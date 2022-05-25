Biden Backs Gun Control After Tragic Texas School Shooting

In the Roosevelt Room, the first lady wore black. The president, a blue suit with a white pocket square and blue tie, the same clothes he wore when he boarded Air Force One in Tokyo for the 17-hour flight back to America. He didn’t have time to change before a speech he didn’t want to make.

“I had hoped,” Biden intoned, “when I became president, I would not have to do this again.”

Biden learned of the attack at 30,000 feet somewhere over the Pacific Ocean. A gunman in Texas had murdered 19 children and two adults at an elementary school on Tuesday before authorities shot him dead. It was the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook Elementary a decade earlier. The children in Uvalde, Texas were two days from the start of their summer break.

The president spoke first of the victims, the “beautiful, innocent second, third, fourth graders.” He shuddered at the horror that little survivors would always remember “as if they are on a battlefield.” He remembered the parents “who will never see their child, never have them jump in bed and cuddle with them; parents who will never be the same.”

While Biden did not mention how he lost his own children, he relived that loss all the same, explaining from personal experience how losing a child “is like having a piece of your soul ripped away.” You feel it, he said, “there's a hollowness in your chest. You feel like you're being sucked into it and never going to be able to get out, suffocating.”

He read from Psalms, the verse about how “the Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit,” and then he asked the nation to say a prayer of intercession for those suffering, that they would find “strength in the darkness they feel right now.” The president then launched into an emotive attack on the gun lobby, asking, “When in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God's name we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done?”

Prior to Tuesday’s horror at Robb Elementary school, it was known inside the White House that even the unthinkable carnage at Sandy Hook didn’t alter the shape of the political battle lines on gun control legislation. Biden has reached for his pen and phone since the beginning of his administration, working to bolster gun laws through executive action in the absence of bipartisan majorities. A decade ago, things looked about the same. After the Sandy Hook shooting, then-Vice President Biden leaned on a moderate Democratic senator named Joe Manchin to support a package of changes to gun laws. It wasn’t enough.

And yet, the president rejected as unacceptable the political arithmetic in the Senate that makes significant legislative change on this issue so difficult. Democrats control that body, but only in actuality when Vice President Kamala Harris casts the tie-breaking vote. The Senate is split 50-50 otherwise, and the 60-vote supermajority needed to defeat a filibuster and pass major legislation is rare. Biden knows this, of course, but noting that he had spent much of his career in the Senate, he rejected outright the voices that tell him “We can’t have an impact on this carnage.”

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer moved within hours of the shooting to set up a vote on legislation later this week that would require additional background checks for firearm purchases. Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, meanwhile made a passionate speech on the Senate floor in favor of stricter gun control, asking his colleagues, “Why are you here, if not to solve a problem as existential as this?”

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz expressed the Republican view, telling reporters that after “murders of this kind, you see politicians try to politicize it, you see Democrats and a lot of folks in the media whose immediate solution is to try to restrict the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.”

The legislation that this White House prefers, and the kind that Republicans like Cruz oppose, is another assault weapons ban. “We can't and won't prevent every tragedy,” Biden said, “but we know they work and have positive impact.” The administration is already bracing for a fight. Their adversaries, the president said, will be the gun manufacturers, who he said, “have spent two decades aggressively marketing assault weapons which make them the most and largest profit.”

“What in God's name do you need an assault weapon for except to kill someone,” he asked before returning to a favorite argument that implies that the 2nd Amendment is only for hunting. “Deer,” he said, “aren't running through the forest with Kevlar vests on, for God's sake.”

Biden told anyone in Congress who doesn’t share that vision of the Constitution and who blocks a gun control bill that “we need to let you know that we will not forget.”

Notably though, the president did not condemn the kind of moral rot or mental illness that inspires an attack on an elementary school. While he said that “the idea that an 18-year-old kid can walk into a gun store and buy two assault weapons” was wrong, he did not condemn the murderer in any detail. Biden opted instead to ponder the question of why this happens so often in the United States as he read from twin teleprompters.

While on Air Force One, Biden wondered why it was that mass shootings “rarely happen anywhere else in the world.” Only 10 days earlier, he was in Buffalo, New York to deliver a similar speech and memorialize the African Americans murdered by a shooter at a grocery store. Why was America so different than other countries, he asked.

“They have mental health problems; they have domestic disputes in other countries. They have people who are lost. But these kinds of mass shootings never happen with the kind of frequency they happen in America,” he said.

“Why? Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God's name is our backbone to have the courage to deal with it and stand up to the lobbies?” he continued.

The president concluded by asking that “God bless the loss of innocent life on this sad day. And may the Lord be near the broken hearted and save those crushed in spirit.” Clearly frustrated and wearied by the tragedy, Biden spoke for just seven minutes. Before the remarks he said he never wanted to have to give again, he ordered flags flown at half-staff.