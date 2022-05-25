Campaign Against Trade Investigation Is a Bad Look for the Solar Industry

The U.S. Department of Commerce is undertaking a routine investigation to determine if solar panel imports from Southeast Asian countries are being rerouted from China to avoid longstanding anti-dumping tariffs. And according to a well-funded solar industry trade group, the sun will set on America’s solar power future if it proceeds.

Policymakers should ignore the “sky is falling” rhetoric. This isn’t the first time the solar industry has flung an implausible argument against the wall to undermine a trade enforcement action.

With its incredulous response to this trade case, the Solar Energy Industry Association risks a spectacular own goal. It suggests the U.S. lock in a dependence on a new morally objectionable energy source: Instead of fossil fuels from despotic regimes in the Middle East, it will be solar panels and their inputs from China via its pass-throughs, where supply chains run through a police state dotted with labor camps.

There will be political consequences that this group and its allies won’t like if we deprioritize basic economic fairness to boost our domestic climate agenda.

But first, some context is in order: This Department of Commerce investigation hinges on tariffs in place since 2012, when President Obama moved to protect U.S. manufacturers against heavily subsidized Chinese competition that was dumping solar panels into the American market, sabotaging the domestic industry’s attempt to get off the ground.

Domestic producers have made modest gains in recent years, but there are remarkably few of them in the U.S. due in large part to massive import penetration. The American solar market remains dominated by imports, and many of solar’s raw materials, like the highly conductive polysilicon that makes up the bulk of a panel, are made in China’s Xinjiang Autonomous Region.

That’s where the Chinese Communist Party is carrying out a cultural genocide to annihilate the ethnic Uyghur population by assimilation. Roughly half of the polysilicon produced worldwide comes from Xinjiang, and reports have established that forced labor is a part of the solar supply chain there. Under a U.S. law enacted last year, companies will be barred from importing anything made by such labor in Xinjiang. That prohibition begins in June.

However, that’s only an additional distinction to add to Chinese solar goods. The investigation at hand is about those Obama-era tariffs, and it springs from a petition by a California solar panel manufacturer that alleges that imports from Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Cambodia are in fact Chinese-made – that they arrive there assembled and are only lightly touched before being sent to the U.S. If that’s true it would be circumvention, and that would invite duties.

This brings us back to the order SEIA is trying to establish here. If these Southeast Asian producers are canceling installers’ orders solely because of this investigation’s existence, as the trade group claims, that suggests the allegations have merit. It may also reflect the reality that some of those orders are instead headed for Europe, where nations are paying a premium to rapidly wean off Russian fossil fuels.

And if it’s determined that these are in fact Chinese-made panels – whose producers were heavily subsidized for years to establish a dominant market share, and who now participate in a government-run slave labor program that further reduces their costs – then it can’t be ignored.

Commerce should instead ignore the industry histrionics because potential duties on imports won’t devastate the solar industry.

How do we know this? Recent history. SEIA made the same argument in 2018 as the Trump administration applied new tariffs on imported solar modules. And instead of precipitating a crisis, solar installations boomed in 2019.

That’s because solar is arguably the energy source of the world’s future and its widespread adaptation is necessary to keep us from baking our living planet to death. To that end we should be investing heavily in its manufacturing footprint in the United States. Clean energy manufacturing tax credits, grants, and public investments must all be made, and it’s shameful and shortsighted that many policy proposals to do these things have died on the vine in Congress.

But the answer from SEIA and its allies to these setbacks is apparently to render trade enforcement meaningless. I doubt it will work, but it might. If it does, it will be a long-term mistake. Building support for clean energy adaptation may be difficult now; I promise it won’t be easier if it demands that we accept reliance on a system of energy production that uses actual slaves.

The solar industry should stop spending so much money and effort to ensure its right to profit from subsidized imports made with forced labor, and instead invest in the manufacturing of its product fairly in America.