvania must act now or it will again be a laughingstock and a lightning rod for controversy in future elections.

Hope is not lost. State lawmakers are currently considering legislation similar to the bill vetoed by Gov. Wolf in 2021. The types of reforms in the current legislation are broadly supported by Pennsylvanians and were good enough for Democrats to support in other states. They should be good enough for Pennsylvania Democrats. Here’s hoping Gov. Wolf learns from his fellow Democrats in those states and approves the needed reforms.